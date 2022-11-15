Pure Gold Mining : Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Pure Gold Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)
Notice of no Auditor Review of
Interim Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (the "Company") as at September 30, 2022, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada ("CPA Canada") for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Pure Gold Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
December 31, 2021
Notes
September 30, 2022
(restated - Note 3)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
3,542
$
8,450
Amounts receivable
5
693
1,191
Inventories
6
7,199
8,874
Prepaid expenses
2,150
2,612
Short-term investments
170
170
13,754
21,297
Non-current Assets
Mineral properties, plant and equipment
7
246,477
245,140
Deposits
396
840
Total Assets
$
260,627
$
267,277
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
20,774
$
22,606
Lease liabilities
11
4,687
5,494
Gold stream derivative liability
9
44,697
2,408
Loans and borrowings
8
140,124
8,181
Flow-through premium liability
18
1,184
4,588
211,466
43,277
Non-current Liabilities
Loans and borrowings
8
-
115,204
Gold stream derivative liability
9
-
42,307
Provision for closure and reclamation
10
16,516
19,750
Lease liabilities
11
3,936
4,270
Total Liabilities
231,918
224,808
Equity
Share capital
12a
294,139
235,355
Equity reserves
12c,d,e
31,131
20,161
Accumulated deficit
(296,561)
(213,047)
Total Equity
28,709
42,469
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
260,627
$
267,277
Commitments & Contingencies (Note 18)
Subsequent Events (21)
Going Concern (Note 1)
Approved by the Board on November 14, 2022:
"Lenard Boggio" , Audit Committee Chair
"Graeme Currie"
, Director
- See Accompanying Notes to the Financial Statements -
Pure Gold Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for per share and share amounts)
Three months
Nine months
ended
ended
Three months
September
Nine months
September
ended
30, 2021
ended
30, 2021
September
(restated -
September
(restated -
Notes
30, 2022
Note 3)
30, 2022
Note 3)
Revenue
13
$
20,105
$
18,924
$
47,008
$
40,497
Cost of sales
14
(31,082)
(24,967)
(99,586)
(75,294)
Loss from mine operations
(10,977)
(6,043)
(52,578)
(34,797)
Corporate administrative costs
15
(2,481)
(1,391)
(6,008)
(5,020)
Exploration and evaluation
-
(124)
-
(3,617)
Operating loss for the period
(13,458)
(7,558)
(58,586)
(43,434)
Finance income and Expenses
Interest and finance costs
16
(4,152)
(2,407)
(14,448)
(2,534)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(10,503)
(4,923)
(12,733)
(2,118)
Gain (loss) on change in fair value of
8,9
(7,914)
1,582
6,859
11
derivative liabilities
Loss on modification of debt
8
(5,528)
-
(5,528)
-
Loss on extinguishment of accounts
12b
-
-
(2,090)
-
payables
Loss on disposal of lease
(102)
-
(490)
-
Interest income
44
24
97
94
Income (loss) before taxes
(41,613)
(13,282)
(86,919)
(47,981)
Income tax recovery
12b
-
-
3,405
2,073
Net income (loss) and comprehensive
$
(41,613)
$
(13,282)
$
(83,514)
$
(45,908)
income (loss) for the period
Weighted Average Number of Common
Shares Outstanding
728,930,625
435,610,385
597,889,812
407,327,391
Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share
$
(0.06)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.11)
- See Accompanying Notes to the Financial Statements -
Pure Gold Mining Inc.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except for share amounts)
Number of
Common
Equity
Accumulated
Notes
Shares
Share Capital
Reserves
Deficit
Total
Balance - December 31, 2020
Common share issuance - financing Share issue costs - cash
Fair value of warrants issued with common shares Flow-through common share issuance Flow-through premium liability
Share issue costs - cash Exercised warrants
Fair value of exercised warrants Exercised stock options
Fair value of exercised stock options Common share issuance - Credit Facility Exercised restricted share units Share-based compensation
