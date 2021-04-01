Pure Gold Mining : Management's Discussion and Analysis For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

Pure Gold Mining Inc. TSX-V: PGM; LSE: PUR MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Dated March 31, 2021

Pure Gold Mining Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2020 This Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A"), dated as of March 31, 2021, is for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements as at and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and fiscal period ended December 31, 2019 of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (also referred to as "PureGold", or the "Company", or "we", or "our", or "its" or "us" within this MD&A), including the related notes thereto (together, the "Annual Financial Statements") and our other corporate filings including our Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 dated March 31, 2021 (the "AIF"), available under PureGold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This MD&A contains forward looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company continually seeks to minimize its exposure to business risks, but by nature of its business and exploration activities and size, will always have some risk. These risks are not always quantifiable due to their uncertain nature. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, including those described under the heading "Risk factors" in our AIF and those set forth in this MD&A under the headings "Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-LookingStatements" and "Industry and Economic Factors that May Affect our Business" materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, then actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. The disclosure of technical information in this MD&A has been approved by Darin Labrenz, P. Geo, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Readers are directed to the section entitled "Scientific and Technical Disclosure" included within this MD&A. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (" the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") under the symbol expressed in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise. TSX-V") in Canada under the symbol PGM and on PUR. All dollar amounts stated in this MD&A are Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This MD&A, contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning, future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, future financial or operating performance of PureGold and its business, operations, cash flows and properties and statements with respect to those that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, the growth potential of the PureGold Mine Project (as defined below) and opportunities for scalability and expansion, the potential to increase after- tax net present value to the PureGold Mine Project, the potential for Russet South, Fork and Wedge to be economically viable, planned mining methods, mineral processing and sources of power, expected annual production, potential profitability of the PureGold Mine Project at lower metal prices, expected capital costs, expected IRR, anticipated permitting requirements and timing thereof, expected development and production schedule, anticipated timeframe for declaring commercial production at the PureGold Mine, statements under the heading "Outlook", timing of production guidance, completion of a global resource update,, potential conversion of inferred resources to measured and indicated resources, potential extension and expansion of mineral resources and the focus of the Company in the coming months, as well as specific historic data associated with and drill results from those properties, and the reliance on technical information provided by other third parties; the timing and amount of estimated capital, operating and exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits and of future exploration, acquisition and development activities, estimated exploration budgets and timing of expenditures and community relations activities, requirements for additional capital; completion of expenditure obligations under an option agreement and earn-in agreements to which the Company is a party; government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks and reclamation expenses, title disputes, the ability to maintain exploration licences for its properties in accordance with the

Management's Discussion and Analysis requirements of applicable mining laws in Canada; government regulation of exploration and mining operations; environmental risks, including satisfaction of requirements relating to the submissions and successful defence of environmental impact assessment ("EIA") reports and other claims or existing, pending or threatened litigation or other proceedings, limitations of insurance coverage, future issuances of Common Shares to satisfy earn-in obligations or the acquisition of exploration properties and the timing and possible outcome of regulatory and permitting matters and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of PureGold to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information. Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein or incorporated by reference herein constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "will", "projects", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, results or conditions "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Statements relating to mineral reserves and resources are deemed to be forward looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the mineral reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and may be profitably produced in the future. Estimated values of future net revenue do not represent fair market value. There is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are not guarantees of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including among other things, assumptions about future prices of gold, copper, silver, molybdenum and other metal prices, changes in the worldwide price of other commodities such as coal, fuel and electricity fluctuations in resource prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources and mineral reserves, successful resolution of the challenges to the EIAs described in this MD&A, if any, anticipated costs and expenditures, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to achieve our goals. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of PureGold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. 2 | P a g e

Management's Discussion and Analysis Such factors include, among others: risks related to operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; disruptions or changes in the credit or securities markets and market fluctuations in prices for PureGold's securities; judgement of management when exercising discretion in their use of proceeds from a financing; potential dilution of Common Share (as defined below) voting power or earnings per share as a result of the exercise of stock options , restricted share units, deferred share units and share purchase warrants, future financings or future acquisitions financed by the issuance of equity; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and resources; the Company is an exploration and development stage company with no history of pre-tax profit and no significant income from its operations and there can be no assurance that the Company's operations will be profitable in the future; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs or labour availability or other costs of production; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental risks and hazards, cave-ins, flooding, rock bursts and other acts of God or natural disasters or unfavourable operating conditions and losses; political instability, hostilities, insurrection or acts of war or terrorism; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risk of diminishing quantities or grades of mineralization; PureGold's ability to renew existing licences and permits or obtain required licences and permits; changes in government legislation and regulation; fluctuations in commodity prices; requirements for future funding to satisfy contractual obligations and additional capital needs generally; changes or disruptions in market conditions; market price volatility; the Company currently has a shareholder with greater than 10% holdings; uncertainties associated with minority interests and joint venture operations; risks associated with the Company's indemnified liabilities; increased infrastructure and/or operating costs; reclamation costs; the Company has limited operating history and no history of earnings; reliance on a finite number of properties; limits of insurance coverage and uninsurable risk; contests over title to properties; environmental risks and hazards; limitations on the use of community water sources; the need to obtain and maintain licences and permits and comply with laws and regulations or other regulatory requirements; competitive conditions in mineral exploration and mining business; the ability of the Company to retain its key management employees and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; potential acquisitions and their integration with the Company's current business; influence of third party stakeholders; risks of litigation; the Company's system of internal controls; conflicts of interest; credit and/or liquidity risks; changes to the Company's dividend policy; the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business generally; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our AIF available on PureGold's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this MD&A and we disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. All forward-looking 3 | P a g e

Management's Discussion and Analysis statements and forward-looking information attributable to us is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. PureGold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resource estimates do not account for mineability, selectivity, mining loss and dilution. It is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration; however, there is no certainty that these inferred mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves once economic considerations are applied. The mineral resource estimates referenced in this MD&A use the terms "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". While these terms are defined in and required by Canadian regulations (under NI 43- 101), these terms are not recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. Accordingly, information contained in this MD&A will not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies reporting pursuant to SEC disclosure requirements. PureGold is not an SEC registered company. 2020 Highlights and Significant Subsequent Events During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and up to the date of this MD&A, the Company completed and advanced a number of key milestones at its 100%-owned PureGold Mine Project (the "PureGold Mine Project" or "PureGold Mine", formerly referred to as the Madsen Mine or Pure Gold Red Lake Mine) as follows: Received all permits, including the (i) Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) for Industrial Sewage Works, (ii) ECA for Air and Noise, and approval of the Mine Closure Plan, allowing the Company to begin production at the PureGold Mine on December 20, 2020.

By the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, PureGold successfully introduced ore to the mill and poured its first gold doré bar, meeting its planned objective of pouring gold by the fourth quarter of 2020. The initial recovery of gold was entirely from the mill gravity circuit, allowing carbon to load-up within the CIP circuit. Mill throughput averaged 200 tonnes per day for the short operating period in December 2020.

load-up within the CIP circuit. Mill throughput averaged 200 tonnes per day for the short operating period in December 2020. By December 31, 2020, the Company and its contractors had completed 524,415 exposure hours during construction and development work at the PureGold Mine with no lost time accidents. 4 | P a g e