    532891   INE323I01011

PURAVANKARA LIMITED

(532891)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
105.20 INR   -0.24%
Puravankara : Amendment to AOA/MOA

08/27/2022
26.08.2022

To,

The General Manager,

The Manager,

Listing Operations- Department of

Listing Department,

Corporate Services.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G

'P J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051

corp.relations@bseindia.com

cc_nse@nse.co.in

Stock Code: 532891

Stock Code: PURVA

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 26, 2022

Ref: Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that the following was the outcome of the Board Meeting of Puravankara Limited held today:

1. Approval of the issue of fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non-Convertible Series II Debentures ("Series II Debentures") via private placement and matters related thereto

The following are the terms of issue of fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non- Convertible Series II Debentures aggregating to Rs 20 Crores.

  1. Size of the issue Rs 20 Crores in one or more tranches
  2. Listing: Unlisted
  3. Description: Fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non-Convertible Series II Debentures
  4. Tenure of the instrument and date of allotment and date of maturity: Deal tenor shall up to March 31, 2025 from the Investment Date.
  5. Coupon/interest offered, schedule of payment of coupon/interest and principal:
    • Interest shall be accrued at a rate of 14.9% (Fourteen Point Nine Percent) per annum, accrued Interest shall be payable at the end of each financial quarter from the Investment Date.
  7. Charge/security, if any, proposed to be created:
    • First ranking exclusive charge on the developer's share of 3.98 acres situated at Bellandur and additional land of 13.25 acres situated at Medahalli Bangalore, receivables, and future cash flows.
  9. Special right/ interest/ privileges attached to the instrument and changes thereof: One time pre-payment right after 24 months but before 36 months. If there is a delay in the plan sanction/ NoC's/ Launch of the project, additional interest is payable.

2. Approval of the issue of fully secured, unlisted, redeemable, cumulative, non-convertible Series III Debentures ("Series III Debentures") via private placement and matters related thereto

The following are the terms of issue of fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non- Convertible Series III Debentures aggregating to Rs 60 Crores.

  1. Size of the issue Rs 60 Crores in one or more tranches
  2. Listing: Unlisted
  3. Description: Fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non-Convertible Series III Debentures
  4. Tenure of the instrument and date of allotment and date of maturity: March 31, 2025.

  1. Coupon/interest offered, schedule of payment of coupon/interest and principal:
    • Interest shall be accrued at a rate of 14.0% (Fourteen Percent) per annum, compounded on a monthly basis on the outstanding Facility Amount from the Investment Date, payable at the end of each financial quarter from the Investment Date.
  3. Charge/security, if any, proposed to be created:
    • First and exclusive charge on developer's share of builder's share of Saleable Area of the Project 2, receivables and future cash flows that form builder's share in the Project 2- 35 acres situated at Rampura, Bangalore
    • First and exclusive charge on developer's share of of Saleable Area of the Project 1, receivables and future cash flows that form builder's share in the Project 1- 47 acres 30.55 Guntas situated at Medahalli, Bangalore
  5. Special right/ interest/ privileges attached to the instrument and changes thereof: One time pre-payment right after 24 months but before 36 months. If there is a delay in the plan sanction/ NoC's/ Launch of the project, additional interest is payable.

3. Approval to alter the objects clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company

Subject to the approval of the members, the Board has approved and recommended the alteration in the objects clause of the Memorandum of Association of the company as stated below:

  • to alter, sub clause 2 & 3 of Clause III (A) of Memorandum of Association ("MOA") titled "The objects to be pursued by the Company on its incorporation are".;
    ii to alter sub- clause 18 of Clause III (B) of Memorandum of Association ("MOA") titled "Matters which are necessary for furtherance of objects specified in Part A".

The Board meeting commenced at 1.00 p.m and concluded at 3.20 p.m

We request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you

For Puravankara Limited

Digitally signed by NANI R CHOKSEY DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, title=6278,

NANI R CHOKSEY pseudonym=5cccd74d552aee7d84e0cfcb1fcb4df0, 2.5.4.20=38B0E701F8E5EE5F835C3E7451E4A924763789A7113C9EC51D5803EEFC0EF 56A, postalCode=560024, st=Karnataka, serialNumber=d998d89a2db38273e0a65499a813b67db342c2fcefb02c2d698ddf346 e648d04, cn=NANI R CHOKSEY

Date: 2022.08.26 15:31:41 +05'30'

Nani R. Choksey

Vice Chairman

DIN: 00504555

Puravankara Limited published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 11:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
