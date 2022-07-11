Pure Cycle : Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022
July 11, 2022
Pure Cycle Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022
Pure Cycle posted $0.8 million and $4.0 million of net income for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, marking our thirteenth consecutive quarter with positive net income. As our land development segment continues developing our Master Planned Community Sky Ranch - which is thriving in Denver's robust housing market
our water resource development segment continues to expand our customer reach and provide water to oil and gas operators. Mark Harding, CEO of Pure Cycle, commented that "we couldn't be happier with the progress made at Sky Ranch, we are 100% complete with our first development phase and nearly 2/3 complete with Phase 2A of the second development."
Highlights
Revenues of $3.2 million and $12.1 million for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022
Pre-tax income of $1.1 million and $5.3 million for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022
EBITDA of $1.6 million and $6.7 million for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022
Homebuilders in phase 2A have begun construction on model homes, at least one nearing completion
All 505 lots in the initial phase of Sky Ranch have purchased water taps and we are now receiving applications for taps in the second phase with 40 taps sold in Phase 2A during the three months ended May 31, 2022. Total tap fees to date at Sky Ranch are equal to $16.4 million
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 /Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ Capital Market: PCYO) is reporting net income of $0.8 million and $4.0 million for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022. This was generated from revenues of $3.2 million and $12.1 million. Pure Cycle continues construction on Phase 2A at its Sky Ranch Master Planned Community, which is nearly 67% complete.
"The summer months are historically the best months for home sales, and it appears that will hold true this summer as well. Despite some slowing in the markets, we continue to see demand for our affordably priced Sky Ranch homes hold steady," commented Mr. Harding. "We continue to watch interest rates and have delivered the first 229 lots in Phase 2A as projected, and our builders have invested in the over-lot grading for the next 211 lots in Phase 2B with wet utilities set to begin construction this fall for lot deliveries early next summer," concluded Mr. Harding.
Financial Summary
Revenue
For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, we sold 45 and 81 water and wastewater taps for $1.3 million and $2.5 million. We have sold all the taps in the first development phase of Sky Ranch and have sold 40 of the 229 total to be sold in Phase 2A. For the same period in 2021, we reported total revenues of $2.7 million and $12.3 million with $2.2 million and $7.4 million being generated in our water and wastewater resource development segment, and $0.5 million and $4.9 million generated by our land development segment. Our single-family rental business rented out the three completed homes starting November 1, 2021, began construction of the fourth unit (all located in the first development phase), and entered a contract for construction of the next ten rental units located in Phase 2A.
Profitability
We continue to be profitable quarter over quarter with net income of $0.8 million and $4.0 million for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022. This equates to $0.03 and $0.17 of earnings per fully diluted share.
Working Capital
May 31, 2022 working capital (current assets less current liabilities) was $18.6 million with $5.4 million of cash.
"As our economy continues to adjust to inflationary pressures, slowing markets and rising interest rates, we believe our long-standing land, water and rental housing assets will continue to grow; thereby adding substantial shareholder value. We continue to focus on delivering finished lots on time and on budget and anticipate continuing to grow through the remainder of fiscal 2022," commented Kevin McNeill, CFO of Pure Cycle. "Completing the sale of the school site during fiscal Q2-2022, the charter operator breaking ground during Q3-2022, and the successful launch and expansion of our single-family rentals, has us excited to continue to grow in the coming years," concluded Mr. McNeill.
Operational Summary
Water and Wastewater Resource Development
Water usage increased for both the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 compared to 2021, primarily due to new Sky Ranch customers. We delivered 10.3 million gallons and
31.9 million gallons of water to Sky Ranch customers for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, and we delivered 41.0 million gallons and 192.0 million gallons of water to oil and gas operators for use in drilling. As we continue to deliver lots in our land development segment, our monthly recurring water sales continue to strengthen as we add customers to our water and wastewater systems year over year. Water and wastewater tap sales declined in Q3-2022, as compared to Q3-2021, due to the timing of closings at Sky Ranch. Tap sales are driven by building permit applications and are not contractually established with the builders. During the three months ended May 31, 2022, we received initial building permit applications on the second development phase resulting in us selling 40 taps in Phase 2A.
Land Development
Lot sales revenue increased for both the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, as
compared to 2021, due to lot deliveries made in Phase 2A at Sky Ranch. The price per lot for delivered lots in the second development phase increased on average 40% over the first phase. Revenue for three of the four builder contracts in the second development phase are recognized over time with progress measured under the percent of completion method; therefore, revenue will fluctuate due to timing of construction activities throughout the second phase.
Single Family Rentals
In fiscal 2021, we began construction on three homes that were completed and put into service on November 1, 2021. All three homes were rented effective November 1, 2021, under non-cancellableone-year lease agreements. The revenues presented in the financial statements are for rental fees on all three homes since November 2021, which are recorded monthly throughout the terms of the leases. During Q1-2022, we contracted for the construction of the fourth rental home, which began construction in March 2022, and we expect it to be completed and ready for rental near the start of our fiscal 2023. During Q3- 2022, we contracted with the builder of the first rental units to build the next ten rental homes located in Phase 2A of Sky Ranch. We expect to start construction of these ten homes during the summer of 2022 with delivery dates at various times throughout fiscal 2023.
The following table presents our unaudited results of operations for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, and 2021:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except share
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
May 31,
information)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Metered water usage
from:
Municipal customers
$
94
$
63
$
498
$
171
Commercial customers
549
147
2,462
2,062
Wastewater treatment
66
51
185
144
fees
Water and wastewater tap
1,273
1,856
2,447
4,522
fees
Lot sales
1,070
445
5,644
3,316
Project management fees
81
23
529
1,571
Single-family rentals
25
-
59
-
Special facility projects
29
81
299
487
and other
Total revenues
3,187
2,666
12,123
12,273
Expenses:
Water service operations
560
316
1,419
1,074
Wastewater service
109
102
337
258
operations
Land development
222
99
1,048
2,087
construction costs
Project management costs
66
-
112
-
Single-family rental costs
9
-
16
-
Depletion and
349
358
1,055
1,077
depreciation
Other
79
65
298
453
Total cost of revenues
1,394
940
4,285
4,949
General and
1,074
1,325
3,950
3,753
administrative expenses
Depreciation
95
73
277
233
Operating income
624
328
3,611
3,338
Other income:
Interest income - related
308
284
1,196
2,660
party
Recognition of public
improvement
reimbursables - related
-
-
-
17,262
party
Reimbursement of
construction costs -
-
-
-
485
related party
Oil and gas royalty
123
97
330
248
income, net
Oil and gas lease income,
net
47
48
143
148
Other, net
15
25
40
41
Interest expense, net
(34 )
-
(52 )
-
Income from operations
1,083
782
5,268
24,182
before income taxes
Income tax expense
246
158
1,224
5,906
Net income
$
837
$
624
$
4,044
$
18,276
Earnings per common share
- basic and diluted
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.17
$
0.77
Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.17
$
0.76
Weighted average common
shares outstanding:
Basic
23,970,290
23,907,140
23,944,394
23,885,179
Diluted
24,124,586
24,184,395
24,183,500
24,104,408
The following table presents our consolidated financial position as of May 31, 2022, and August 31, 2021:
May 31,
August
(In thousands, except shares)
2022
31, 2021
ASSETS:
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,422
$
20,117
Trade accounts receivable, net
1,199
1,532
Prepaid expenses and other assets
690
458
Land under development
652
608
Notes receivable - related party, reimbursable public
16,000
16,000
improvements
Total current assets
23,963
38,715
Restricted cash
2,328
2,327
Investments in water and water systems, net
53,114
53,786
Construction in progress
3,292
3,304
Single-family rental units
986
-
Land and mineral rights:
Held for development
8,341
5,924
Held for investment purposes
451
451
Other assets
2,467
2,591
Notes receivable - related parties, including accrued interest:
Reimbursable public improvements
19,320
8,794
Other
1,062
1,163
Operating leases - right of use assets, less current portion
62
122
Total assets
$
115,386
$
117,177
LIABILITIES:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,360
$
1,787
Accrued liabilities
925
1,224
Accrued liabilities - related parties
445
2,881
Income taxes payable
314
4,163
Deferred lot sale revenues
889
1,995
Deferred water sales revenues
392
410
Debt, current portion
12
-
Total current liabilities
5,337
12,460
Participating interests in export water supply
324
325
