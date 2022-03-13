Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PH2   AU0000138190

PURE HYDROGEN CORPORATION LIMITED

(PH2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pure Hydrogen : to Pursue Turquoise Hydrogen Production

03/13/2022 | 06:14pm EDT
ASX Announcement

only

Pure Hydrogen to Pursue Turquoise Hydrogen

Production

Signs binding term sheet with French high-technology company Plenesys to collaborate on the

use

commercialisation of the Plenesys HyPlasma process

Pure Hydrogen has built considerable expertise in Methane Pyrolysis hydrogen production, and

when combined with HyPlasma, uses Plenesys' patented A/C Plasma Torch to convert methane

into hydrogen ("Turquoise Hydrogen") and value-add solid carbon products

Collaboration to commence on a pilot plant to be built in Brisbane in the next 12 months

Commercial scale operation planned with capacities of 1,500kg up to 5,000kg per day of

hydrogen, and 4,500kg up to 15,000kg per day of carbon products

Pure will have exclusive rights to commercialise the Hyplasma process in Australia, other key

South East Asian countries and Sub Saharan Africa

Sydney, 14 March 2022: Australian east coast clean energy company, Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited,

(ASX: PH2 or 'Pure Hydrogen') is pleased to advise that it is proceeding with its plans to manufacture Turquoise Hydrogen through the signing of a binding collaboration and licence term sheet with French technology company Plenesys to commercialise the Plenesys HyPlasma process. The collaboration will commence with a pilot plant (demonstration plant) in Brisbane, planned for commissioning within the next 12 months, followed by full commercial scale modules in our exclusive markets in Australia, Asia Pacific and Sub Saharan Africa1.

Pure Hydrogen has been investigating Methane Pyrolysis (Turquoise Hydrogen), for the last two years and lans to use the HyPlasma process to prove commercial manufacturing of 21st century clean energy

products: hydrogen and value-add carbon products, including Graphene, from natural gas and bio- methane.

ForPure Hydrogen will have exclusive rights to commercialise the HyPlasma process in Australia, as well as in ther key South East Asian countries and southern Africa for an initial 10-year period, with options to

extend the length of exclusivity and add new regions.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited

Call 02 9955 4008 or visit purehydrogen.com.au

Comment

Pure Hydrogen Managing Director Scott Brown said: "Turquoise Hydrogen is a cleaner use of

natural gas (methane), and Graphene has many emerging applications in electronics and high-

strength, light-weight materials, which is particularly important in the production of batteries,

electronic equipment, fabrication and building materials. Graphene can be absolute game changer in

so many products. As an example, Lowering the weight of an EV is equally important as delivering

clean energy to power it as less weight equals less fuel and greater range.

Our initial programme is focussed on demonstrating and refining the process, before commencing

commercial scale operations. It is no doubt there is significant upside for the technology globally."

Natural

Gas CH4

Image 1: The HyPlasma Process

The HyPlasma process is a form of methane Pyrolysis, which is the thermal decomposition of

methane molecules in an oxygen-free reaction chamber. The key component is Plenesys' unique

patented A/C Plasma torch system which allows continuous, automated operation. The process

consumes 5 times less electricity than an equivalent capacity green hydrogen electrolysis process,

consumes no water, and produces no CO or CO2 emissions.

Commercial modules will enable fast deployment at locations with or near gas distribution networks

or bio-methane sources, and installed near consumers to avoid hydrogen transport.

Along with hydrogen, PH2 is ultimately targeting high-value carbon products including Graphene and

carbon nanotubes

Low-priced hydrogen = hydrogen economy Low-priced Graphene = Graphene economy

21st Century economies, AND Global emissions reduction

When operated with renewable electricity and bio-methane, the process can become carbon- negative. The Term Sheet is subject to customary terms conditions precedents including technical due diligence.

1. Asia Pacific includes New Zealand, Japan, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea. Sub Saharan Africa includes all countries in Africa south of the Equator.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited

Call 02 9955 4008 or visit purehydrogen.com.au

For further information, please contact:

Pure Hydrogen: Managing Director - Scott Brown +61 2 9955 4008

Released through: Ben Jarvis, Six Degrees Investor Relations, +61 (0) 413 150 448

About Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited

Pure Hydrogen is an Australian east coast focused Clean Energy Company with Hydrogen, Gas and mobility businesses including a strategic interest in H2X Global Limited. The Company has 5 Hydrogen projects under development and 3 gas projects, Windorah Gas Project in the Cooper Basin, Australia's most prolific onshore producing petroleum basin, Project Venus CSG in the Surat Basin in Queensland and the Serowe Project CSG in Botswana.

For further details www.purehydrogen.com.au

About Plenesys

Plenesys is a French multi-awarded innovative company developing cutting-edgePlasma-based technologies and processes. The founders have significant expertise in Plasma science, and have a team of highly qualified Scientists and Engineers on staff.

Plenesys hold a portfolio of patents on the HyPlasma core equipment and process, as well as unique know-how in plasma stabilisation with Artificial Intelligence software, allowing an optimized and continuous operation for the production of clean hydrogen and value-add carbon products.

For further details https://plenesys.com/about/

Image 2: The Plenesys A/C Plasma Torch

About Graphene

Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms - a 2-dimensional structure, with amazing properties

  • World's thinnest, strongest and most electrical and heat conductive material
  • 200 times stronger than steel
  • Harder than diamond
  • Extremely lightweight and flexible
  • Excellent heat and electricity conductor
  • Multiple 21st Century applications
    • Lighter cars, trucks, planes …
    • More efficient batteries and solar panels
    • Higher strength bricks, concrete and steel = reduced costs
    • Faster and more efficient electronics
    • Stronger and cheaper carbon fibre applications
    • Paints, coatings and lubricants
    • Biomedical

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited

Call 02 9955 4008 or visit purehydrogen.com.au

Turquoise Hydrogen

Plasma Arc - Methane Pyrolysis

A high growth ESG story

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited

March 2022 ( ASX: PH2)

METHANE PYROLYSIS

What is it?

• Creation of Hydrogen by thermal

Deposited Carbon

decomposition of Methane

• High Temperature splits the CH4

molecule into solid C and H2 gas

components

• Pyrolysis processes have been around

for decades

• Pyrolysis methods can manufacture

CH4

H2

Hydrogen and Carbon Black with little or

no emissions

2

Heat

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -2,78 M -2,03 M -2,03 M
Net cash 2021 10,1 M 7,38 M 7,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 136 M 99,3 M 99,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 13 135x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float -
Chart PURE HYDROGEN CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURE HYDROGEN CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Brown Managing Director & Executive Director
Ronald Prefontaine Non-Executive Chairman
Dang Lan Nguyen Non-Executive Director
Ronald Hollands Secretary
Clint Butler Sales Manager