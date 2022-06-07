Purcari Wineries Public : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited
Announcement & Current Report
Report Date: 7 June 2022
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
and/or individuals which are closely associated with the PDMR
Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited ("Company", "Purcari") has been informed by Mrs. Monica Cadogan, Independent and Non-executive Director, regarding the acquisition of 786 shares on June 6th, 2022.
The Notification is hereby attached.
Victor Arapan
CFO
Managers' Transactions
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
MONICA CADOGAN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Independent and Non-executive Director for Purcari Wineries PLC
b)
Initial Notification
No
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
a)
Name
Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited
b)
LEI
2138004WTEJACWP9GT35
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial
ORDINARY SHARES / CY0107600716
type of
instrument
Identification
code
b)
Nature of the
ACQUISITION OF SHARES ON REGULATED MARKET
