Pure Hydrogen to Pursue Turquoise Hydrogen
Production
Signs binding term sheet with French high-technology company Plenesys to collaborate on the
commercialisation of the Plenesys HyPlasma process
Pure Hydrogen has built considerable expertise in Methane Pyrolysis hydrogen production, and
when combined with HyPlasma, uses Plenesys' patented A/C Plasma Torch to convert methane
into hydrogen ("Turquoise Hydrogen") and value-add solid carbon products
Collaboration to commence on a pilot plant to be built in Brisbane in the next 12 months
Commercial scale operation planned with capacities of 1,500kg up to 5,000kg per day of
hydrogen, and 4,500kg up to 15,000kg per day of carbon products
Pure will have exclusive rights to commercialise the Hyplasma process in Australia, other key
South East Asian countries and Sub Saharan Africa
Sydney, 14 March 2022: Australian east coast clean energy company, Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited,
personal
(ASX: PH2 or 'Pure Hydrogen') is pleased to advise that it is proceeding with its plans to manufacture Turquoise Hydrogen through the signing of a binding collaboration and licence term sheet with French technology company Plenesys to commercialise the Plenesys HyPlasma process. The collaboration will commence with a pilot plant (demonstration plant) in Brisbane, planned for commissioning within the next 12 months, followed by full commercial scale modules in our exclusive markets in Australia, Asia Pacific and Sub Saharan Africa1.
Pure Hydrogen has been investigating Methane Pyrolysis (Turquoise Hydrogen), for the last two years and lans to use the HyPlasma process to prove commercial manufacturing of 21st century clean energy
products: hydrogen and value-add carbon products, including Graphene, from natural gas and bio- methane.
Pure Hydrogen will have exclusive rights to commercialise the HyPlasma process in Australia, as well as in ther key South East Asian countries and southern Africa for an initial 10-year period, with options to
extend the length of exclusivity and add new regions.
Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited
Comment
Pure Hydrogen Managing Director Scott Brown said:"Turquoise Hydrogen is a cleaner use of
natural gas (methane), and Graphene has many emerging applications in electronics and high-
strength, light-weight materials, which is particularly important in the production of batteries,
electronic equipment, fabrication and building materials. Graphene can be absolute game changer in
so many products. As an example, Lowering the weight of an EV is equally important as delivering
clean energy to power it as less weight equals less fuel and greater range.
Our initial programme is focussed on demonstrating and refining the process, before commencing
commercial scale operations. It is no doubt there is significant upside for the technology globally."
Natural
Gas CH4
Image 1: The HyPlasma Process
The HyPlasma process is a form of methane Pyrolysis, which is the thermal decomposition of
methane molecules in an oxygen-free reaction chamber. The key component is Plenesys' unique
patented A/C Plasma torch system which allows continuous, automated operation. The process
consumes 5 times less electricity than an equivalent capacity green hydrogen electrolysis process,
consumes no water, and produces no CO or CO2 emissions.
Commercial modules will enable fast deployment at locations with or near gas distribution networks
or bio-methane sources, and installed near consumers to avoid hydrogen transport.
Along with hydrogen, PH2 is ultimately targeting high-value carbon products including Graphene and
21st Century economies, AND Global emissions reduction
When operated with renewable electricity and bio-methane, the process can become carbon- negative. The Term Sheet is subject to customary terms conditions precedents including technical due diligence.
1. Asia Pacific includes New Zealand, Japan, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea. Sub Saharan Africa includes all countries in Africa south of the Equator.
About Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited
Pure Hydrogen is an Australian east coast focused Clean Energy Company with Hydrogen, Gas and mobility businesses including a strategic interest in H2X Global Limited. The Company has 5 Hydrogen projects under development and 3 gas projects, Windorah Gas Project in the Cooper Basin, Australia's most prolific onshore producing petroleum basin, Project Venus CSG in the Surat Basin in Queensland and the Serowe Project CSG in Botswana.
Plenesys is a French multi-awarded innovative company developing cutting-edgePlasma-based technologies and processes. The founders have significant expertise in Plasma science, and have a team of highly qualified Scientists and Engineers on staff.
Plenesys hold a portfolio of patents on the HyPlasma core equipment and process, as well as unique know-how in plasma stabilisation with Artificial Intelligence software, allowing an optimized and continuous operation for the production of clean hydrogen and value-add carbon products.
