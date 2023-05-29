Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Punktid Technologies AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNKTD   EE3100089160

PUNKTID TECHNOLOGIES AS

(PNKTD)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  05:45:04 2023-05-29 am EDT
1.540 EUR   -0.65%
06:43aPunktid Technologies : plans to sell to the investors the shares that were unallocated in the option program
PU
05/05Punktid Technologies : Change in the supervisory board of Punktid Technologies AS
PU
04/28Punktid Technologies : results for the first quarter of 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Punktid Technologies : plans to sell to the investors the shares that were unallocated in the option program

05/29/2023 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Punktid Technologies AS
Company Announcement Punktid Technologies AS plans to sell to the investors the shares that were unallocated in the option program

Punktid Technologies AS (hereinafter Punktid) announces the plan to sell to the investors the own shares of Punktid that Punktid owns in connection with the option program and which are not planned to be distributed under options. Punktid plans to offer to investors up to a maximum of 100,000 own shares.

This announcement is not an offer of own shares of Punktid. The conditions of sale and more detailed information about the offer will be disclosed in a separate announcement. The sale is planned to take place during the second quarter of this year.

Contacts for additional information:

Hannes Niid
Management Board Member of Punktid Technologies AS
Tel: +372 53 095 817
E-mail: invest@punktid.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Punktid Technologies AS published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 10:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PUNKTID TECHNOLOGIES AS
06:43aPunktid Technologies : plans to sell to the investors the shares that were unallocated in ..
PU
05/05Punktid Technologies : Change in the supervisory board of Punktid Technologies AS
PU
04/28Punktid Technologies : results for the first quarter of 2023
PU
04/27Punktid Technologies : introduced a new website on the Drupal 9 platform.
PU
02/21Punktid Technologies : financial calendar for 2023
PU
02/01Punktid Technologies : results for the Q4 of 2022, meeting the annual sales goal and raisi..
PU
01/13Punktid Technologies : sales for December increased by 11% compared to December last year,..
PU
2022Punktid Technologies : sales for October increased by 18% compared to October of last year..
PU
2022Punktid Technologies : results for November increased by 35% compared to the same period l..
PU
2022Punktid Technologies : Hannes Niid, director of Punktid Technologies AS, buys additional s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,82 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net income 2021 -0,17 M -0,19 M -0,19 M
Net Debt 2021 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,33 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float -
Chart PUNKTID TECHNOLOGIES AS
Duration : Period :
Punktid Technologies AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer