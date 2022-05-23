Pure Harvest Corporate : PHCG Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Pure Harvest Corporate Group 7400 E. Crestline Circle, Suite 130 Greenwood Village, CO 80111 800-924-3716www.pureharvestgroup.com info@pureharvestgroup.com SIC # 2833 QuarterlyReport For the Period Ending: 3/31/2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 74,762,132 shares. As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 72,762,132 shares. As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 63,284,449 shares. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 15

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Pure Harvest Corporate Group - name change 4/29/2021 from Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, name change on 5/2/2019 from the Pocket Shot Co. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Colorado Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: none List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: none The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 7400 E. Crestline Circle, Suite 130, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐ 1077 Co Rd 308, Dumont, CO 80436 Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: n/a 2) Security Information Trading symbol: PHCG Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 74625M101 Par or stated value: .00001 Total shares authorized: 250,000,000as of date: March 31. 2021 Total shares outstanding: 74,762,132 as of date: March 31. 2021 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 2 of 15

Number of shares in the Public Float2: 18,785,694 as of date: March 31. 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 196 as of date: March 31. 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any) :n/a Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Mountain Share Transfer, LLC Phone: 404-474-3110 Email: service@mountainsharetransfer.com Address: 2030 Powers Ferry Road SE, Suite 212, Atlanta, GA 30339 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History (see attached journals for 2 fiscal years) The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 12/31/2020 Common: 63,284,449 Preferred: Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Reason for Restricted or Exemptio Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Issued Securities shares shares Entity Shares share issuance Unrestricted n or issuance, (or cancelled) issued issued at a were issued to (e.g. for cash as of this Registrati cancellation, ($/per discount to (entities must or debt filing. on Type. shares share) at market have individual conversion) Issuance price at the with voting / -OR- time of investment Nature of "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 3 of 15

returned to issuance? control Services treasury) (Yes/No) disclosed). Provided 02/11/2021 New 108,515 Common $0.395 Yes Lucky Peak Debt Restricted Rule Issuance Portfolio, Conversion 144 LLC 02/24/2021 New 526,316 Common $0.38 Yes Adam Loyd Cash Restricted Rule Issuance 144 02/24/2021 New 421,053 Common $0.38 Yes Matthew Cash Restricted Rule Issuance Llewellyn 144 03/10/2021 New 4,331 Common $0.0001 Yes Ryan C. Services Restricted Rule Issuance McCarthy 144 03/10/2021 New 65,156 Common $0.0001 Yes Geri Sibilla Services Restricted Rule Issuance 144 03/10/2021 New 12,992 Common $0.0001 Yes Susan C. Services Restricted Rule Issuance Barton 144 03/10/2021 New 18,947 Common $0.0001 Yes Teton Services Restricted Rule Issuance Heights 144 Capital, LLC 03/10/2021 New 19,488 Common $0.0001 Yes Tri Harbor Services Restricted Rule Issuance Capital, 144 LLC 03/10/2021 New 40,000 Common $0.0001 Yes Andi M. Services Restricted Rule Issuance Wilt 144 03/10/2021 New 21,653 Common $0.0001 Yes BCS Services Restricted Rule Issuance Capital, 144 LLC 03/10/2021 New 4,331 Common $0.0001 Yes BPA Services Restricted Rule Issuance Unvestmen 144 t Group, LLC C/O Adrew Barton 03/10/2021 New 12,884 Common $0.0001 Yes Amsaba Services Restricted Rule Issuance Consulting, 144 LLC C/O OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 4 of 15