ASX Announcement only Pure Hydrogen to Pursue Turquoise Hydrogen Production  Signs binding term sheet with French high-technology company Plenesys to collaborate on the use commercialisation of the Plenesys HyPlasma process  Pure Hydrogen has built considerable expertise in Methane Pyrolysis hydrogen production, and when combined with HyPlasma, uses Plenesys' patented A/C Plasma Torch to convert methane into hydrogen ("Turquoise Hydrogen") and value-add solid carbon products  Collaboration to commence on a pilot plant to be built in Brisbane in the next 12 months  Commercial scale operation planned with capacities of 1,500kg up to 5,000kg per day of hydrogen, and 4,500kg up to 15,000kg per day of carbon products  Pure will have exclusive rights to commercialise the Hyplasma process in Australia, other key South East Asian countries and Sub Saharan Africa Sydney, 14 March 2022: Australian east coast clean energy company, Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited, personal

(ASX: PH2 or 'Pure Hydrogen') is pleased to advise that it is proceeding with its plans to manufacture Turquoise Hydrogen through the signing of a binding collaboration and licence term sheet with French technology company Plenesys to commercialise the Plenesys HyPlasma process. The collaboration will commence with a pilot plant (demonstration plant) in Brisbane, planned for commissioning within the next 12 months, followed by full commercial scale modules in our exclusive markets in Australia, Asia Pacific and Sub Saharan Africa1.

Pure Hydrogen has been investigating Methane Pyrolysis (Turquoise Hydrogen), for the last two years and lans to use the HyPlasma process to prove commercial manufacturing of 21st century clean energy

products: hydrogen and value-add carbon products, including Graphene, from natural gas and bio- methane.

ForPure Hydrogen will have exclusive rights to commercialise the HyPlasma process in Australia, as well as in ther key South East Asian countries and southern Africa for an initial 10-year period, with options to

extend the length of exclusivity and add new regions.

