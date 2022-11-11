Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pure Gold Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGM.H   CA74624E1007

PURE GOLD MINING INC.

(PGM.H)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:42 2022-11-10 pm EST
0.0150 CAD   -14.29%
06:24aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Pure Gold gets court approval; Prospex falls
AN
03:23aPure Gold Mining Rises 9% as Canadian Court Green-Lights Sales, Investment Solicitation Process Order
MT
11/10PureGold Receives Court Approval of Sales and Investment Solicitation Process and Related Relief
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Pure Gold gets court approval; Prospex falls

11/11/2022 | 06:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Pure Gold Mining Inc, up 44% at 1.58 pence, 12-month range 59.50p-1.58p. Says Supreme Court of British Colombia grants a Sales & Investment Solicitation Process Order. The SISP Order approves a sales and investment solicitation process for all the company's assets, undertakings and property. The order also approves the engagement of National Bank Financial as the company's sales agent.

----------

IOG PLC, up 8.4% at 12.69 pence, 12-month range 46.00p-7.10p. Says first gas expected from Southwark A1 well in the second quarter of 2023. First gas is expected from Southwark A2 well around the end of this year. Also says Saturn Banks Pipeline System has been depressurised to enable safe installation of final subsea spool connecting to Southwark over the coming days. CEO Rupert Newall says "for the remainder of 2022, our top priorities are safe and timely resumption of Saturn Banks production after the Bacton shutdown and successful stimulation to deliver first gas at the Southwark A2 well"

----------

Tlou Energy Ltd, up 11% at 1.89 pence, 12-month range 3.40p-1.21p. Raises AUD3 million, or GBP1.7 million, from placing of 85.7 million new shares. The funds will help develop the Lesedi Power project in Botswana. Raises AUD2 million via an entity controlled by Ian Campbell. Campbell will hold 19% of issued share capital. Campbell indicates he intends "to remain a long term strategic investor" and expresses willingness to "potentially provide further financial support."

----------

AIM - LOSER

----------

Prospex Energy PLC, down 12% at 9.88p, 12-month range 12.50p-2.30p. Investee Warrego Energy confirms all-share merger proposal from Strike Energy. Strike Energy does not want to participate in assets outside Australia, and so, under any proposal, Warrego will divest from its Spanish assets. Warrego currently invested in Tarba Energia SL and holds an interest in assets owned and operated by Tarba in southern Spain.

----------

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IOG PLC 8.63% 12.71 Delayed Quote.-67.50%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 3.46% 276.049904 Real-time Quote.-27.05%
PROSPEX ENERGY PLC -10.53% 10.065 Delayed Quote.230.88%
PURE GOLD MINING INC. -14.29% 0.015 Delayed Quote.-97.79%
STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 2.04% 0.25 Delayed Quote.19.51%
TLOU ENERGY LIMITED 15.15% 0.038 Delayed Quote.-40.00%
WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED 2.86% 0.18 Delayed Quote.63.64%
All news about PURE GOLD MINING INC.
06:24aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Pure Gold gets court approval; Prospex falls
AN
03:23aPure Gold Mining Rises 9% as Canadian Court Green-Lights Sales, Investment Solicitation..
MT
11/10PureGold Receives Court Approval of Sales and Investment Solicitation Process and Relat..
GL
11/02PureGold Brief: Announcing Transfer of Listing from the TSX Venture Excha..
MT
11/02PureGold Announces Transfer of Listing from the TSX Venture Exchange to the NEX
GL
11/02PureGold Announces Transfer of Listing from the TSX Venture Exchange to the NEX
AQ
11/01Pure Gold Mining Inc.(TSXV:PGM) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture ..
CI
11/01Pure Gold Mining Soars 52% On Receipt Of Creditor Protection From British Columbia's Su..
MT
11/01PureGold Brief: Said Overnight It Had Obtained an Initial Order for Credi..
MT
10/31PureGold Obtains CCAA Protection
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PURE GOLD MINING INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 108 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,9 M 8,18 M 8,18 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart PURE GOLD MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURE GOLD MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,02 CAD
Average target price 0,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4 233%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark G. O'Dea President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Haubrich Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Currie Chairman
Philip Smerchanski Vice President-Exploration & Technical Services
Terrence F. D. Smith Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURE GOLD MINING INC.-97.79%8
NEWMONT CORPORATION-30.14%36 837
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.72%28 845
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-16.86%21 680
POLYUS-35.94%18 715
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-6.82%17 093