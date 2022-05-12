Log in
    PSTG   US74624M1027

PURE STORAGE, INC.

(PSTG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:02 pm EDT
24.75 USD   -5.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Pure Storage Announces Date and Conference Call Information for First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

05/12/2022 | 09:02am EDT
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended May 8, 2022. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

Q1 FY23 Conference Call Details
A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 071754.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Pure Participants: Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022
Pure Participants: Rob Lee, CTO, and Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022
Pure Participants: Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, and Kevan Krysler, CFO

The presentation(s) will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition
Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays
Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo and all Pure Storage product and service names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-announces-date-and-conference-call-information-for-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301545667.html

SOURCE Pure Storage


© PRNewswire 2022
