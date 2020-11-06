Log in
PURATION, INC.

PURATION, INC.

(PURA)
PURA Closes 72-Acre Property Purchase - New Hemp Lifestyle Brand Strategy Details Coming Tuesday, November 10th

11/06/2020

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced closing the purchase of a 72-Acre property in Farmersville, Texas that will serve as the centerpiece to the company's new hemp lifestyle brand strategy. The company will publish a multimedia presentation next week on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 unveiling the details of the new hemp lifestyle brand strategy. PURA management anticipates the new hemp lifestyle brand strategy, named "Farmersville Brands" to become a hemp industry-wide recognized brand catalyst advancing the entire hemp sector.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67647


© Newsfilecorp 2020
