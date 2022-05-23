Pure Harvest Corporate : PHCG Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022
05/23/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Pure Harvest Corporate Group
7400 E. Crestline Circle, Suite 130 Greenwood Village, CO 80111 800-924-3716www.pureharvestgroup.com info@pureharvestgroup.com SIC # 2833
QuarterlyReport
For the Period Ending: 3/31/2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
74,762,132 shares.
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
72,762,132 shares.
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
63,284,449 shares.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Pure Harvest Corporate Group - name change 4/29/2021 from Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, name change on 5/2/2019 from the Pocket Shot Co.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Colorado
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
none
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
none
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
7400 E. Crestline Circle, Suite 130, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐
1077 Co Rd 308, Dumont, CO 80436
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
n/a
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
PHCG
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
74625M101
Par or stated value:
.00001
Total shares authorized:
250,000,000as of date: March 31. 2021
Total shares outstanding:
74,762,132 as of date: March 31. 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
18,785,694
as of date: March 31. 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
196
as of date: March 31. 2021
Transfer Agent
Name:
Mountain Share Transfer, LLC
Phone:
404-474-3110
Email:
service@mountainsharetransfer.com
Address: 2030 Powers Ferry Road SE, Suite 212, Atlanta, GA 30339
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
02/11/2021
New
108,515
Common
$0.395
Yes
Lucky Peak
Debt
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Portfolio,
Conversion
144
LLC
02/24/2021
New
526,316
Common
$0.38
Yes
Adam Loyd
Cash
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
144
02/24/2021
New
421,053
Common
$0.38
Yes
Matthew
Cash
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Llewellyn
144
03/10/2021
New
4,331
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Ryan C.
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
McCarthy
144
03/10/2021
New
65,156
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Geri Sibilla
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
144
03/10/2021
New
12,992
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Susan C.
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Barton
144
03/10/2021
New
18,947
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Teton
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Heights
144
Capital,
LLC
03/10/2021
New
19,488
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Tri Harbor
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Capital,
144
LLC
03/10/2021
New
40,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Andi M.
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Wilt
144
03/10/2021
New
21,653
Common
$0.0001
Yes
BCS
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Capital,
144
LLC
03/10/2021
New
4,331
Common
$0.0001
Yes
BPA
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Unvestmen
144
t Group,
LLC C/O
Adrew
Barton
03/10/2021
New
12,884
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Amsaba
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Consulting,
144
LLC C/O
Katherine
Barton
03/10/2021
New
21,653
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Innovative
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Capital
144
Partners,
LLC
03/10/2021
New
8,661
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Gretchen
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
B.
144
Goldsworth
y
03/10/2021
New
25,984
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Paul S.
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Vancea
144
03/10/2021
New
20,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Natalie D.
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Smart
144
03/10/2021
New
30,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Christopher
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
R.
144
Ebersberg
03/10/2021
New
30,000
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Matthew A.
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
King
144
03/10/2021
New
2,165
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Jeffrey C.
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Keiffer
144
03/10/2021
New
1,083
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Daniel R.
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Walters
144
03/10/2021
New
18,405
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Brian J.
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Morgan
144
03/10/2021
New
12,992
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Katherine
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Barton
144
03/10/2021
New
18,186
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Michael
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Delaney
144
03/10/2021
New
2,165
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Sherry
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Anderson
144
03/10/2021
New
4,331
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Drew
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Murphy
144
03/10/2021
New
4,331
Common
$0.0001
Yes
Daniel J.
Services
Restricted
Rule
Issuance
Murphy
144
