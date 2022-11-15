Advanced search
    PGM.H   CA74624E1007

PURE GOLD MINING INC.

(PGM.H)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:10 2022-11-14 pm EST
0.0175 CAD    0.00%
01:41aPure Gold Mining : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022
PU
01:41aPure Gold Mining : Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
11/11AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Pure Gold gets court approval; Prospex falls
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pure Gold Mining : Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

11/15/2022 | 01:41am EST
Pure Gold Mining Inc.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Notice of no Auditor Review of

Interim Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (the "Company") as at September 30, 2022, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada ("CPA Canada") for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

1

Pure Gold Mining Inc.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

December 31, 2021

Notes

September 30, 2022

(restated - Note 3)

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

3,542

$

8,450

Amounts receivable

5

693

1,191

Inventories

6

7,199

8,874

Prepaid expenses

2,150

2,612

Short-term investments

170

170

13,754

21,297

Non-current Assets

Mineral properties, plant and equipment

7

246,477

245,140

Deposits

396

840

Total Assets

$

260,627

$

267,277

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

20,774

$

22,606

Lease liabilities

11

4,687

5,494

Gold stream derivative liability

9

44,697

2,408

Loans and borrowings

8

140,124

8,181

Flow-through premium liability

18

1,184

4,588

211,466

43,277

Non-current Liabilities

Loans and borrowings

8

-

115,204

Gold stream derivative liability

9

-

42,307

Provision for closure and reclamation

10

16,516

19,750

Lease liabilities

11

3,936

4,270

Total Liabilities

231,918

224,808

Equity

Share capital

12a

294,139

235,355

Equity reserves

12c,d,e

31,131

20,161

Accumulated deficit

(296,561)

(213,047)

Total Equity

28,709

42,469

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

260,627

$

267,277

Commitments & Contingencies (Note 18)

Subsequent Events (21)

Going Concern (Note 1)

Approved by the Board on November 14, 2022:

"Lenard Boggio" , Audit Committee Chair

"Graeme Currie"

, Director

- See Accompanying Notes to the Financial Statements -

2

Pure Gold Mining Inc.

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for per share and share amounts)

Three months

Nine months

ended

ended

Three months

September

Nine months

September

ended

30, 2021

ended

30, 2021

September

(restated -

September

(restated -

Notes

30, 2022

Note 3)

30, 2022

Note 3)

Revenue

13

$

20,105

$

18,924

$

47,008

$

40,497

Cost of sales

14

(31,082)

(24,967)

(99,586)

(75,294)

Loss from mine operations

(10,977)

(6,043)

(52,578)

(34,797)

Corporate administrative costs

15

(2,481)

(1,391)

(6,008)

(5,020)

Exploration and evaluation

-

(124)

-

(3,617)

Operating loss for the period

(13,458)

(7,558)

(58,586)

(43,434)

Finance income and Expenses

Interest and finance costs

16

(4,152)

(2,407)

(14,448)

(2,534)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(10,503)

(4,923)

(12,733)

(2,118)

Gain (loss) on change in fair value of

8,9

(7,914)

1,582

6,859

11

derivative liabilities

Loss on modification of debt

8

(5,528)

-

(5,528)

-

Loss on extinguishment of accounts

12b

-

-

(2,090)

-

payables

Loss on disposal of lease

(102)

-

(490)

-

Interest income

44

24

97

94

Income (loss) before taxes

(41,613)

(13,282)

(86,919)

(47,981)

Income tax recovery

12b

-

-

3,405

2,073

Net income (loss) and comprehensive

$

(41,613)

$

(13,282)

$

(83,514)

$

(45,908)

income (loss) for the period

Weighted Average Number of Common

Shares Outstanding

728,930,625

435,610,385

597,889,812

407,327,391

Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share

$

(0.06)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.14)

$

(0.11)

- See Accompanying Notes to the Financial Statements -

3

Pure Gold Mining Inc.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share amounts)

Number of

Common

Equity

Accumulated

Notes

Shares

Share Capital

Reserves

Deficit

Total

Balance - December 31, 2020

Common share issuance - financing Share issue costs - cash

Fair value of warrants issued with common shares Flow-through common share issuance Flow-through premium liability

Share issue costs - cash Exercised warrants

Fair value of exercised warrants Exercised stock options

Fair value of exercised stock options Common share issuance - Credit Facility Exercised restricted share units Share-based compensation

Net loss for the period (restated - Note 3)

397,480,777

$

192,882

$

17,492

$

(149,911)

$

60,463

12b

21,905,200

23,000

-

-

23,000

12b

(1,593)

-

-

(1,593)

12b

(345)

345

-

-

12b

11,348,700

17,250

-

-

17,250

12b

(3,405)

-

-

(3,405)

12b

(1,172)

-

-

(1,172)

12c

2,485,000

2,112

-

-

2,112

281

(281)

-

-

12d

1,630,000

814

-

-

814

560

(560)

-

-

714,229

1,086

-

-

1,086

12e

46,479

131

(131)

-

-

12d,e

-

-

2,116

-

2,116

-

-

-

(45,908)

(45,908)

Balance - September 30, 2021 (restated - Note 3)

435,610,385

$

231,601

$

18,981

$

(195,819)

$

54,763

Balance - January 1, 2022 (restated - Note 3)

441,192,986

$

235,355

$

20,161

$

(213,047)

$

42,469

Common share issuance - February 2022 financing

12b

58,948,000

31,242

-

-

31,242

Share issue costs (February 2022 financing) - cash

12b

(949)

-

-

(949)

Common share issuance - May 2022 financing

12b

228,163,874

35,271

-

-

35,271

Share issue costs (May 2022 financing) - cash

12b

(1,570)

-

-

(1,570)

Fair value of warrants issued with common shares

12b

(6,210)

7,255

-

1,045

Exercised stock options

12d

75,000

38

-

-

38

Fair value of exercised stock options

26

(26)

-

-

Exercised restricted share units

12e

562,026

936

(936)

-

-

Share-based compensation

12d

-

-

3,794

-

3,794

Restricted Share Unit compensation

12f

883

-

883

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(83,514)

(83,514)

Balance - September 30, 2022

728,941,886

$

294,139

$

31,131

$

(296,561)

$

28,709

- See Accompanying Notes to the Financial Statements -

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pure Gold Mining Inc. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
