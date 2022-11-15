Pure Gold Mining : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022

Pure Gold Mining Inc.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022

This Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A"), dated as of November 14, 2022, is for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim financial statements, including the related notes thereto, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (together, the "Interim Financial Statements"), as well as the audited consolidated financial statements, including the related notes thereto for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (together, the "Annual Financial Statements") of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (also referred to as "Pure Gold", or the "Company", or "we", or "our", or "its" or "us" within this MD&A), and our other corporate filings including our Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 dated March 30, 2022 (the "AIF"), available under Pure Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All dollar amounts stated in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars ("$") unless noted otherwise.

This MD&A contains forward looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company continually seeks to minimize its exposure to business risks, but by the nature of its business and exploration activities and size, will always have some risk, including the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its obligations as they become due and will result in a default under its debt obligations. These risks are not always quantifiable due to their uncertain nature. Actual results may vary materially from those described in forward- looking statements. Readers are advised to review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk factors" in our AIF and those set forth in this MD&A under the headings "Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward- Looking Statements" and "Industry and Economic Factors that May Affect our Business."

Business Overview

The Company is currently listed on the NEX Board ("NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada under the symbol PGM.H, and on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") under the symbol PUR.

Our primary asset is the 100% owned PureGold Mine ("PureGold Mine" or the "Mine"), in Red Lake, Ontario. The PureGold Mine consists of an underground mine with two ramp accesses from surface, an ore processing facility with design capacity of 800 tonnes of ore per day ("tpd"), and tailings and rock storage facilities.

The PureGold Mine property comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents and unpatented mining claims (but predominantly patented and with accompanying surface rights) owned or controlled 100% by PureGold, covering an area in excess of 4,600 hectares in the Red Lake mining district of Northwestern Ontario. The PureGold Mine property was previously in production from 1938 to 1974 and from 1998 to 1999.

There are no royalties payable on claims hosting known mineral resources at the PureGold Mine property except for a 2% Net Smelter Royalty on resources from Russet South that is capped at $2.0 million.

Certain claims known as Newman-Madsen (acquired in 2014) and Derlak (acquired in 2017) are subject to royalties ranging from 0.5% - 3%, a portion of which may be bought back by the Company. These claims are held for exploration purposes and are not included in PureGold's current resources.

2