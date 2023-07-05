The ordinary general meeting of the shareholders of Punktid Technologies AS (registry code 16158335; registered office at Tornimäe Str. 5, 10145 Tallinn, Estonia, hereinafter also the Company) was held on 30 June 2023 at 10:00 at the Company's offices at Vabaõhumuuseumi road 1, 13522 Tallinn, Estonia.

The notice of convening the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was published on 7 May 2023 as a stock exchange announcement through the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and on 8 May 2023 in the newspaper Eesti Päevaleht. Therefore, the general meeting of the Company was duly convened.

The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was fixed 7 days before holding the meeting, i.e. on 23 June 2023 at the end of the working day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD SE.

The ordinary general meeting of shareholders was eligible to adopt resolutions due to the fact that 6 shareholders participated at the meeting whose shares represent 1,543,722 votes, i.e. 71.8% of all the votes represented by the shares of the Company.

The general meeting discussed and adopted the following resolutions:

Approval of the consolidated annual report of 2022

Resolution: to approve the Company's consolidated annual report of 2022 in the form as presented to the shareholders by the Company's management board (Annex 1).

The resolution was adopted by 1,543,722 votes, representing 100% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Proposal on covering losses

Resolution: to approve the Company's losses for the financial year 2022 at EUR -139,833. To direct the losses from the financial year to the accumulated losses from previous periods and to cover the losses on account of profits from future periods.

The resolution was adopted by 1,543,722 votes, representing 100% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Resignation of a supervisory board member

Resolution: to acknowledge that the Company's supervisory board member Andres Lüiste has submitted a notice of resignation whereby Andres Lüiste will resign from the position of the Company's supervisory board member as of 3 July 2023.

The resolution was adopted by 1,543,722 votes, representing 100% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Resolution: to confirm that the authorisations of the Company's supervisory board member Andres Lüiste shall terminate in connection with his resignation as of 3 July 2023.

The resolution was adopted by 1,543,722 votes, representing 100% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Election of a supervisory board member

Resolution: to elect Urmas Kamdron (personal identification code 38005200219) to the Company's supervisory board from 3 July 2023.

The resolution was adopted by 1,543,722 votes, representing 100% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Conclusion of an agreement with a supervisory board member

Resolution: to grant a consent for the conclusion of a supervisory board member agreement between the Company and Urmas Kamdron. To set the monthly remuneration to be payable to Urmas Kamdron from September 2023 at EUR 300 (gross) which will be payable by the 7th day of the following month. To appoint Hannes Niid as the representative of the Company upon conclusion of the supervisory board member agreement with Urmas Kamdron, who will be entitled to determine the remaining terms and conditions of the supervisory board member agreement at his discretion.

The resolution was adopted by 1,543,722 votes, representing 100% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Determining the remuneration of the chairman of the supervisory board

Resolution: to set the monthly remuneration to be payable to Sander Kahk from September 2023 at EUR 350 (gross) which will be payable by the 7th day of the following month. To grant a consent for the respective amendment of the supervisory board member agreement concluded with Sander Kahk and to appoint Hannes Niid as the representative of the Company upon conclusion of the respective amendment agreement.

The resolution was adopted by 1,543,722 votes, representing 100% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Contacts for additional information

Hannes Niid

Management Board Member of Punktid Technologies AS

Tel: +372 53 095 817

E-mail: invest@punktid.com