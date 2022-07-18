Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pure Cycle Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCYO   US7462283034

PURE CYCLE CORPORATION

(PCYO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
10.35 USD   +0.98%
06:04aPURE CYCLE : Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
06:02aPURE CYCLE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/12TRANSCRIPT : Pure Cycle Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 12, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pure Cycle : Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 - Form 8-K

07/18/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pure Cycle Reports Results for the

Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022

Pure Cycle posted $0.8 million and $4.0 million of net income for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, marking our thirteenth consecutive quarter with positive net income. As our land development segment continues developing our Master Planned Community Sky Ranch - which is thriving in Denver's robust housing market - our water resource development segment continues to expand our customer reach and provide water to oil and gas operators. Mark Harding, CEO of Pure Cycle, commented that "we couldn't be happier with the progress made at Sky Ranch, we are 100% complete with our first development phase and nearly 2/3 complete with Phase 2A of the second development."

Highlights

ØRevenues of $3.2 million and $12.1 million for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022
ØPre-tax income of $1.1 million and $5.3 million for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022
ØEBITDA of $1.6 million and $6.7 million for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022
ØHomebuilders in phase 2A have begun construction on model homes, at least one nearing completion
Ø All 505 lots in the initial phase of Sky Ranch have purchased water taps and we are now receiving applications for taps in the second phase with 40 taps sold in Phase 2A during the three months ended May 31, 2022. Total tap fees to date at Sky Ranch are equal to $16.4 million

Denver, Colorado, July 11, 2022 - Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ Capital Market: PCYO) is reporting net income of $0.8 million and $4.0 million for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022. This was generated from revenues of $3.2 million and $12.1 million. Pure Cycle continues construction on Phase 2A at its Sky Ranch Master Planned Community, which is nearly 67% complete.

"The summer months are historically the best months for home sales, and it appears that will hold true this summer as well. Despite some slowing in the markets, we continue to see demand for our affordably priced Sky Ranch homes hold steady," commented Mr. Harding. "We continue to watch interest rates and have delivered the first 229 lots in Phase 2A as projected, and our builders have invested in the over-lot grading for the next 211 lots in Phase 2B with wet utilities set to begin construction this fall for lot deliveries early next summer," concluded Mr. Harding.

Financial Summary

Revenue

For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, we sold 45 and 81 water and wastewater taps for $1.3 million and $2.5 million. We have sold all the taps in the first development phase of Sky Ranch and have sold 40 of the 229 total to be sold in Phase 2A. For the same period in 2021, we reported total revenues of $2.7 million and $12.3 million with $2.2 million and $7.4 million being generated in our water and wastewater resource development segment, and $0.5 million and $4.9 million generated by our land development segment. Our single-family rental business rented out the three completed homes starting November 1, 2021, began construction of the fourth unit (all located in the first development phase), and entered a contract for construction of the next ten rental units located in Phase 2A.

Profitability

We continue to be profitable quarter over quarter with net income of $0.8 million and $4.0 million for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022. This equates to $0.03 and $0.17 of earnings per fully diluted share.

Working Capital

May 31, 2022 working capital (current assets less current liabilities) was $18.6 million with $5.4 million of cash.

"As our economy continues to adjust to inflationary pressures, slowing markets and rising interest rates, we believe our long-standing land, water and rental housing assets will continue to grow; thereby adding substantial shareholder value. We continue to focus on delivering finished lots on time and on budget and anticipate continuing to grow through the remainder of fiscal 2022," commented Kevin McNeill, CFO of Pure Cycle. "Completing the sale of the school site during fiscal Q2-2022, the charter operator breaking ground during Q3-2022, and the successful launch and expansion of our single-family rentals, has us excited to continue to grow in the coming years," concluded Mr. McNeill.

Operational Summary

Water and Wastewater Resource Development

Water usage increased for both the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 compared to 2021, primarily due to new Sky Ranch customers. We delivered 10.3 million gallons and 31.9 million gallons of water to Sky Ranch customers for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, and we delivered 41.0 million gallons and 192.0 million gallons of water to oil and gas operators for use in drilling. As we continue to deliver lots in our land development segment, our monthly recurring water sales continue to strengthen as we add customers to our water and wastewater systems year over year. Water and wastewater tap sales declined in Q3-2022, as compared to Q3-2021, due to the timing of closings at Sky Ranch. Tap sales are driven by building permit applications and are not contractually established with the builders. During the three months ended May 31, 2022, we received initial building permit applications on the second development phase resulting in us selling 40 taps in Phase 2A.

Land Development

Lot sales revenue increased for both the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, as compared to 2021, due to lot deliveries made in Phase 2A at Sky Ranch. The price per lot for delivered lots in the second development phase increased on average 40% over the first phase. Revenue for three of the four builder contracts in the second development phase are recognized over time with progress measured under the percent of completion method; therefore, revenue will fluctuate due to timing of construction activities throughout the second phase.

Single Family Rentals

In fiscal 2021, we began construction on three homes that were completed and put into service on November 1, 2021. All three homes were rented effective November 1, 2021, under non-cancellable one-year lease agreements. The revenues presented in the financial statements are for rental fees on all three homes since November 2021, which are recorded monthly throughout the terms of the leases. During Q1-2022, we contracted for the construction of the fourth rental home, which began construction in March 2022, and we expect it to be completed and ready for rental near the start of our fiscal 2023. During Q3-2022, we contracted with the builder of the first rental units to build the next ten rental homes located in Phase 2A of Sky Ranch. We expect to start construction of these ten homes during the summer of 2022 with delivery dates at various times throughout fiscal 2023.

The following table presents our unaudited results of operations for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, and 2021:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except share information)

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

Revenues:

Metered water usage from:

Municipal customers

$

94

$

63

$

498

$

171

Commercial customers

549

147

2,462

2,062

Wastewater treatment fees

66

51

185

144

Water and wastewater tap fees

1,273

1,856

2,447

4,522

Lot sales

1,070

445

5,644

3,316

Project management fees

81

23

529

1,571

Single-family rentals

25

-

59

-

Special facility projects and other

29

81

299

487

Total revenues

3,187

2,666

12,123

12,273

Expenses:

Water service operations

560

316

1,419

1,074

Wastewater service operations

109

102

337

258

Land development construction costs

222

99

1,048

2,087

Project management costs

66

-

112

-

Single-family rental costs

9

-

16

-

Depletion and depreciation

349

358

1,055

1,077

Other

79

65

298

453

Total cost of revenues

1,394

940

4,285

4,949

General and administrative expenses

1,074

1,325

3,950

3,753

Depreciation

95

73

277

233

Operating income

624

328

3,611

3,338

Other income:

Interest income - related party

308

284

1,196

2,660

Recognition of public improvement reimbursables - related party

-

-

-

17,262

Reimbursement of construction costs - related party

-

-

-

485

Oil and gas royalty income, net

123

97

330

248

Oil and gas lease income, net

47

48

143

148

Other, net

15

25

40

41

Interest expense, net

(34)

-

(52)

-

Income from operations before income taxes

1,083

782

5,268

24,182

Income tax expense

246

158

1,224

5,906

Net income

$

837

$

624

$

4,044

$

18,276

Earnings per common share - basic and diluted

Basic

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.17

$

0.77

Diluted

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.17

$

0.76

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

23,970,290

23,907,140

23,944,394

23,885,179

Diluted

24,124,586

24,184,395

24,183,500

24,104,408

The following table presents our consolidated financial position as of May 31, 2022, and August 31, 2021:

(In thousands, except shares)

May 31, 2022

August 31, 2021

ASSETS:

(unaudited)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,422

$

20,117

Trade accounts receivable, net

1,199

1,532

Prepaid expenses and other assets

690

458

Land under development

652

608

Notes receivable - related party, reimbursable public improvements

16,000

16,000

Total current assets

23,963

38,715

Restricted cash

2,328

2,327

Investments in water and water systems, net

53,114

53,786

Construction in progress

3,292

3,304

Single-family rental units

986

-

Land and mineral rights:

Held for development

8,341

5,924

Held for investment purposes

451

451

Other assets

2,467

2,591

Notes receivable - related parties, including accrued interest:

Reimbursable public improvements

19,320

8,794

Other

1,062

1,163

Operating leases - right of use assets, less current portion

62

122

Total assets

$

115,386

$

117,177

LIABILITIES:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

2,360

$

1,787

Accrued liabilities

925

1,224

Accrued liabilities - related parties

445

2,881

Income taxes payable

314

4,163

Deferred lot sale revenues

889

1,995

Deferred water sales revenues

392

410

Debt, current portion

12

-

Total current liabilities

5,337

12,460

Participating interests in export water supply

324

325

Debt, less current portion

988

-

Deferred tax liability, net

1,428

1,615

Lease obligations - operating leases, less current portion

-

37

Total liabilities

8,077

14,437

Commitments and contingencies

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Series B preferred shares par value $0.001 per share,
25 million authorized; 432,513 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $432,513)

-

-

Common shares par value 1/3 of $.01 per share,
40.0 million authorized; 23,980,645 and 23,916,633 outstanding, respectively

80

80

Additional paid-in capital

174,038

173,513

Accumulated deficit

(66,809)

(70,853)

Total shareholders' equity

107,309

102,740

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

115,386

$

117,177

Q3 2022 EARNINGS CALL

Pure Cycle will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

When: 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on July 12, 2022

Call in number: 888-506-0062 (access code: 614832)

International call-in number: 973-528-0011 (access code: 614832)

Replay number: 877-481-4010 | 919-882-2331 (passcode: 45916)

Replay available until: July 26, 2022 at 8:30AM ET

Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/45916

2022 INVESTOR DAY

Pure Cycle will once again be hosting its annual investor day on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The in-person event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MST starting at our Pure Cycle office, located at 34501 E. Quincy Ave. Bldg 65. CEO/President Mark Harding and CFO/Vice President Kevin McNeill will present an in-depth review of Pure Cycle's current operations, long-term growth strategies, and progress at Sky Ranch. The senior management team will also answer questions. This year, Pure Cycle will be offering the ability to participate in the Q&A session virtually, which will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. For those attending in person, Mark and Kevin will host a tour of Sky Ranch which will focus on Phase 2 of the development, the single-family rental units, and a tour of the state-of-the-art water reclamation facility. Lunch will be provided. Advanced registration is required. To register, go to https://www.purecyclewater.com/contact. Please complete the inquiry form, select "Register for Investor Day 2022", and type "Attending in Person" or "Attending Virtual" in the provided message space before submitting and we will get you the information you need to attend in person or participate in our virtual Q&A segment.

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to diversify its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct lines of business, each of which complement one another. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development business which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource business.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are all statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, such as statements about the following: timing of development at Sky Ranch; and tap sales and home sales by our home builder customers. The words "anticipate," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results include, without limitation: home mortgage interest rates and other factors impacting the housing market and home sales; the risk factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021; and those factors discussed from time to time in our press releases, public statement and documents filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Pure Cycle Corporation published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 10:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PURE CYCLE CORPORATION
06:04aPURE CYCLE : Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
06:02aPURE CYCLE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
07/12TRANSCRIPT : Pure Cycle Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 12, 2022
CI
07/12Pure Cycle Posts Flat Fiscal Q3 Profit as Revenue Rises
MT
07/11PURE CYCLE : Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022
PU
07/11Earnings Flash (PCYO) PURE CYCLE CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $3.2M
MT
07/11Earnings Flash (PCYO) PURE CYCLE CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS $0.03
MT
07/11PURE CYCLE : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/11PURE CYCLE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07/11Pure Cycle Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,1 M - -
Net income 2021 20,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 20,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 248 M 248 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,17x
EV / Sales 2021 19,7x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart PURE CYCLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pure Cycle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURE CYCLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Harding Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
Kevin B. McNeill Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, VP
Patrick J. Beirne Chairman
Peter C. Howell Independent Director
Jeffrey G. Sheets Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION-29.11%248
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-11.49%12 299
SEVERN TRENT PLC-5.84%8 274
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-6.70%8 224
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP7.54%5 488
BEIJING CAPITAL ECO-ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION GROUP CO.,LTD.-16.42%3 096