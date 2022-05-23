Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHCG   US74625M1018

PURE HARVEST CORPORATE GROUP, INC.

(PHCG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/23 09:30:00 am EDT
0.0200 USD    0.00%
03:48pPURE HARVEST CORPORATE : PHCG Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/12Pure Harvest Corporate Group Announces LOI for a New Cannabis Acquisition
AQ
04/12Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. Announces Resignation of David Burcham as President and Member of its Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pure Harvest Corporate : PHCG Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

05/23/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Pure Harvest Corporate Group

7400 E. Crestline Circle, Suite 130 Greenwood Village, CO 80111 800-924-3716www.pureharvestgroup.com info@pureharvestgroup.com SIC # 2833

QuarterlyReport

For the Period Ending: 3/31/2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

74,762,132 shares.

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

72,762,132 shares.

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

63,284,449 shares.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 15

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Pure Harvest Corporate Group - name change 4/29/2021 from Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, name change on 5/2/2019 from the Pocket Shot Co.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Colorado

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

none

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

none

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

7400 E. Crestline Circle, Suite 130, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

1077 Co Rd 308, Dumont, CO 80436

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

n/a

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

PHCG

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

74625M101

Par or stated value:

.00001

Total shares authorized:

250,000,000as of date: March 31. 2021

Total shares outstanding:

74,762,132 as of date: March 31. 2021

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 2 of 15

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

18,785,694

as of date: March 31. 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

196

as of date: March 31. 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any)

:n/a

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

Mountain Share Transfer, LLC

Phone:

404-474-3110

Email:

service@mountainsharetransfer.com

Address: 2030 Powers Ferry Road SE, Suite 212, Atlanta, GA 30339

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History (see attached journals for 2 fiscal years)

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 12/31/2020

Common: 63,284,449

Preferred:

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/

Reason for

Restricted or

Exemptio

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

shares

Entity Shares

share issuance

Unrestricted

n or

issuance,

(or cancelled)

issued

issued at a

were issued to

(e.g. for cash

as of this

Registrati

cancellation,

($/per

discount to

(entities must

or debt

filing.

on Type.

shares

share) at

market

have individual

conversion)

Issuance

price at the

with voting /

-OR-

time of

investment

Nature of

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 3 of 15

returned to

issuance?

control

Services

treasury)

(Yes/No)

disclosed).

Provided

02/11/2021

New

108,515

Common

$0.395

Yes

Lucky Peak

Debt

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Portfolio,

Conversion

144

LLC

02/24/2021

New

526,316

Common

$0.38

Yes

Adam Loyd

Cash

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

144

02/24/2021

New

421,053

Common

$0.38

Yes

Matthew

Cash

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Llewellyn

144

03/10/2021

New

4,331

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Ryan C.

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

McCarthy

144

03/10/2021

New

65,156

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Geri Sibilla

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

144

03/10/2021

New

12,992

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Susan C.

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Barton

144

03/10/2021

New

18,947

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Teton

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Heights

144

Capital,

LLC

03/10/2021

New

19,488

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Tri Harbor

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Capital,

144

LLC

03/10/2021

New

40,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Andi M.

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Wilt

144

03/10/2021

New

21,653

Common

$0.0001

Yes

BCS

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Capital,

144

LLC

03/10/2021

New

4,331

Common

$0.0001

Yes

BPA

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Unvestmen

144

t Group,

LLC C/O

Adrew

Barton

03/10/2021

New

12,884

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Amsaba

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Consulting,

144

LLC C/O

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 4 of 15

Katherine

Barton

03/10/2021

New

21,653

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Innovative

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Capital

144

Partners,

LLC

03/10/2021

New

8,661

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Gretchen

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

B.

144

Goldsworth

y

03/10/2021

New

25,984

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Paul S.

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Vancea

144

03/10/2021

New

20,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Natalie D.

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Smart

144

03/10/2021

New

30,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Christopher

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

R.

144

Ebersberg

03/10/2021

New

30,000

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Matthew A.

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

King

144

03/10/2021

New

2,165

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Jeffrey C.

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Keiffer

144

03/10/2021

New

1,083

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Daniel R.

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Walters

144

03/10/2021

New

18,405

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Brian J.

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Morgan

144

03/10/2021

New

12,992

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Katherine

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Barton

144

03/10/2021

New

18,186

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Michael

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Delaney

144

03/10/2021

New

2,165

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Sherry

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Anderson

144

03/10/2021

New

4,331

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Drew

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Murphy

144

03/10/2021

New

4,331

Common

$0.0001

Yes

Daniel J.

Services

Restricted

Rule

Issuance

Murphy

144

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 5 of 15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pure Harvest Corporate Group Inc. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 19:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PURE HARVEST CORPORATE GROUP, INC.
03:48pPURE HARVEST CORPORATE : PHCG Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/12Pure Harvest Corporate Group Announces LOI for a New Cannabis Acquisition
AQ
04/12Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. Announces Resignation of David Burcham as President ..
CI
04/12PURE HARVEST CORPORATE GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. entered into a letter in intent to acquire 51% stake..
CI
03/31PURE HARVEST CORPORATE GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
03/28PURE HARVEST CORPORATE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04PURE HARVEST CORPORATE GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. Announces the Resignation of Alexander Glueckler as ..
CI
2021PURE HARVEST CORPORATE GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,74 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,35 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,64 M 1,64 M -
EV / Sales 2019 431x
EV / Sales 2020 46,6x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart PURE HARVEST CORPORATE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew D. Gregarek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peyton Bowman Chief Operating Officer
Nick Brait General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURE HARVEST CORPORATE GROUP, INC.-86.66%2
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.20.71%5 776
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-34.15%3 003
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-32.49%2 366
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-35.78%2 202
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK10.98%1 963