Punktid Technologies : plans to sell to the investors the shares that were unallocated in the option program

Punktid Technologies AS
Company Announcement
Punktid Technologies AS plans to sell to the investors the shares that were unallocated in the option program
Punktid Technologies AS (hereinafter Punktid) announces the plan to sell to the investors the own shares of Punktid that Punktid owns in connection with the option program and which are not planned to be distributed under options. Punktid plans to offer to investors up to a maximum of 100,000 own shares.
This announcement is not an offer of own shares of Punktid. The conditions of sale and more detailed information about the offer will be disclosed in a separate announcement. The sale is planned to take place during the second quarter of this year.
Contacts for additional information:
Hannes Niid
Management Board Member of Punktid Technologies AS
Tel: +372 53 095 817
E-mail: invest@punktid.com
