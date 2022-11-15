Pure Gold Mining : Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Pure Gold Mining Inc. Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Notice of no Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (the "Company") as at September 30, 2022, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada ("CPA Canada") for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor. 1

Pure Gold Mining Inc. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars) December 31, 2021 Notes September 30, 2022 (restated - Note 3) ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 3,542 $ 8,450 Amounts receivable 5 693 1,191 Inventories 6 7,199 8,874 Prepaid expenses 2,150 2,612 Short-term investments 170 170 13,754 21,297 Non-current Assets Mineral properties, plant and equipment 7 246,477 245,140 Deposits 396 840 Total Assets $ 260,627 $ 267,277 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 20,774 $ 22,606 Lease liabilities 11 4,687 5,494 Gold stream derivative liability 9 44,697 2,408 Loans and borrowings 8 140,124 8,181 Flow-through premium liability 18 1,184 4,588 211,466 43,277 Non-current Liabilities Loans and borrowings 8 - 115,204 Gold stream derivative liability 9 - 42,307 Provision for closure and reclamation 10 16,516 19,750 Lease liabilities 11 3,936 4,270 Total Liabilities 231,918 224,808 Equity Share capital 12a 294,139 235,355 Equity reserves 12c,d,e 31,131 20,161 Accumulated deficit (296,561) (213,047) Total Equity 28,709 42,469 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 260,627 $ 267,277 Commitments & Contingencies (Note 18) Subsequent Events (21) Going Concern (Note 1) Approved by the Board on November 14, 2022: "Lenard Boggio" , Audit Committee Chair "Graeme Currie" , Director - See Accompanying Notes to the Financial Statements - 2

Pure Gold Mining Inc. Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for per share and share amounts) Three months Nine months ended ended Three months September Nine months September ended 30, 2021 ended 30, 2021 September (restated - September (restated - Notes 30, 2022 Note 3) 30, 2022 Note 3) Revenue 13 $ 20,105 $ 18,924 $ 47,008 $ 40,497 Cost of sales 14 (31,082) (24,967) (99,586) (75,294) Loss from mine operations (10,977) (6,043) (52,578) (34,797) Corporate administrative costs 15 (2,481) (1,391) (6,008) (5,020) Exploration and evaluation - (124) - (3,617) Operating loss for the period (13,458) (7,558) (58,586) (43,434) Finance income and Expenses Interest and finance costs 16 (4,152) (2,407) (14,448) (2,534) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (10,503) (4,923) (12,733) (2,118) Gain (loss) on change in fair value of 8,9 (7,914) 1,582 6,859 11 derivative liabilities Loss on modification of debt 8 (5,528) - (5,528) - Loss on extinguishment of accounts 12b - - (2,090) - payables Loss on disposal of lease (102) - (490) - Interest income 44 24 97 94 Income (loss) before taxes (41,613) (13,282) (86,919) (47,981) Income tax recovery 12b - - 3,405 2,073 Net income (loss) and comprehensive $ (41,613) $ (13,282) $ (83,514) $ (45,908) income (loss) for the period Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding 728,930,625 435,610,385 597,889,812 407,327,391 Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (0.06) $ (0.03) $ (0.14) $ (0.11) - See Accompanying Notes to the Financial Statements - 3