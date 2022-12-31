Punktid Technologies : sales for October increased by 18% compared to October of last year, the total sales being EUR 281 000

Punktid Technologies AS corrects the announcement published on 24 November 2022 (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b821e388290b2fc0fe564c2dd36c34419&lang=en). Changes have been made in bold cursive writing below the table:

The sales of Punktid Technologies AS (hereinafter Punktid) amounted to a total of EUR 281,000, of which EUR 194,000 was the gross amount of the platform's mediation service* and which increased by 21% compared to October 2021 (the gross amount of the mediation service in October 2021 was EUR 160,000. Sales increased via all domains, except the Punktid.ee domain. The biggest increase was on Punktid.fi and Punktid.lt - 19,000% and 1,600% respectively.

"It's nice to see that the strong seasonal increase continues, October sales on the Punktid platform were the highest ever. Compared to September, the number of visits on the platform remained the same, but compared to October of last year, it increased by 187%, where customers mainly came through the Punktid.com domain. Better targeted marketing for products and categories brought more traffic to the platform, and the Halloween campaign turned out to be our most successful campaign ever. In addition to global sales, we are satisfied with the results in Finland and Lithuania. Large customers have emerged in Finland who are very interested in the products. Opening the Lithuanian market only half a year ago, it is a positive result to see that the initial results and growth are as good as planned. On the development side, we moved forward with building a new platform and dealing with the old platform minimally, the main focus is on optimizing the platform to receive more traffic, which we also expect in November and December," commented Hannes Niid, member of the management board of Punktid.

Total sales of Punktid group in October 2022

Total sale of Punktid group EUR 281,000 HVK Business OÜ sales revenue EUR 87,000 Gamekeys OÜ mediation gross amount EUR 194,000

The numbers in the table have been rounded to the nearest thousand euros. The figures in the table are not yet final (i.e., these may change slightly) as October of 2022 has not yet been closed in accounting.

*The mediation service includes the online sale of digital codes for video games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox through the Punktid sales platorm managed by Gamekeys OÜ, which belongs to the Punktid group, both in Estonia and abroad. The gross amount, also referred to as sales, means the money received from customers through the Punktid platform.

The information published in this announcement on the gross amount of mediation service is not reflected in the financial statements of Punktid as according to the Estonian Financial Reporting Standard (EFS), sales revenue from the mediation service is only the commission, but not the gross amount collected under agreements. Nevertheless, Punktid assesses its growth and success solely on the basis of sale by Gamekeys OÜ (i.e., the gross amount of the mediation service). Punktid will provide investors with an overview of sales results on a quarterly basis.

Contacts for additional information

Hannes Niid

Management Board Member of Punktid Technologies AS

Tel: +372 53 095 817

E-mail: invest@punktid.com

Punktid Technologies AS is a holding company established and operating in Estonia which has two subsidiaries, Gamekeys OÜ and HVK Business OÜ. Punktid group owns and develops the largest online sales environment for digital codes of video games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox in Estonia, whereas: