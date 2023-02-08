Purcari Wineries : Acquisition of major holdings in the Issuer - crossing the 5% threshold

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited Str. Lampousas nr. 1, 1095, Nicosia, Cyprus Tel: +373 22 856 035, Fax: +373 22 856 022 HE201949 Share capital: EUR 401,175 www.purcari.wine To: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission (CySEC), Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) Announcement & Current Report Report Date: 07 February 2023 Company Name: Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited Headquarters: Str. Lampousas nr. 1, 1095, Nicosia, Cyprus Phone/fax no.: +373 22 856 035/ +373 22 856 022 Cyprus Trade Register Registration Number: HE201949 Subscribed and paid in share capital: EUR 401,175 Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, International shares category Symbol: WINE Notification of Major Holdings Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Issuer") was notified on 06.02.2023 by Firebird (Firebird Avrora Advisors, LLC and Firebird Management, LLC on behalf of Leo Overseas Ltd. and Clairmont Holdings Ltd.) regarding the increase of its stake, crossing the 5% threshold. Therefore, as of 03.02.2023, Firebird has increased its stake to 2,007,829 shares, which represent 5.005% in share capital. The Notification is hereby attached. ___________________ Victor Arapan CFO

NOTIFICATION FORM FOR MAJOR HOLDING (Sections 28, 30, 31 και 31A of the Law) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDING (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (ISIN: CY0107600716) 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Full name: Harvey Sawikin and Ian Hague as principals of Firebird Avrora Advisors, LLC and Firebird Management, LLC on behalf of Leo Overseas Ltd and Clairmont Holdings Ltd. ………………………………………………………………………… City and country of registered office (if applicable) ………………………………………………………………………… Full name of shareholder(s) ( if different from the person in point 3 ) v : Leo Overseas, Ltd

Clairmont Holdings, Ltd Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : February 3, 2023 Threshold which was crossed or reached: 5% Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation : % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total % Total number of attached to shares instruments (8.A+8.B.1 voting rights of (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B.1 + +8.Β.2) issuervii 8.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5,0049% 5,0049% 40,117,500 1

A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares (provide ISIN code if possible) CY0107600716 CY0107600716 Number of voting rightsix Direct Indirect (section 28 (section 30 of the Law) of the Law) 1 325 929 681 900 % of voting rights Direct Indirect (section 28 (section 30 of the Law) of the Law) 3,3051% 1,6998% SUBTOTAL A: 2 007 829 5,0049% (Direct and Indirect) B.1: Financial Instruments according to section 31(1)(a) of the Law Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi SUBTOTAL B.1 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted % of voting rights B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to section 31(1)(b) of the Law Type of financial instrument Expiration datexii Exercise/ Conversion Periodxiii Physical or cash settlementxiv Number of voting rights of voting rights

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the issuer or the underlying issuer xv . [ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxvi: Leo Overseas, Ltd., which holds the voting rights associated with 681,900 ordinary shares of the issuer, representing 1,6998% of the total voting rights of the issuer; and Clairmont Holdings, Ltd., which holds the voting rights associated with 1,325,929 ordinary shares of the issuer, representing 3,3051% of the total voting rights of the issuer. Leo Overseas, Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Firebird Avrora Fund, Ltd. Firebird Avrora Advisors, LLC serves as the investment manager of Firebird Avrora Fund, Ltd. and is controlled by Harvey Sawikin and Ian Hague, who control the exercise of these voting rights. Clairmont Holdings, Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Firebird Republics Fund, Ltd. Firebird Management, LLC serves as the investment manager Firebird Republics Fund, Ltd. and is controlled by Harvey Sawikin and Ian Hague, who control the exercise of these voting rights. Namexvii % of voting rights if % of voting rights Total of both if it it equals or is through financial equals or is higher higher than the instruments if it than the notifiable notifiable equals or is higher threshold threshold than the notifiable threshold Leo Overseas, Ltd 1,6998% ………………………… 1,6998% Clairmont Holdings, Ltd 3,3051% ………………………… 3,3051% ……………………………. ……………………. ………………………… ………………………… ……………………………. ……………………. ………………………… ………………………… 10. In case of proxy voting: I