PURA Closes 72-Acre Property Purchase - New Hemp Lifestyle Brand Strategy Details Coming Tuesday, November 10th

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced closing the purchase of a 72-Acre property in Farmersville, Texas that will serve as the centerpiece to the company's new hemp lifestyle brand strategy. The company will publish a multimedia presentation next week on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 unveiling the details of the new hemp lifestyle brand strategy. PURA management anticipates the new hemp lifestyle brand strategy, named "Farmersville Brands" to become a hemp industry-wide recognized brand catalyst advancing the entire hemp sector.

