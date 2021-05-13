Pure Gold Mining : Corporate Presentation May 13, 2021

This Presentation contains forward‐looking statements, including but not limited to statements in relation potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone or mineral system, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, the growth potential of the Madsen Gold Project and opportunities for scalability, planned mining methods, mineral processing and sources of power, expected annual production, potential profitability of the Madsen Gold Project at lower metal prices, expected capital costs, anticipated permitting requirements and timing thereof, expected development schedule, expected timing of the completion of the PureGold Mine, potential conversion of inferred resources to measured and indicated resources, potential extension and expansion of mineral resources and the focus of the Company in the coming months. Such statements are generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "anticipate'', "believe'', "intend", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "budget'', "outlook'' or other similar wording. By its very nature, such forward‐looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialise or that may not be accurate. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the control of the Company that could cause the actual performance or achievements of the Company and/or its respective subsidiaries and/or its affiliated companies, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: interpretation of results at the Madsen Gold Project; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, including the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential to disrupt work programs or procurement; future prices of gold and other metal prices; currency exchange rates and interest rates; favourable operating conditions; obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time; obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits; labour stability; stability in market conditions; availability of equipment; accuracy of any mineral resources; successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures; the timing of future economic studies; and other risks of the mining industry. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Furthermore, the forward‐looking information contained in this Presentation is made as at the date of this Presentation and the Company does not accept any obligation to disseminate any updates or revisions to such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking information contained in this Presentation is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Alternative performance measures are furnished to provide additional information. These non- GAAP performance measures are included in this news release because these statistics are key performance measures that management uses to monitor performance, to assess how the Company is performing, to plan and to assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of mining operations. These performance measures do not have a standard meaning within International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS. The information in this Presentation or on which this Presentation is based has been obtained, in part, from sources that the Company believes to be reliable and accurate. However, none of the Company, the Company's directors, officers, employees, its shareholders or any of their respective advisors, or any other person has independently verified such information in this Presentation and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this Presentation as a whole and no reliance should be placed on such information or opinions. Any opinions, projections, estimates or forecasts contained in this Presentation constitute a judgement of the Company only and should not be relied upon and are provided as at the date of this Presentation and are subject to change without notice. In giving this Presentation the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide you with access to additional information or to update the Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions from this Presentation which become apparent. To the extent permitted by law and regulation, neither the Company nor any officer, director, employee or representative of any of them accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for any loss, damage or liability howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise from any use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The recipient of this Presentation shall be responsible for conducting its own investigation and analysis of the information contained or referred to in this Presentation and for evaluating the merits and risks involved in the securities forming the subject matter of this Presentation. This Presentation does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in Australia, Japan, the Republic of Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or the United States of America (each a "Restricted Territory") or in any other country where such distribution may lead to a breach of any legal or regulatory requirement, nor may they be distributed to persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended)) with addresses in the United States, or to any individual outside a Restricted Territory who is a resident thereof in any such case for the purpose of offer for sale or solicitation or invitation to buy or subscribe any securities or in the context where its distribution may be construed as such offer, solicitation or invitation, in any such case except in compliance with any applicable exemption. It is the responsibility of each recipient outside the United Kingdom to ensure compliance with the laws of and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into or distributed in the United States or to any resident thereof.