Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WINE   CY0107600716

PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(WINE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 02/18
15.05 RON   -1.63%
01:51aPURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC : enters the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index
PU
01/31PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC : VEKTOR 2021 results
PU
2021PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC : Tranzactii management - art. 19 Reg. (UE) 596/2014
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Purcari Wineries Public : enters the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Purcari Wineries enters the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index

Bucharest, February 21st, 2022

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (symbol WINE), one of the largest wine and brandy groups in the CEE Region, achieved a new milestone by meeting FTSE's eligibility criteria and will be officially included in FTSE's Global Micro Cap Index, as of March 2022.

Purcari Wineries PCL ("Purcari", "The Group", "The Company") is a blue-chip company on Romanian capital market and currently the only wine group included in BET Index, the main Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB") index, reflecting the performance of the most traded companies on BVB.

FTSE's decision to include Purcari Wineries in its Global Micro Cap Index validates the company as a relevant player in the capital market, also indicating its ability to satisfy and maintain demanding criteria with respect to liquidity and investable market capitalization. A presence in FTSE's Global Micro Cap is set to increase Purcari's visibility to new categories of investors both on the domestic and international markets.

Eugen Comendant, COO Purcari Wineries:

"The inclusion of Purcari Wineries in the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index reaffirms our ambitions for growth and expansion as a publicly listed company, and it is a stepping stone towards fulfilling our vision of becoming the undisputed champion of the wine industry in the Central and Eastern Europe. This is an important achievement which further increases the exposure of Purcari Wineries Group to the global investor community, as well as of the CEE region as a place to invest in."

Purcari Wineries is the largest wine exporter of Moldova, delivering to over 40 countries, it operates over 1 350 ha of vineyard and 6 production platforms. Chateau Purcari, the Group's leading brand, is the most awarded winery in the world in 2021, with 333 gold and silver medals at prestigious wine competitions. Along with its exceptional quality of wines, Purcari scored 10 out of 10 on the VEKTOR indicator for two consecutive years - a score that measures the communication of Romanian listed companies with investors.

About FTSE Russell Index

FTSE Global Micro Cap Index is part of the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series (FTSE GEIS) and is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer for the microcap segment trading on national exchanges.

The FTSE GEIS includes over 16 000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally, with a wide range of modular indexes available to target specific markets and market segments.

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. The Index Series is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance, while employing transparent rule-based methodology informed by independent committees of leading market participants.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

More about FTSE Russell: https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/geisac

About Purcari Wineries

Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (with its brands: Purcari, Crama Ceptura, Bostavan, Bardar and Domeniile Cuza) is one of the largest wine and brandy groups in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) Region. The Group manages around 1 350 hectares of vineyards and operates six production platforms in Romania and Moldova. Purcari Wineries is the leader in the Premium wine segment in Romania with a 30% segment share and the largest wine exporter from Moldova, delivering to over 40 countries. Founded in 1827, Chateau Purcari is the most awarded winery of the CEE Region at Decanter London 2015-2021, as well as the best ranked winery on Vivino, with an average score of 4.1 out of 5.0, based on over 65 000 reviews. Since February 2018, the Group is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker WINE. Purcari Wineries is led by Victor Bostan, a veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the wine business and is endorsed by top institutional investors such as: Conseq, East Capital, Franklin Templeton, Fiera Capital, Horizon Capital, and SEB.

Enquiries

investor.relations@purcari.wine

Disclaimer

The present document may contain forward-looking statements based on estimations and forecasts, which, by their nature, are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict. These forward- looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The forward-looking statements only reflect the Group's views as of the date of this document, and the Group does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can the Group and its management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. The information in this document does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or buy shares or engage in any other investment activities with respect to the Group.

Disclaimer

Purcari Wineries pcl published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
01:51aPURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC : enters the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index
PU
01/31PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC : VEKTOR 2021 results
PU
2021PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC : Tranzactii management - art. 19 Reg. (UE) 596/2014
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited, Nine Months 2021 Earnings Call, Nov ..
CI
2021Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021Tranche Update on Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announc..
CI
2021PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMI : 3rd quarter report
CO
2021PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMI : 3rd quarter results
CO
2021TRANSCRIPT : Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited, H1 2021 Earnings Call, Aug 26, 2021
CI
2021PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMI : Press Release
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 242 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net income 2021 47,7 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net Debt 2021 62,4 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 4,14%
Capitalization 600 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float -
Chart PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,05 RON
Average target price 17,60 RON
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Victor Bostan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Victor Arapan Chief Financial Officer
Vasile Tofan Chairman
Eugen Comendant COO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sergei Kasatkin Compliance Officer & Corporate Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURCARI WINERIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.01%138
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-3.47%6 192
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-17.10%2 218
ZHEJIANG GUYUELONGSHAN SHAOXING WINE CO.,LTD-10.79%1 572
C&C GROUP PLC-5.68%1 164
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-9.08%1 112