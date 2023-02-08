Purcari Wineries : Acquisition of major holdings in the Issuer - crossing the 5% threshold

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, International shares category
Symbol: WINE
Notification of Major Holdings
Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Issuer") was notified on 06.02.2023 by Firebird (Firebird Avrora Advisors, LLC and Firebird Management, LLC on behalf of Leo Overseas Ltd. and Clairmont Holdings Ltd.) regarding the increase of its stake, crossing the 5% threshold.
Therefore, as of 03.02.2023, Firebird has increased its stake to 2,007,829 shares, which represent 5.005% in share capital.
Leo Overseas, Ltd., which holds the voting rights associated with 681,900 ordinary shares of the issuer, representing 1,6998% of the total voting rights of the issuer; and
Clairmont Holdings, Ltd., which holds the voting rights associated with 1,325,929 ordinary shares of the issuer, representing 3,3051% of the total voting rights of the issuer.
Leo Overseas, Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Firebird Avrora Fund, Ltd. Firebird Avrora Advisors, LLC serves as the investment manager of Firebird Avrora Fund, Ltd. and is controlled by Harvey Sawikin and Ian Hague, who control the exercise of these voting rights.
Clairmont Holdings, Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Firebird Republics Fund, Ltd. Firebird Management, LLC serves as the investment manager Firebird Republics Fund, Ltd. and is controlled by Harvey Sawikin and Ian Hague, who control the exercise of these voting rights.
Harvey Sawikin
NY, NY 2/7/2023
