On July 7, 2023 at 16:00, the sale of Punktid Technologies AS (hereinafter Punktid) own shares (Punktid Technologies AS share, ISIN EE3100089160, hereinafter share) ended.

Investors were publicly offered the opportunity to acquire up to 60,000 shares over the counter. As a result of organizing the sale of shares, a total of 24,118 shares were purchased, and Punktid thereby received EUR 36,117.

"We thank everyone who believes in us and has decided to contribute to the development and future of Punktid group. In today's global economic situation, raising public funds is a big challenge for all parties, but despite this, we do not want to give up our ambitions to expand into new markets and show future growth. The volume and interest of the public offering corresponded to our predicted market situation, which is why we are currently satisfied with the activity of the offering and the expenses incurred for it. We can once again offer our remaining shares to investors if the need arises and the market situation has improved. I believe that the additional money received will give us more momentum, and soon those who decided to remain a bystander in the process of buying shares will join us," comments Hannes Niid, a member of the management board of Punktid.

"The sum of EUR 36,117 involved in the offer is planned to be used for the development of technical innovations of the Punktid platform and for the opening of the Punktid platform in German - a website called Punktid.de. The plan is to make the necessary technical preparations, translation work, setting up customer service and other additional functions that are necessary for operating on the German market, including the addition of various local payment methods," added Hannes Niid.

Contacts for additional information

Hannes Niid

Management Board Member of Punktid Technologies AS

Tel: +372 53 095 817

E-mail: invest@punktid.com