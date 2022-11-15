Pure Gold Mining : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022
11/15/2022 | 01:41am EST
Pure Gold Mining Inc.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
For the three and nine months ended September
30, 2022
1
Pure Gold Mining Inc.
Management's Discussion and Analysis
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022
This Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A"), dated as of November 14, 2022, is for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim financial statements, including the related notes thereto, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (together, the "Interim Financial Statements"), as well as the audited consolidated financial statements, including the related notes thereto for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (together, the "Annual Financial Statements") of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (also referred to as "Pure Gold", or the "Company", or "we", or "our", or "its" or "us" within this MD&A), and our other corporate filings including our Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 dated March 30, 2022 (the "AIF"), available under Pure Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All dollar amounts stated in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars ("$") unless noted otherwise.
This MD&A contains forward looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company continually seeks to minimize its exposure to business risks, but by the nature of its business and exploration activities and size, will always have some risk, including the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its obligations as they become due and will result in a default under its debt obligations. These risks are not always quantifiable due to their uncertain nature. Actual results may vary materially from those described in forward- looking statements. Readers are advised to review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk factors" in our AIF and those set forth in this MD&A under the headings "Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward- Looking Statements" and "Industry and Economic Factors that May Affect our Business."
Business Overview
The Company is currently listed on the NEX Board ("NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada under the symbol PGM.H, and on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") under the symbol PUR.
Our primary asset is the 100% owned PureGold Mine ("PureGold Mine" or the "Mine"), in Red Lake, Ontario. The PureGold Mine consists of an underground mine with two ramp accesses from surface, an ore processing facility with design capacity of 800 tonnes of ore per day ("tpd"), and tailings and rock storage facilities.
The PureGold Mine property comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents and unpatented mining claims (but predominantly patented and with accompanying surface rights) owned or controlled 100% by PureGold, covering an area in excess of 4,600 hectares in the Red Lake mining district of Northwestern Ontario. The PureGold Mine property was previously in production from 1938 to 1974 and from 1998 to 1999.
There are no royalties payable on claims hosting known mineral resources at the PureGold Mine property except for a 2% Net Smelter Royalty on resources from Russet South that is capped at $2.0 million.
Certain claims known as Newman-Madsen (acquired in 2014) and Derlak (acquired in 2017) are subject to royalties ranging from 0.5% - 3%, a portion of which may be bought back by the Company. These claims are held for exploration purposes and are not included in PureGold's current resources.
2
Operational & Business Summary Third Quarter 2022 and Significant Subsequent Events
On October 24, 2022, the Company suspended operations and placed the PureGold Mine on care and maintenance. This step followed an evaluation of several potential alternative scenarios and became necessary because the mine had not yet achieved consistent positive site-level cash flow, notwithstanding recent reductions in operating costs and sequential quarter over quarter increases in production.
On October 31, 2022, the Company obtained an initial order for creditor protection from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA"). KSV Restructuring Inc. was appointed as the monitor (the "Monitor"). The decision to commence CCAA proceedings was made after careful consideration of the Company's cash position, scheduled debt payments, forecast revenue and expenses and all available alternatives to an application for creditors protection. The CCAA proceedings are intended to facilitate a restructuring of the Company's balance sheet, the injection of additional capital, a sale of the Company or its assets, or any combination thereof. Additionally, the initial order for creditor protection authorized an interim financing credit facility from the Company's lending partner, a fund managed by Sprott Private Resource Lending ("Sprott"), in order to meet the Company's immediate cash needs.
On November 9, 2022 the Court, on application of the Company, granted a Sales and Investment Solicitation Process Order (the "SISP Order"), among other relief.
The SISP Order, among other things: (i) approves a sales and investment solicitation process for all the assets, undertakings and property of the Company, including the PureGold Mine project located in Ontario (the "SISP") and (ii) approves of the engagement of National Bank Financial Inc. ("NBF") as PureGold's sales agent for the purposes of the SISP.
In addition to the SISP Order, the Court also granted orders:
extending the stay of proceedings granted under the CCAA until January 27, 2023;
authorizing the Company to borrow additional funds under an interim financing credit facility from its lending partner, Sprott, in order to meet the Company's immediate cash needs for the continuation of its business activities and preservation of its property;
approving of a Key Employee Retention Plan which provides for, among other things, payments to key employees of PureGold based on defined timelines and metrics connected to the SISP and CCAA process; and
restating and amending the Initial Order of the Court granted on October 31, 2022.
Following the decision to place the PureGold Mine on care and maintenance and considering the time constraints associated with the CCAA proceedings, the Company no longer expects to release a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") Technical Report in the fourth quarter of 2022 as has been previously disclosed. The Company continues to evaluate several alternatives to advance an updated Life-of-mine Plan ("LOM Plan") for the PureGold Mine which may include the completion of a PFS or similar study at a later date.
3
Overview of Operating and Financial Results
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Change
YTD Q3 2022
YTD Q3 2021
Change
Operating data
Ore mined (tonnes)
73,977
61,534
20%
159,244
130,433
22%
Waste mined (tonnes)
33,551
121,312
-72%
156,951
328,704
-52%
Total mined (tonnes)
107,528
182,846
-41%
316,195
459,137
-31%
Ore milled (tonnes)
68,292
63,028
8%
164,604
157,745
4%
Average head grade (grams per
4.34
4.8
-10%
3.83
4.01
-5%
tonne gold)
Recovery (%)
94.4
94.5
--
94.6
95.0
--
Gold produced (ounces)
9,041
9,260
-2%
19,203
19,343
-1%
Gold sold (ounces)
8,926
8,383
6%
20,301
18,313
11%
Average US$ Price realized
$1,727
$1,791
4%
$1,804
$1,791
1%
Average C$ Price realized
$2,252
$2,257
0%
$2,316
$2,211
5%
Financial data
Revenue1
$20,105,000
$18,924,000
6%
$47,008,000
$40,497,000
16%
Mine operating loss1
$(10,977,000)
$(6,043,000)
82%
$(52,578,000)
$(34,797,000)
51%
Net loss1
$(41,613,000)
$(13,282,000)
200%
$(83,514,000)
$(45,908,000)
82%
As at
September 30,
As at December
2022
31, 2021
Long term debt2
-
115,204,000
-100%
Current assets
13,754,000
21,297,000
-35%
Current liabilities
211,466,000
43,277,000
388%
Notes
On January 1, 2022, the Company adopted an amendment to IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment - Proceeds before Intended Use, which prohibits deducting from the cost of property, plant and equipment amounts received from selling items produced while preparing the asset for its intended use. Instead, amounts received are recognized as sales proceeds and the related costs in profit or loss. As a result of the adoption of the amendments, the Company has restated its comparative period, to reclassify the 2021 proceeds received from gold sales with associated cost of sales from mineral properties, plant and equipment, to mine operating loss on the statement of loss and comprehensive loss. 2 As at September 30, 2022, the Company was not in compliance with its debt covenants in respect of the Sprott Credit Facility, and therefore, all long-term debt was reclassified to current.
Operational and Financial Analysis: Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
Mining totaled 73,977 tonnes of ore or an average of 804 tpd, up 20% from 61,534 tonnes of ore or an average of 668 tpd. The increase was attributable to improved short-range planning processes, improved mining execution, and increased mill availability.
Processing totaled 68,292 tonnes of ore, or an average of 742 tpd, up 8% from 63,028 tonnes or 685 tpd. The increase was attributable to improved short-range planning processes, improved mining execution, and increased mill availability.
Average head grade was 4.34 grams of gold per tonne of ore ("g/t Au") down 10% from 4.8 g/t Au. The decrease was attributable to a decrease in total mill feed attributable to high-grade stopes during the quarter. Average recovery was 94.4%, compared to 94.5% in Q3 2021.
Revenue was $20.1 million, up 6% from $18.9 million. The increase was attributable to a increase of 6% in the volume of gold sold from higher production in the quarter, average $C price of gold remained consistent with the same quarter in the prior year.
4
Operations and Financial Analysis: YTD Q3 2022 vs. YTD Q3 2021
Mining totaled 159,244 tonnes of ore or an average of 583 tpd, up 22% from 130,433 tonnes of ore or an average of 477 tpd. The increase was attributable to improved short-range planning processes, improved mining execution, and increased mill availability.
Processing totaled 164,604 tonnes of ore, or an average of 603 tpd, up 4% from 157,745 tonnes or 578 tpd. The increase was attributable to improved short-range planning processes, improved mining execution, and increased mill availability.
Average head grade was 3.83 grams of gold per tonne of ore ("g/t Au") down 5% from 4.01 g/t Au. The decrease was attributable to a decrease in total mill feed attributable to high-grade stopes. Average recovery was 94.6%, slightly down from 95.0% in the same quarter in the prior year. This decrease was attributable to the decrease in grade.
Revenue was $47.0 million, up 16% from $40.5 million. The increase was attributable to an increase of 11% in the volume of gold sold from higher production 2022 compared to 2021, as well as a 5% increase in the average price of gold in Canadian dollars.
Financings
On May 27, 2022, the Company completed a two-tranchenon-brokered private placement with investors and debt-for-shares settlement agreements with five service contractors, with the first tranche closing on May 25, 2022. Under the private placements the Company issued a total of 207,240,960 units for aggregate gross proceeds of $31,086,144, and under the agreements with the service contractors the Company issued 20,922,914 units to settle outstanding debts totaling $3,138,437. All of the units were comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.18 per until November 25, 2022 for warrant holders participating in the first tranche, and November 27, 2022 for warrant holders who participated in the second tranche.
On February 15, 2022 the Company closed a brokered and non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $31.2 million. The brokered offering issued 26,423,000 common shares at a price of $0.53 per common share for gross proceeds of $14 million. The non-brokered offering issued 32,525,000 common shares to AngloGold at a price of $0.53 for gross proceeds of $17.2 million.
On October 15, 2021 the Company closed a non-brokered private placement to AngloGold at a price of $1.05 per unit for gross proceeds to the Company of $3,473,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half Common Share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $1.36 until March 28, 2023.
On September 28, 2021 the Company closed a bought deal offering of 21,905,200 units of the Company at a price of $1.05 per unit for gross proceeds to the Company of $23,000,460. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $1.36 until March 28, 2023.
On May 5, 2021, Pure Gold closed a bought deal offering of "flow-through shares" with respect to "Canadian development expenses" ("CDE") within the meaning of the Tax Act (the "CDE Flow-Through Shares") at an issue price of $1.52 per CDE Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of $17,250,024 which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option.
On June 17, 2020, PureGold closed a non-brokered private placement of 9,868,421 Shares that qualified as "flow- through shares" with respect to Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") (the "CEE Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $1.52 per CEE Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds to PureGold of $15,000,000 .
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Pure Gold Mining Inc. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:40:07 UTC.