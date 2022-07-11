Punktid Technologies : June sales was EUR 199,000 which is 28% higher than in June last year

The sales of Punktid Technologies AS (hereinafter "Punktid") in June of 2022 were EUR 199,000 in total, of which EUR 123,000 constituted the gross amount of the Punktid platform mediation service* and EUR 76,000 constituted the wholesale revenue of HVK Business OÜ. Compared to June of 2021, Punktid group's revenue increased by 28% (the gross amount of the mediation service in June of 2021 was EUR 109,000 and the wholesale revenue of HVK Business OÜ was EUR 46,000). Sales increased on Punktid.ee, Punktid.lv, Punktid.fi, Punktid.com and other smaller Punktid sites, and decreased on Punktid.lt site.

Sales in Latvia increased by 36%, growing from EUR 11,500 to EUR 15,700. We started putting more focus on the Finnish market as well, where in June of last year our sales were EUR 53 which increased to EUR 3,036 in June of 2022.

"Finnish and Latvian results are good and it's very positive to see that most of the sales from Finland have come organically. In this June we also directed the first paid advertisements there, which brought results immediately. We're supporting the Latvian market with a more strategic marketing approach to continue growing and keeping already existing customers.

Due to summer months being low season in our sector, our main target for June was adding new products and categories to our home page, which will bring better organic sales from further markets in the future. Currently we're working on the improvements of marketing and IT, and preparing for the high season in autumn.

Despite the uncertain state of economy, the number of visitors to Punktid websites remains at the same level in each month, which indicates that people's interest in the products Punktid mediates is high and has not waned", said Hannes Niid, Member of the Management Board of Punktid.

Total sales of the Punktid group in June

2022

Total sales of Punktid group EUR 199,000 Wholesale revenue of HVK Business OÜ EUR 76,000 Gross amount of Gamekeys OÜ mediation service EUR 123,000

The numbers in the table have been rounded to the nearest thousand euros. The figures in the table are not yet final (i.e., these may change slightly) as June of 2022 has not yet been closed in accounting.

*The mediation service includes the online sale of digital codes for video games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox through the Punktid sales platorm managed by Gamekeys OÜ, which belongs to the Punktid group, both in Estonia and abroad. The gross amount, also referred to as sales, means the money received from customers through the Punktid platform.

The information published in this announcement on the gross amount of mediation service is not reflected in the financial statements of Punktid as according to the Estonian Financial Reporting Standard (EFS), sales revenue from the mediation service is only the commission, but not the gross amount collected under agreements. Nevertheless, Punktid assesses its growth and success solely on the basis of sale by Gamekeys OÜ (i.e., the gross amount of the mediation service). Punktid gives investors a brief overview of sales results on a monthly basis and a more comprehensive overview every quarter.

Contacts for additional information

Hannes Niid

Management Board Member of Punktid Technologies AS

Tel: +372 53 095 817

E-mail: invest@punktid.com

Punktid Technologies AS is a holding company established and operating in Estonia which has two subsidiaries, Gamekeys OÜ and HVK Business OÜ. Punktid group owns and develops the largest online sales environment for digital codes of video games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox in Estonia, whereas: