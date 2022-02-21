Purcari Wineries Public : enters the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index
02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
Purcari Wineries enters the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index
Bucharest, February 21st, 2022
Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (symbol WINE), one of the largest wine and brandy groups in the CEE Region, achieved a new milestone by meeting FTSE's eligibility criteria and will be officially included in FTSE's Global Micro Cap Index, as of March 2022.
Purcari Wineries PCL ("Purcari", "The Group", "The Company") is a blue-chip company on Romanian capital market and currently the only wine group included in BET Index, the main Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB") index, reflecting the performance of the most traded companies on BVB.
FTSE's decision to include Purcari Wineries in its Global Micro Cap Index validates the company as a relevant player in the capital market, also indicating its ability to satisfy and maintain demanding criteria with respect to liquidity and investable market capitalization. A presence in FTSE's Global Micro Cap is set to increase Purcari's visibility to new categories of investors both on the domestic and international markets.
Eugen Comendant, COO Purcari Wineries:
"The inclusion of Purcari Wineries in the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index reaffirms our ambitions for growth and expansion as a publicly listed company, and it is a stepping stone towards fulfilling our vision of becoming the undisputed champion of the wine industry in the Central and Eastern Europe. This is an important achievement which further increases the exposure of Purcari Wineries Group to the global investor community, as well as of the CEE region as a place to invest in."
Purcari Wineries is the largest wine exporter of Moldova, delivering to over 40 countries, it operates over 1 350 ha of vineyard and 6 production platforms. Chateau Purcari, the Group's leading brand, is the most awarded winery in the world in 2021, with 333 gold and silver medals at prestigious wine competitions. Along with its exceptional quality of wines, Purcari scored 10 out of 10 on the VEKTOR indicator for two consecutive years - a score that measures the communication of Romanian listed companies with investors.
About FTSE Russell Index
FTSE Global Micro Cap Index is part of the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series (FTSE GEIS) and is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer for the microcap segment trading on national exchanges.
The FTSE GEIS includes over 16 000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally, with a wide range of modular indexes available to target specific markets and market segments.
FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. The Index Series is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance, while employing transparent rule-based methodology informed by independent committees of leading market participants.
FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.
Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (with its brands: Purcari, Crama Ceptura, Bostavan, Bardar and Domeniile Cuza) is one of the largest wine and brandy groups in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) Region. The Group manages around 1 350 hectares of vineyards and operates six production platforms in Romania and Moldova. Purcari Wineries is the leader in the Premium wine segment in Romania with a 30% segment share and the largest wine exporter from Moldova, delivering to over 40 countries. Founded in 1827, Chateau Purcari is the most awarded winery of the CEE Region at Decanter London 2015-2021, as well as the best ranked winery on Vivino, with an average score of 4.1 out of 5.0, based on over 65 000 reviews. Since February 2018, the Group is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker WINE. Purcari Wineries is led by Victor Bostan, a veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the wine business and is endorsed by top institutional investors such as: Conseq, East Capital, Franklin Templeton, Fiera Capital, Horizon Capital, and SEB.
Disclaimer
The present document may contain forward-looking statements based on estimations and forecasts, which, by their nature, are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict. These forward- looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The forward-looking statements only reflect the Group's views as of the date of this document, and the Group does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can the Group and its management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. The information in this document does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or buy shares or engage in any other investment activities with respect to the Group.
