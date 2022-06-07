Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WINE   CY0107600716

PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(WINE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  06-05
9.200 RON   -0.76%
Purcari Wineries Public : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR

06/07/2022 | 11:12am EDT
Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited

Str. Lampousas nr. 1, 1095, Nicosia, Cipru

Tel: +373 22 856 035, Fax: +373 22 856 022

HE201949

Share capital: EUR 401,175

www.purcari.wine

Announcement & Current Report

Report Date: 7 June 2022

Company Name: Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited

Headquarters: Str. Lampousas nr. 1, 1095, Nicosia, Cipru

Phone/fax no.: +373 22 856 035/ +373 22 856 022

Cyprus Trade Register Registration Number: HE201949

Subscribed and paid in share capital: EUR 401,175

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, International shares category

Symbol: WINE

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

and/or individuals which are closely associated with the PDMR

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited ("Company", "Purcari") has been informed by Mrs. Monica Cadogan, Independent and Non-executive Director, regarding the acquisition of 786 shares on June 6th, 2022.

The Notification is hereby attached.

___________________

Victor Arapan

CFO

Managers' Transactions

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

MONICA CADOGAN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Independent and Non-executive Director for Purcari Wineries PLC

b)

Initial Notification

No

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited

b)

LEI

2138004WTEJACWP9GT35

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial

ORDINARY SHARES / CY0107600716

instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification

code

b)

Nature of the

ACQUISITION OF SHARES ON REGULATED MARKET

transaction

Managers' Transactions

c)

Price(s) and

Prices

Volumes

volume(s)

9.19

786

d)

Aggregated

information

Prices

Aggregated

- Aggregated

Volumes

volume

- Price

9.19

786

  1. Date of the

transaction

06 June 2022

f)

Place of the

Bucharest Stock Exchange (XBSE)

transaction

g)

Additional

-

Information

Disclaimer

Purcari Wineries pcl published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 15:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
