PURA Water Purification Technology Available on Amazon Could Be Source of Additional Dividend

08/21/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced a potential deal in the works to sell the company's water purification technology.

Prior to entering into the cannabis marketplace with the acquisition of patented cannabis extraction process licenses, PURA worked in the development of proprietary water purification technologies. In fact, PURA's legacy personal water purification product, Filter2Go remains for sale online to include distribution through Amazon.com.

Recently, PURA has been approached by a party looking to acquire PURA's legacy water purification assets. The deal under discussion would involve an exchange of stock in a public company for PURA's water purification assets. PURA management would in turn issue the purchase stock to PURA shareholders through a dividend distribution similarly to the dividend distribution underway in conjunction with PURA's recent sale of its cannabis cultivation assets to PAO Group, Inc. (PAOG).

PURA just reported $1.6 million in sales year to date through Q2 2020. The company reported just shy of $1.1 million for the same period last year. PURA's sales growth YTD compared to the same period last year is 48%.

PURA has scheduled an earnings update to be published next week on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. In addition to reviewing the company's year to date (YTD) performance after publishing its Q2 2020 financial report, the update will include new information on the company's ongoing acquisition campaign to expand its CBD infused consumer product reach. The update will also include the latest on the issuance of a dividend distribution to PURA shareholders resulting from the recent declaration of a stock dividend in conjunction with the sale of PURA's cannabis cultivation operation to PAOG. The update will also include information on the potential water purification asset sale.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62286


© Newsfilecorp 2020
