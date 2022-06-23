Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    WINE   CY0107600716

PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(WINE)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
9.090 RON   -1.09%
06/17PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR
PU
06/15PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR
PU
06/09PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR
PU
Purcari Wineries Public : Manager's transactions - art.19 MAR

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited

Str. Lampousas nr. 1, 1095, Nicosia, Cipru

Tel: +373 22 856 035, Fax: +373 22 856 022

HE201949

Capital social: EUR 401.175

www.purcari.wine

Anunț și Raport Curent

Data Raportului: 23 Iunie 2022

Denumirea entității emitente: Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited

Sediul social: Str. Lampousas nr. 1, 1095, Nicosia, Cipru

Număr de telefon/fax.: +373 22 856 035/ +373 22 856 022

Număr de înregistrare în Registrul Comerțului din Cipru: HE201949

Capital social subscris si vărsat: EUR 401.175

Piața reglementata pe care se tranzacționează valorile mobiliare emise: Bursa de Valori București,

Categoria internațională acțiuni

Simbol: WINE

Notificarea tranzacțiilor efectuate de către personalele cu responsabilități de conducere și/sau

de către persoanele care au o legătură strânsă cu acestea

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (în continuare, "Compania", "Purcari") a fost notificată de către Domnul Eugen Comendant, Director Operațional, cu privire la achiziția a 10.000 acțiuni pe data de 22.06.2022.

Notificarea este anexată.

___________________

Victor Arapan

CFO

Managers' Transactions

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

  1. Name

COMENDANT EUGEN

2 Reason for the notification

  1. Position/status CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

b) Initial Notification No Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited

b)

LEI

2138004WTEJACWP9GT35

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

  1. Description of the

financial

ORDINARY SHARES / CY0107600716

instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification

code

b)

Nature of the

transaction

ACQUISITION OF SHARES ON REGULATED MARKET

Managers' Transactions

c)

Price(s) and

Prices

Volumes

volume(s)

9.1000

9,150

9.1000

850

d)

Aggregated

information

Prices

Aggregated

- Aggregated

Volumes

volume

9.1000

10,000

- Price

e)

Date of the

transaction

22 June 2022

f)

Place of the

Bucharest Stock Exchange (XBSE)

transaction

g)

Additional

-

Information

Disclaimer

Purcari Wineries pcl published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
