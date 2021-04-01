Pure Gold Mining : Annual Information Form for the fiscal year-ended December 31, 2020

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this AIF, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to PureGold within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to those that address potential effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, timing of commercial production, the quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, the growth potential of the PureGold Mine Project (the "PureGold Mine") (formerly called the Madsen Gold Project or the PureGold Red Lake Mine) and opportunities for scalability, the potential to increase after-tax net present value to the PureGold Mine, the potential for Russet South, Fork and Wedge deposits to be economically viable, planned mining methods, mineral processing and sources of power, expected annual production, potential profitability of the PureGold Mine at lower metal prices, expected capital costs, expected internal rate of return ("IRR"), anticipated permitting requirements and timing thereof, expected development schedule, potential conversion of inferred resources to measured and indicated resources, potential extension and expansion of mineral resources and the focus of the Corporation in the coming months. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or states that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that are not within the control of PureGold and could thus cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of PureGold to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the following:

risks related to operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic risks related to the operations, exploration and development of a mineral property, including the speculative nature of exploration and development projects, the possibility of diminishing quantities or grades of mineralization, the inability to recover certain expenditures and the exposure to operational hazards typically encountered in the exploration, development and production of mineral properties

risks that the mineral reserve and resource estimates may prove to be incorrect

