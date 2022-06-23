Purcari Wineries Public : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited
Str. Lampousas nr. 1, 1095, Nicosia, Cipru
Tel: +373 22 856 035, Fax: +373 22 856 022
HE201949
Capital social: EUR 401.175
www.purcari.wine
Anunț și Raport Curent
Data Raportului: 23 Iunie 2022
Denumirea entității emitente: Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited
Sediul social: Str. Lampousas nr. 1, 1095, Nicosia, Cipru
Număr de telefon/fax.: +373 22 856 035/ +373 22 856 022
Număr de înregistrare în Registrul Comerțului din Cipru: HE201949
Capital social subscris si vărsat: EUR 401.175
Piața reglementata pe care se tranzacționează valorile mobiliare emise: Bursa de Valori București,
Categoria internațională acțiuni
Simbol: WINE
Notificarea tranzacțiilor efectuate de către personalele cu responsabilități de conducere și/sau
de către persoanele care au o legătură strânsă cu acestea
Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (în continuare, "Compania", "Purcari") a fost notificată de către Domnul Eugen Comendant, Director Operațional, cu privire la achiziția a 10.000 acțiuni pe data de 22.06.2022.
Notificarea este anexată.
___________________
Victor Arapan
CFO
Managers' Transactions
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
-
Name
COMENDANT EUGEN
2 Reason for the notification
-
Position/status CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
b) Initial Notification No Amendment
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
|
|
|
or auction monitor
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004WTEJACWP9GT35
|
|
|
|
|
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
-
Description of the
|
|
financial
|
ORDINARY SHARES / CY0107600716
|
|
instrument,
|
|
|
type of
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
Identification
|
|
|
code
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
|
|
transaction
|
ACQUISITION OF SHARES ON REGULATED MARKET
|
|
|