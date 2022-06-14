PURE Bioscience : Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter And Nine-Month Financial Results - Form 8-K

PURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter

And Nine-Month Financial Results

Update on Business Segments and PURE's SDC-Based Antimicrobial Solutions

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (June 14, 2022) - PURE Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCQB: PURE ), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate ( SDC ) antimicrobial, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter and nine-month period ended April 30, 2022.

Q3: Summary of Results of Operations

● Net product sales for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2022 decreased 11% to $497,000, compared to $556,000 for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2021. The decrease of $59,000 was primarily attributable to decreased sales to our distributors. In addition, during the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2022, we recognized $27,000 in royalties, compared to $5,000 for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2021. ● Net loss for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2022 was $760,000, compared to $811,000 for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2021. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2022 was $637,000, compared to $598,000 for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2021. ● Net loss per share was ($0.01) for the fiscal third quarters ended April 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Nine Months: Summary of Results of Operations

● Net product sales for the nine months ended April 30, 2022 decreased 50% to $1,409,000, compared to $2,841,000 for the nine months ended April 30, 2021. The decrease of $1,432,000 was attributable to decreased sales across our distribution network servicing the food processing, transportation and janitorial industry. In addition, during the nine months ended April 30, 2022, we recognized $32,000 in royalties, compared to $227,000 for the nine months ended April 30, 2021. ● Net loss for the nine months ended April 30, 2022 was $2,258,000, compared to $1,586,000 for the nine months ended April 30, 2021. Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the nine months ended April 30, 2022 was $1,765,000, compared to $903,000 for the nine months ended April 30, 2021. ● Net loss per share was ($0.03) for the nine months ended April 30, 2022 and ($0.02) for the nine months ended April 30, 2021.

Business Update

Food Safety

PURE and Hydrite Chemical Company®entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for the dairy and plant-based beverage industries. Over the past year, PURE and Hydrite's chemists, engineers and technical service staff have focused on the implementation of SDC to provide an efficacious solution in the dairy, beverage, and food safety segment. Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories with locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas. In addition, Hydrite has nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states.

PURE and SmartWash Solutions® continue to develop, test and plan the rollout of PURE Control® for the fresh-cut industry. A setback occurred this April when a fire severely damaged Taylor Farms's® primary food processing facility in Salinas, California. However, Taylor Farms® remains fully operational and is running at full capacity at satellite locations in California and Yuma, Arizona. Taylor Farms plans to rebuild Salinas facility after 4-alarm fire - The King City Rustler | Your Local News Source in King City, California Additionally, Taylor Farms® is fitting an adjacent facility with Process Boost (PURE Control®-based solution) lines by late July or early August to help meet customer needs. PURE and SmartWash Solutions® continue to market PURE Control® to the fresh-cut industry.

Janitorial and Sanitation

LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired® (LightHouse) began shipping PURE® Hard Surface to the National Industries for the Blind and the Government Services Administration (NIB/GSA). In addition, Lighthouse recently signed an agreement with Office Depot® to supply PURE® Hard Surface. PURE® Hard Surface is the only disinfectant sanitizer that Office Depot® expects to distribute. Initial shipments of PURE® Hard Surface have been shipped to 16 Office Depot® distribution locations.

New Members of Management

PURE has hired John Kasperski as Vice President of Sales after conducting a national search. Mr. Kasperski has 22 years of experience in selling products business-to-business. Mr. Kasperski spent the last 11 years at Ecolab,® where he was a District Manager in the central United States. During this time, the teams he led consistently exceeded sales goals. Mr. Kasperski's experience in chemical sales gives him a deep understanding of PURE's customers, their decision-making processes and buying habits. He is implementing a sales plan that provides PURE with "boots on the ground" in the top four regions of the country to service restaurants, schools, long-term care facilities and hospitality, as well as a restructure of current PURE corporate accounts to increase sales revenue and provide customer support. PURE is currently recruiting for the Midwest and West Coast regions after attending the annual National Restaurant Association Exposition, which hosted approximately 55,000 attendees.

PURE also has hired Dr. Zhinong Yan as Executive Vice President of Science and Business Development. Dr. Yan has over 30 years of academic and industry experience in microbiology and food safety. Since joining PURE, Dr. Yan was instrumental in technical discussions with Hydrite and other PURE distributors. He also introduced PURE to global food companies and is guiding research on applications of PURE Control® at the University of Georgia and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Prior to joining PURE, Dr. Yan was the Executive Director of Walmart's® Food Safety Collaboration Center in Beijing, China, and the Food Safety Director for Ecolab® in the Asia Pacific region. Dr. Yan also has served as the Senior Food Safety Scientist for Commercial Food Sanitation®, Intralox® and Mol Belting Systems®. Before working in industry, he was a research assistant professor at Michigan State University focusing on industry food safety needs, including sanitation. Dr. Yan has been actively engaged in food safety-related associations and promoting food safety globally with his strong leadership and networking. Dr. Yan received his Ph.D. from Auburn University in plant pathology.

Tom Y. Lee, Chief Executive Officer, said, "the addition of John Kasperski, Vice President of Sales, to the sales team is the first step to expand regionally across the United States. The near-term focus is to develop and service the food preparation, food service, education, and long-term care segments. We believe supporting our distributors and current customer base using our new "boots on the ground" approach will help gain customer acceptance and confidence. We expect to increase revenue and expand into other regions of the United States. Dr. Zhinong Yan, Executive Vice President of Science and Business Development, is another great addition to the PURE team. We look forward to leveraging Dr. Yan's unique skill set to grow sales, both foreign and domestic," concluded Lee.

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE is focused on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products primarily in the food safety arena. We provide solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This is a broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent, and formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California (San Bernardino metropolitan area). Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com .

Forward-looking Statements: Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release, including quotes from management, concerning the Company's expectations, plans, business outlook, future performance, future potential revenues, expected results of the Company's marketing efforts, the execution of contracts under negotiation and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; economic and other disruptions resulting from COVID-19; acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company's ability to convert successful evaluations and tests for PURE Control and PURE Hard Surface into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company's products; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with its partners and other counterparties; the Company's ability to generate sufficient revenues and reduce its operating expenses in order to reach profitability; the Company's ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required regulatory approvals for such products, including the required data and regulatory approvals required to use its SDC-based technology as a direct food contact processing aid in raw meat processing and to expand its use in OLR poultry processing; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company's SDC-based products that are typically more expensive than existing treatment chemicals; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-Q for the first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021, Form 10-Q for the fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2022, and Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2022. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Contact:

Mark Elliott, VP Finance

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Phone: 619-596-8600 ext.: 116

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

April 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 511,000 $ 2,390,000 Accounts receivable 198,000 368,000 Inventories, net 301,000 332,000 Restricted cash 75,000 75,000 Prepaid expenses 25,000 32,000 Total current assets 1,110,000 3,197,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 697,000 740,000 Patents, net 311,000 366,000 Total assets $ 2,118,000 $ 4,303,000 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 416,000 $ 593,000 Accrued liabilities 134,000 138,000 Loan payable - 239,000 Total current liabilities 550,000 970,000 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized, 88,023,141 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2022, and 87,223,141 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2021 881,000 873,000 Additional paid-in capital 128,738,000 128,253,000 Accumulated deficit (128,051,000 ) (125,793,000 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,568,000 3,333,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,118,000 $ 4,303,000

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Three months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net product sales $ 1,409,000 $ 2,841,000 $ 497,000 $ 556,000 Royalty revenue 32,000 227,000 27,000 5,000 Total revenue 1,441,000 3,068,000 524,000 561,000 Cost of goods sold 553,000 1,250,000 199,000 246,000 Gross profit 888,000 1,818,000 325,000 315,000 Operating costs and expenses Selling, general and administrative 3,127,000 3,136,000 977,000 1,036,000 Research and development 255,000 265,000 107,000 89,000 Total operating costs and expenses 3,382,000 3,401,000 1,084,000 1,125,000 Loss from operations (2,494,000 ) (1,583,000 ) (759,000 ) (810,000 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (3,000 ) (3,000 ) (1,000 ) (1,000 ) Gain on extinguishment of indebtedness, net 239,000 - - - Total other income (expense) 236,000 (3,000 ) (1,000 ) (1,000 ) Net loss $ (2,258,000 ) $ (1,586,000 ) $ (760,000 ) $ (811,000 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 87,741,639 87,157,857 87,925,388 87,223,141

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended April 30, 2021 Common Stock Additional

Paid-In Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Common Stock Additional

Paid-In Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balances at beginning of period 87,223,141 $ 873,000 $ 128,253,000 $ (125,793,000 ) $ 3,333,000 87,072,951 $ 871,000 $ 127,414,000 $ (123,474,000 ) $ 4,811,000 Share-based compensation expense - stock options - - 431,000 - 431,000 - - 621,000 - 621,000 Share-based compensation expense - restricted stock units - - 62,000 - 62,000 - - 62,000 - 62,000 Issuance of common stock upon the exercise of stock options - - - - - 150,190 2,000 (2,000 ) - - Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units 800,000 8,000 (8,000 ) - - - - - - - Net loss - - - (2,258,000 ) (2,258,000 ) - - - (1,586,000 ) (1,586,000 ) Balances at end of period (Unaudited) 88,023,141 $ 881,000 $ 128,738,000 $ (128,051,000 ) $ 1,568,000 87,223,141 $ 873,000 $ 128,095,000 $ (125,060,000 ) $ 3,908,000

Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 Common Stock Additional

Paid-In Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Common Stock Additional

Paid-In Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balances at beginning of period (Unaudited) 87,873,141 $ 879,000 $ 128,617,000 $ (127,291,000 ) $ 2,205,000 87,223,141 $ 873,000 $ 127,882,000 $ (124,249,000 ) $ 4,506,000 Share-based compensation expense - stock options - - 103,000 - 103,000 - - 193,000 - 193,000 Share-based compensation expense - restricted stock units - - 20,000 - 20,000 - - 20,000 - 20,000 Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units 150,000 2,000 (2,000 ) - - - - Net loss - - - (760,000 ) (760,000 ) - - - (811,000 ) (811,000 ) Balances at end of period (Unaudited) 88,023,141 $ 881,000 $ 128,738,000 $ (128,051,000 ) $ 1,568,000 87,223,141 $ 873,000 $ 128,095,000 $ (125,060,000 ) $ 3,908,000

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)