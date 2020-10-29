Puration : PAOG Adds Nutraceutical Pathway To Pharmaceutical Cannabis Strategy

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced adding a nutraceutical development pathway to its existing pharmaceutical cannabis drug development strategy. Last week, PAOG announced a master services agreement with a clinical research organization (CRO) in the U.S. to prepare PAOG for initiating an investigational New Drug application (IND) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). More details on the CRO contract are coming soon. Now PAOG has committed to simultaneously launching a nutraceutical development initiative drawing on its respiratory therapy cannabis extract treatment research. The nutraceutical development pathway is anticipated to rapidly progress PAOG to a revenue stream while continuing to pursue the pharmaceutical development pathway. PAOG anticipates soon announcing a nutraceutical development contract.

Separately, PAOG confirms plans with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) to publish a joint update tomorrow, Friday, October 30, 2020 on the progress toward making PURA shareholders PAOG shareholders. PAOG recently acquired PURA's cannabis cultivation operation in a deal that included the issuance of PAOG stock to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution. Management of the two companies will provide a progress update on the dividend process tomorrow.

