Purcari Wineries Public : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited

Str. Lampousas nr. 1, 1095, Nicosia, Cipru

Tel: +373 22 856 035, Fax: +373 22 856 022

HE201949

Share capital: EUR 401,175

www.purcari.wine

Announcement & Current Report

Report Date: 7 June 2022

Regulated market where the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, International shares category

Symbol: WINE

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

and/or individuals which are closely associated with the PDMR

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited ("Company", "Purcari") has been informed by Mrs. Monica Cadogan, Independent and Non-executive Director, regarding the acquisition of 786 shares on June 6th, 2022.

The Notification is hereby attached.

___________________

Victor Arapan

CFO