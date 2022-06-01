Pure Storage : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Pure Storage Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Q1 revenue growing 50% year-over-year

Record Q1 operating profit

Raised FY23 revenue outlook to $2.66 billion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - June 1, 2022- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended May 8, 2022.





"Pure's continuing success is the direct result of our consistent focus on innovation and operational excellence," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "We are delivering industry leading products, building a data storage and management platform that is both powerful and easy to use, and providing exceptional customer experiences."





FirstQuarter Financial Highlights





•Revenue $620.4 million, up 50% year-over-year

•Subscription services revenue $219.2 million, up 35% year-over-year

•Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $899.8 million, up 29% year-over-year

•Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) $1.4 billion, up 26% year-over-year

•GAAP gross margin 68.7%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.6%

•GAAP operating loss $(4.6) million; non-GAAP operating income $85.4 million

•GAAP operating margin (0.7)%; non-GAAP operating margin 13.8%

•Operating cash flow $220.1 million; free cash flow $187.3 million

•Total cash, cash equivalents, and investments $1.3 billion

•Returned approximately $66 million in Q1 to stockholders through share repurchases





"We are very pleased with our exceptional performance this quarter, marking a strong start to the fiscal year," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "Pure's flash leadership makes us the best choice for customers who prioritize performance, reliability, and significantly reducing their energy consumption. Our solutions make a significant and immediate impact in reducing data center carbon emissions, delivering longer service lifetimes, and reducing e-waste."





First Quarter Company Highlights





•Commitment to Sustainability: Pure released its inaugural Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report, providing visibility into the company's current metrics and setting commitments for making meaningful progress toward a better future for the global community. Key report highlights:

◦Pure enables businesses and organizations to drive out direct energy usage in their data storage systems by up to 80% compared to competitive all-flash products and even more compared to disk-based systems.

◦More than 97% of Pure arrays purchased six years ago are still in service, and benefiting from continual modernization through our Evergreen program.

◦As part of the company's goal to reduce Scope 3 emissions, Pure is committing to further reducing product emissions by 66% per petabyte by 2030.





•Market-Leading Portfolio Innovation:Pure Fusion and Portworx Data Services are now generally available, enabling customers to bring infrastructure and applications closer together with cloud-like automation and storage delivery for traditional and cloud-native applications. Additionally, Pure's FlashBlade wasrecognized as a leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Distributed Scale Out File Storage due to its ease of use, consistent performance at scale, metadata architecture, and customer experience.





•Momentum Across Technology Partnerships: Pure announced new partnerships with Snowflake and Kyndryl, and an expanded partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Q1 to deliver expertise, mission-critical capabilities, and enablement programs to global enterprises.





•Pure//Accelerate® techfest22 will take place in-person in Los Angeles and virtually on June 8. There is still time to register for this one-of-a-kind event which will include Pure's biggest launch in five years, along with inspiring keynotes, customer stories, and sessions to drive innovation.





1





Second Quarter and FY23 Guidance





Q2 FY23 FY23 Revenue Approx. $635 Million Approx. $2.66 Billion Non-GAAP Operating Income $75 Million $320 Million Non-GAAP Operating Margin Approx. 11.8% Approx. 12%





These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.





Conference Call Information





Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the first quarter fiscal 2023 results at 1:30 pm PT today, June 1, 2022. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com. Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours following completion of the call.





A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 071754.





Upcoming Events





Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:





Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Pure Participants: Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer





William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Pure Participants: Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Kevan Krysler, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)





Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Pure Participants: Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer (CPO), and Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer





----





About Pure Storage





Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.





Analyst Recognition





Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage





2





Connect with Pure





Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook





Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.





Forward Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our sustainable growth strategy, our continued momentum and growth potential, particularly within our enterprise customer segment, our sustainability goals and benefits, the timing and magnitude of large customer orders, the potential for supply chain disruptions, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, inflation, financial results and the economy, demand for our products and subscription services, including Pure as-a-Service, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.





Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 6, 2022. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of June 1, 2022, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.





Key Business Metric





Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements, including Evergreen, on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures





To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.





We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.





For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

3









Contacts





Sanjot Khurana -- Investor Relations, Pure Storage

ir@purestorage.com

Rena Fallstrom -- Global Communications, Pure Storage

pr@purestorage.com





###

4









PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)

At the End of First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 455,237 $ 466,199 Marketable securities 836,725 947,073 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,030 and $945 345,933 542,144 Inventory 41,301 38,942 Deferred commissions, current 67,448 81,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 127,967 116,232 Total current assets 1,874,611 2,192,179 Property and equipment, net 207,289 195,282 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 112,926 111,763 Deferred commissions, non-current 163,550 164,718 Intangible assets, net 58,595 62,646 Goodwill 358,736 358,736 Restricted cash 10,544 10,544 Other assets, non-current 42,101 39,447 Total assets $ 2,828,352 $ 3,135,315 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 58,668 $ 70,704 Accrued compensation and benefits 111,131 205,431 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 84,292 78,511 Operating lease liabilities, current 37,370 35,098 Deferred revenue, current 577,348 562,576 Total current liabilities 868,809 952,320 Long-term debt 572,556 786,779 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 91,639 93,479 Deferred revenue, non-current 535,125 517,296 Other liabilities, non-current 33,129 31,105 Total liabilities 2,101,258 2,380,979 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 2,367,607 2,470,972 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,845) (8,365) Accumulated deficit (1,621,668) (1,708,271) Total stockholders' equity 727,094 754,336 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,828,352 $ 3,135,315





5





PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 2022 Revenue: Product $ 401,161 $ 249,888 Subscription services 219,244 162,819 Total revenue 620,405 412,707 Cost of revenue: Product (1) 125,484 79,064 Subscription services(1) 68,495 51,777 Total cost of revenue 193,979 130,841 Gross profit 426,426 281,866 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 161,273 131,381 Sales and marketing (1) 218,153 183,496 General and administrative (1) 51,567 43,146 Total operating expenses 430,993 358,023 Loss from operations (4,567) (76,157) Other income (expense), net (6,181) (4,727) Loss before provision for income taxes (10,748) (80,884) Income tax provision 787 3,322 Net loss $ (11,535) $ (84,206) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.04) $ (0.30) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 295,843 280,331





Cost of revenue -- product $ 1,863 $ 1,347 Cost of revenue -- subscription services 5,356 4,406 Research and development 36,517 30,421 Sales and marketing 18,345 16,808 General and administrative 12,490 8,352 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 74,571 $ 61,334 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

6





PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (11,535) $ (84,206) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,663 18,826 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 801 7,403 Stock-based compensation expense 74,571 61,334 Other 146 2,621 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 196,129 133,380 Inventory (1,699) (3,508) Deferred commissions 15,309 2,049 Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,742) (30,407) Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,749 7,581 Accounts payable (7,419) (24,354) Accrued compensation and other liabilities (88,963) (84,837) Operating lease liabilities (8,480) (6,897) Deferred revenue 32,602 22,463 Net cash provided by operating activities 220,132 21,448 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment(1) (32,810) (27,829) Purchases of marketable securities (17,251) (171,563) Sales of marketable securities - 85,537 Maturities of marketable securities 116,175 65,740 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 66,114 (48,115) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 11,405 8,016 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 19,396 17,726 Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (251,395) (344) Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards (10,194) (5,050) Repurchases of common stock (66,420) (30,020) Net cash used in financing activities (297,208) (9,672) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,962) (36,339) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 476,743 347,691 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 465,781 $ 311,352





(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $2.9 million and $1.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.





7





Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 GAAP

results GAAP

gross

margin (a) Adjustment Non-

GAAP

results Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b) GAAP

results GAAP

gross

margin (a) Adjustment Non-

GAAP

results Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b) $ 1,863 (c) $ 1,347 (c) 188 (d) 78 (d) 3,199 (e) 3,067 (e) Gross profit --product $ 275,677 68.7 % $ 5,250 $ 280,927 70.0 % $ 170,824 68.4 % $ 4,492 $ 175,316 70.2 % $ 5,356 (c) $ 4,406 (c) 582 (d) 243 (d) 135 (f) - 24 (g) 24 (g) Gross profit -- subscription services $ 150,749 68.8 % $ 6,097 $ 156,846 71.5 % $ 111,042 68.2 % $ 4,673 $ 115,715 71.1 % $ 7,219 (c) $ 5,753 (c) 770 (d) 321 (d) 3,199 (e) 3,067 (e) 135 (f) - 24 (g) 24 (g) Total gross profit $ 426,426 68.7 % $ 11,347 $ 437,773 70.6 % $ 281,866 68.3 % $ 9,165 $ 291,031 70.5 % The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(f) To eliminate costs associated with the exit of certain operations.

(g) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.





8





First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 GAAP

results GAAP

operating

margin (a) Adjustment Non-

GAAP

results Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b) GAAP

results GAAP

operating

margin (a) Adjustment Non-

GAAP

results Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b) $ 74,571 (c) $ 61,334 (c) 1,800 (d) 5,675 (d) 6,996 (e) 3,791 (e) 2,868 (f) - 3,730 (g) 3,600 (g) - 2,043 (h) Operating Income (loss) $ (4,567) -0.7 % $ 89,965 $ 85,398 13.8 % $ (76,157) -18.5 % $ 76,443 $ 286 0.1 % $ 74,571 (c) $ 61,334 (c) 1,800 (d) 5,675 (d) 6,996 (e) 3,791 (e) 2,868 (f) - 3,730 (g) 3,600 (g) - 2,043 (h) 801 (i) 7,403 (i) Net income (loss) $ (11,535) $ 90,766 $ 79,231 $ (84,206) $ 83,846 $ (360) Net income (loss) per share -- diluted $ (0.04) $ 0.25 $ (0.30) $ (0.00) Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- diluted 295,843 20,037 (j) 315,880 280,331 280,331 The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):





(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies.

(e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(f) To eliminate costs primarily associated with the exit of certain operations.

(g) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(h) To eliminate acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses.

(i) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt.

(j) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).





9





Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):

First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 220,132 $ 21,448 Less: purchases of property and equipment(1) (32,810) (27,829) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 187,322 $ (6,381)





(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $2.9 million and $1.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.

10