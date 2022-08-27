Puravankara : Amendment to AOA/MOA

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 26, 2022
Ref: Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
We wish to inform you that the following was the outcome of the Board Meeting of Puravankara Limited held today:
1. Approval of the issue of fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non-Convertible Series II Debentures ("Series II Debentures") via private placement and matters related thereto
The following are the terms of issue of fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non- Convertible Series II Debentures aggregating to Rs 20 Crores.
Size of the issue Rs 20 Crores in one or more tranches
Listing: Unlisted
Description: Fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non-Convertible Series II Debentures
Tenure of the instrument and date of allotment and date of maturity: Deal tenor shall up to March 31, 2025 from the Investment Date.
Coupon/interest offered, schedule of payment of coupon/interest and principal:
Interest shall be accrued at a rate of 14.9% (Fourteen Point Nine Percent) per annum, accrued Interest shall be payable at the end of each financial quarter from the Investment Date.
Charge/security, if any, proposed to be created:
First ranking exclusive charge on the developer's share of 3.98 acres situated at Bellandur and additional land of 13.25 acres situated at Medahalli Bangalore, receivables, and future cash flows.
Special right/ interest/ privileges attached to the instrument and changes thereof: One time pre-payment right after 24 months but before 36 months. If there is a delay in the plan sanction/ NoC's/ Launch of the project, additional interest is payable.
2. Approval of the issue of fully secured, unlisted, redeemable, cumulative, non-convertible Series III Debentures ("Series III Debentures") via private placement and matters related thereto
The following are the terms of issue of fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non- Convertible Series III Debentures aggregating to Rs 60 Crores.
Size of the issue Rs 60 Crores in one or more tranches
Listing: Unlisted
Description: Fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non-Convertible Series III Debentures
Tenure of the instrument and date of allotment and date of maturity: March 31, 2025.
Coupon/interest offered, schedule of payment of coupon/interest and principal:
Interest shall be accrued at a rate of 14.0% (Fourteen Percent) per annum, compounded on a monthly basis on the outstanding Facility Amount from the Investment Date, payable at the end of each financial quarter from the Investment Date.
Charge/security, if any, proposed to be created:
First and exclusive charge on developer's share of builder's share of Saleable Area of the Project 2, receivables and future cash flows that form builder's share in the Project 2- 35 acres situated at Rampura, Bangalore
First and exclusive charge on developer's share of of Saleable Area of the Project 1, receivables and future cash flows that form builder's share in the Project 1- 47 acres 30.55 Guntas situated at Medahalli, Bangalore
Special right/ interest/ privileges attached to the instrument and changes thereof: One time pre-payment right after 24 months but before 36 months. If there is a delay in the plan sanction/ NoC's/ Launch of the project, additional interest is payable.
3. Approval to alter the objects clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company
Subject to the approval of the members, the Board has approved and recommended the alteration in the objects clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company as stated below:
to alter, sub clause 2 & 3 of Clause III (A) of Memorandum of Association ("MOA") titled "The objects to be pursued by the Company on its incorporation are".;
ii to alter sub- clause 18 of Clause III (B) of Memorandum of Association ("MOA") titled "Matters which are necessary for furtherance of objects specified in Part A".
The Board meeting commenced at 1.00 p.m and concluded at 3.20 p.m
We request you to take the same on record.
Thanking you
For Puravankara Limited
