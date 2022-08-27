Puravankara : Amendment to AOA/MOA

26.08.2022 To, The General Manager, The Manager, Listing Operations- Department of Listing Department, Corporate Services. National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G 'P J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051 corp.relations@bseindia.com cc_nse@nse.co.in Stock Code: 532891 Stock Code: PURVA Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 26, 2022

Ref: Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that the following was the outcome of the Board Meeting of Puravankara Limited held today:

1. Approval of the issue of fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non-Convertible Series II Debentures ("Series II Debentures") via private placement and matters related thereto

The following are the terms of issue of fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non- Convertible Series II Debentures aggregating to Rs 20 Crores.

Size of the issue Rs 20 Crores in one or more tranches Listing: Unlisted Description: Fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non-Convertible Series II Debentures Tenure of the instrument and date of allotment and date of maturity: Deal tenor shall up to March 31, 2025 from the Investment Date. Coupon/interest offered, schedule of payment of coupon/interest and principal: Interest shall be accrued at a rate of 14.9% (Fourteen Point Nine Percent) per annum, accrued Interest shall be payable at the end of each financial quarter from the Investment Date. Charge/security, if any, proposed to be created: First ranking exclusive charge on the developer's share of 3.98 acres situated at Bellandur and additional land of 13.25 acres situated at Medahalli Bangalore, receivables, and future cash flows. Special right/ interest/ privileges attached to the instrument and changes thereof: One time pre-payment right after 24 months but before 36 months. If there is a delay in the plan sanction/ NoC's/ Launch of the project, additional interest is payable.

2. Approval of the issue of fully secured, unlisted, redeemable, cumulative, non-convertible Series III Debentures ("Series III Debentures") via private placement and matters related thereto

The following are the terms of issue of fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non- Convertible Series III Debentures aggregating to Rs 60 Crores.

Size of the issue Rs 60 Crores in one or more tranches Listing: Unlisted Description: Fully Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Cumulative, Non-Convertible Series III Debentures Tenure of the instrument and date of allotment and date of maturity: March 31, 2025.

