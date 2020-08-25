Puration : PURA Reports $3M Trailing 12 Months Revenue And Expansion Into $500B Market

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today highlighted the company has exceeded $3 million in revenue over the trailing 12 months. Last week, the company published its Q2 2020 financials reporting $1.6 million in sales year-to-date (YTD) representing 48% revenue growth compared to the same period last year. Today, management is publishing a comprehensive update that includes a review of the Q2 2020 report and the latest information on a pending 1 for 1 dividend anticipated to be issued soon to PURA shareholders in addition to new information on a surprise second 1 for 1 dividend opportunity. The report also includes the latest on the company's ongoing acquisition campaign to expand horizontally from its existing CBD infused beverage market into an addition $500 billion market opportunity. The update is included in its entirety below:

PURA Q2 2020 48% YTD Sales Growth

PURA remains resilient through the COVID-19 Pandemic reporting 48% sales growth YTD compared to the same period last year. The company realized $1.6 million in revenue with $471,000 in gross profit primarily from sales of its EVERx CBD Sports Water. PURA expects to maintain resilient sales throughout the year.

At the same time the company continues to position itself as an overall CBD infused consumer products company through its ongoing acquisition campaign.

PURA CBD Infused Consumer Products Acquisition Campaign

In January of this year, PURA initiated an acquisition campaign to introduce a solution to the cannabis sector-wide challenge with access to capital by leveraging its own core competencies to acquire CBD infused beverage, edible and topical businesses.

PURA targets CBD product acquisitions that can be enhanced with PURA's patented technology. PURA owns a license to a U.S. Patented cannabis extraction process backed by extensive university medical research. The license, issued by NCM Biotech, is exclusive for beverages, edibles and cosmetics among other uses. NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and Puration has access to that research. See a recent research report on CBD extracts derived from NCM Biotech's patented extraction process: Journal of Cannabis Research.

Since launching the acquisition campaign in January, the company has acquired a CBD confections business, a CBD pet products business and CBD sun care business. Combined with its existing beverage industry product line, PURA's combined horizontal market opportunity ranges across over $2 trillion in market value:

Sexual wellness $39 Billion Projected Market Value

Confections $232 Billion Projected Market Value

Pet Products $202 Billion Projected Market Value

Sun Care $12.6 Billion Projected Market Value

Non-Alcoholic Beverage $1.6 Trillion Projected Market Value

In conjunction with the acquisition campaign, PURA secured a $5 million investment to fund its acquisition efforts. PURA concentrates on making acquisitions in exchange for royalty agreements and a commitment for PURA to fund a marketing expansion of the product line.

PURA is developing a single brand name identity and unified marketing strategy that can cross all five industries listed above in addition to any new industries PURA may enter with future acquisitions. PURA plans to release the latest information regarding its branding and market strategy developments next week.

PURA 1 For 1 Stock Dividend

On August 11th, 2020, PURA announced a declaration of a stock dividend. The planned dividend distribution to PURA shareholders results from the recent sale of PURA's cannabis cultivation operation. A prompt dividend distribution date of record is pending approval and anticipated to be announced very soon. The plan is also to pay the dividend promptly.

The cannabis cultivation operation was sold two weeks ago in exchange for common stock in another public company. The stock is slated to be distributed to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution. The planned distribution ratio is 1 for 1.

Surprise Additional 1 For 1 Dividend Opportunity

Last week, PURA announced a potential deal in the works to sell the company's water purification technology.

Prior to entering into the cannabis marketplace with the acquisition of patented cannabis extraction process licenses, PURA worked in the development of proprietary water purification technologies. In fact, PURA's legacy personal water purification product, Filter2Go remains for sale online to include distribution through Amazon.com.

Recently, PURA has been approached by a party looking to acquire PURA's legacy water purification assets. The deal under discussion would involve an exchange of stock in a public company for PURA's water purification assets. PURA management would in turn issue the purchase stock to PURA shareholders through a dividend distribution similarly to the dividend distribution underway in conjunction with PURA's recent sale of its cannabis cultivation assets. The discussions at this time contemplate a new 1 for 1 dividend distribution.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

