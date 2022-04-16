Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pure Gold Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGM   CA74624E1007

PURE GOLD MINING INC.

(PGM)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.1500 CAD   -6.25%
Pure Gold Mining Says Civil Claim Against Company In Canada Unfounded
PureGold Learns of Notice of Civil Claim, Denies Allegations
LRTNF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Pure Gold Mining Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - LRTNF

04/16/2022 | 10:05am EDT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTC Pink: LRTNF) resulting from allegations that PureGold may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased PureGold securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5112 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 28, 2022, pre-market, the Company issued a press release announcing that its mining operations and production had been negatively impacted as a result of its inability to maintain access to high-confidence, high-grade slopes. Further, the press release provided updates on several of its operational initiatives purportedly aimed at improving mine operations and reducing costs, revealing that it had experienced severe mine planning and scheduling deficiencies that negatively impacted its operations in 2021. Finally, the press release revealed that to fund its operations and to service the interest on its debt, the Company needed to seek additional financing.

On this news, PureGold's stock price fell 41% on March 28, 2022.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120634


© Newsfilecorp 2022
