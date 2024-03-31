8,133,333 Options of Pure Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

8,133,333 Options of Pure Resources Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Options will be under lockup for 733 days starting from 29-MAR-2022 to 31-MAR-2024.



Details:

11,850,001 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 21 April 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



125,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 22 December 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



500,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 12 April 2023, being 12 months from the date of issue.



8,133,333 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 10 April 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 21 April 2024, being 24 months from the date of quotation.



866,667 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 10 April 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 11 April 2023, being 12 months from the date of issue.