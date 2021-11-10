Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pure Foods Tasmania Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFT   AU0000086530

PURE FOODS TASMANIA LIMITED

(PFT)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/10
0.57 AUD   -5.00%
05:57pApplication for quotation of securities - PFT
PU
05:49pNotification regarding unquoted securities - PFT
PU
10/07Pure Foods Tasmania Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 5.3 million in funding
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Application for quotation of securities - PFT

11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PURE FOODS TASMANIA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 11, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PFT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,517,588

08/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PURE FOODS TASMANIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

112682158

1.3

ASX issuer code

PFT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PFTAE : OPTION EXPIRING 08-NOV-2021 EX $0.30

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PFT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,267,588

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

28/10/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

8/11/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

8/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,267,588

use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.30000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PFTAX : OPTION EXPIRING 08-NOV-2021 EX 30C

personal

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PFT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

250,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

2/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

5/11/2021

For

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
