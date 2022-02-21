Purcari Wineries Public : enters the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index

Purcari Wineries enters the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index

Bucharest, February 21st, 2022

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (symbol WINE), one of the largest wine and brandy groups in the CEE Region, achieved a new milestone by meeting FTSE's eligibility criteria and will be officially included in FTSE's Global Micro Cap Index, as of March 2022.

Purcari Wineries PCL ("Purcari", "The Group", "The Company") is a blue-chip company on Romanian capital market and currently the only wine group included in BET Index, the main Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB") index, reflecting the performance of the most traded companies on BVB.

FTSE's decision to include Purcari Wineries in its Global Micro Cap Index validates the company as a relevant player in the capital market, also indicating its ability to satisfy and maintain demanding criteria with respect to liquidity and investable market capitalization. A presence in FTSE's Global Micro Cap is set to increase Purcari's visibility to new categories of investors both on the domestic and international markets.

Eugen Comendant, COO Purcari Wineries:

"The inclusion of Purcari Wineries in the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index reaffirms our ambitions for growth and expansion as a publicly listed company, and it is a stepping stone towards fulfilling our vision of becoming the undisputed champion of the wine industry in the Central and Eastern Europe. This is an important achievement which further increases the exposure of Purcari Wineries Group to the global investor community, as well as of the CEE region as a place to invest in."

Purcari Wineries is the largest wine exporter of Moldova, delivering to over 40 countries, it operates over 1 350 ha of vineyard and 6 production platforms. Chateau Purcari, the Group's leading brand, is the most awarded winery in the world in 2021, with 333 gold and silver medals at prestigious wine competitions. Along with its exceptional quality of wines, Purcari scored 10 out of 10 on the VEKTOR indicator for two consecutive years - a score that measures the communication of Romanian listed companies with investors.