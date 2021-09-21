Log in
    PURA   US74609P1049

PURATION, INC.

(PURA)
PURA To Launch Farmersville Hemp Brand Marketing Campaign In Q4

09/21/2021 | 10:29am EDT
DALLAS, TX, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) (“PURA”) has launched a hemp industry-wide strategic initiative to collectively market for multiple hemp growers and processors under a single brand name - Farmersville Hemp.

PURA has already forged partnerships with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM), North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG). 

Early in Q4, PURA intends to launch a marketing campaign to expand its partnership base.

The company recently broke ground on its 70-acre property in Farmersville Texas.  A construction pad has been cleared for the building of multiple buildings where PURA will facilitate hands on marketing for a wide variety of products that can be derived from hemp. 

The Farmersville Hemp Brand Facility will be able to host client companies for seminars to demonstrate hemp processing and how hemp can be used as a natural, cost-effective and even superior alternative to currently available construction materials, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, clothing, fuel, and plastics - to name just a few.  According to one source, more than 25,000 products can be made from hemp.

PURA is building processing and cultivation partners with the intention of establishing an industrial hemp brand cooperative under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name.  In the fashion that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name, PURA plans to collectively market for multiple hemp growers and processors under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1 (800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.


