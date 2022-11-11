AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Pure Gold gets court approval; Prospex falls

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Pure Gold Mining Inc, up 44% at 1.58 pence, 12-month range 59.50p-1.58p. Says Supreme Court of British Colombia grants a Sales & Investment Solicitation Process Order. The SISP Order approves a sales and investment solicitation process for all the company's assets, undertakings and property. The order also approves the engagement of National Bank Financial as the company's sales agent.

----------

IOG PLC, up 8.4% at 12.69 pence, 12-month range 46.00p-7.10p. Says first gas expected from Southwark A1 well in the second quarter of 2023. First gas is expected from Southwark A2 well around the end of this year. Also says Saturn Banks Pipeline System has been depressurised to enable safe installation of final subsea spool connecting to Southwark over the coming days. CEO Rupert Newall says "for the remainder of 2022, our top priorities are safe and timely resumption of Saturn Banks production after the Bacton shutdown and successful stimulation to deliver first gas at the Southwark A2 well"

----------

Tlou Energy Ltd, up 11% at 1.89 pence, 12-month range 3.40p-1.21p. Raises AUD3 million, or GBP1.7 million, from placing of 85.7 million new shares. The funds will help develop the Lesedi Power project in Botswana. Raises AUD2 million via an entity controlled by Ian Campbell. Campbell will hold 19% of issued share capital. Campbell indicates he intends "to remain a long term strategic investor" and expresses willingness to "potentially provide further financial support."

----------

AIM - LOSER

----------

Prospex Energy PLC, down 12% at 9.88p, 12-month range 12.50p-2.30p. Investee Warrego Energy confirms all-share merger proposal from Strike Energy. Strike Energy does not want to participate in assets outside Australia, and so, under any proposal, Warrego will divest from its Spanish assets. Warrego currently invested in Tarba Energia SL and holds an interest in assets owned and operated by Tarba in southern Spain.

----------

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.