  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Pure Cycle Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PCYO   US7462283034

PURE CYCLE CORPORATION

(PCYO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pure Cycle : Announces Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 Earnings Call

01/04/2022 | 08:39am EST
January 4, 2022

Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three

Months Ended November 30, 2021

Earnings Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 /Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will release its three months ended November 30, 2021 financial results on January 11, 2022 and hold a conference call that day to discuss the results.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern (6:30 AM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

Q1 2022 EARNINGS CALL

When: 8:30 AM Eastern (6:30 AM Mountain) on January 11, 2022

Call in number: 888-506-0062 (access code: 718641)

International call in number: 973-528-0011 (access code: 718641)

Replay available until: April 11, 2022 at 8:30AM ET

Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/44055

Company Information

Pure Cycle is a diversified land and water resource development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider that, in addition to developing wholesale water and wastewater services, develops a master planned community on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation

Disclaimer

Pure Cycle Corporation published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 13:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,1 M - -
Net income 2021 20,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 20,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,17x
EV / Sales 2021 19,7x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart PURE CYCLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pure Cycle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURE CYCLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Harding President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin B. McNeill Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, VP
Patrick J. Beirne Chairman
Peter C. Howell Independent Director
Arthur George Epker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION-0.41%348
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT1.05%25 300
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-1.04%13 428
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC0.00%9 994
SEVERN TRENT PLC0.00%9 927
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-0.57%4 817