Puration : PURA Reports 48% YTD CBD Beverages Sales Growth

08/21/2020 | 10:13am EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced a scheduled earnings update to be published next week on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.  In addition to reviewing the company's year to date (YTD) performance after publishing its Q2 2020 financial report, the update will include new information on the company's ongoing acquisition campaign to expand its CBD infused consumer product reach. The update will also include the latest on the issuance of a dividend distribution to PURA shareholders resulting from the recent declaration of a stock dividend in conjunction with the sale of PURA's cannabis cultivation operation to PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG). 

PURA reported $1.6 million in sales year to date through Q2 2020. The company reported just shy of $1.1 million for the same period last year. PURA's sales growth YTD compared to the same period last year is 48%. Management highlights the company's ongoing sales strength driven by COVID-19 resilient demand for its EVERx CBD Sports Water.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pura-reports-48-ytd-cbd-beverages-sales-growth-301116366.html

SOURCE Puration Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
