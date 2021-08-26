Pure Storage : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
Pure Storage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Total Q2 revenue grows 23% year-over-year
Subscription Services revenue up 31% year-over-year
Raised FY22 revenue outlook to $2.04 Billion
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - August 25, 2021- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended August 1, 2021.
'With revenue growth exceeding 23%, and the highest Q2 operating profit in our history, it's clear that our long-term strategy to provide customers with modern data services is working,' said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. 'We are in a great innovation cycle with our portfolio and our sales momentum and execution have never been stronger.'
SecondQuarter Financial Highlights
•Revenue $496.8 million, up 23% year-over-year
•Subscription services revenue $171.9 million, up 31% year-over-year
•Operating cash flow $123.4 million; free cash flow $95.7 million
•Total cash and investments $1.3 billion
•Deferred revenue $909.8 million, up 26% year-over-year
•Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $1.2 billion, up 25% year-over-year
'Our outstanding financial performance this quarter reflected strong sales execution and our long standing practice of providing leading edge solutions and best-in-class services to our customers,' said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. 'We saw strength from both our enterprise and commercial customers across our entire solutions portfolio.'
Second Quarter Company Highlights and Achievements
•Industry Accolades:FlashArray was named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Primary Storage Arrays. Pure was named a Kubernetes storage leader in two GigaOm Radar Reports and recognized as leader in Enterprise Flash Array Storage and Object Storage categories by TrustRadius for the second consecutive year.
•Pure achieved the highest total sales for any second quarter in the history of the company, growing more than 30% year-over-year.
•The company saw continued strength and momentum in Subscription Services revenue, up 31% year-over-year with strong growth in Pure as-a-Service, which almost doubled revenues compared to the prior year.
•Success in the large enterprise segment continues to grow, comprising over 50% of sales, with the top 10 customers spending more than $100 million in total.
Pure will host its next Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, beginning at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. The event has changed from in-person to live webcast and will feature presentations by Pure's executive leadership team, followed by a live Q&A session.
Details:
•Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021
•Time: 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET
•To register for the live virtual event, please visit:
The replay of the event and associated presentation materials will also be available at investor.purestorage.com for at least 90 days following the completion of the event.
Third Quarter and FY22 Guidance
Q3 FY22
FY22
Revenue
$530 million
$2.04 billion
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$40 million
$150 million
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain items that impact this measure are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort.
Conference Call Information
Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the second quarter fiscal 2022 results at 1:30 pm PT today, August 25, 2021. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com. Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours of completion of the call. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website and in addition, for two weeks at (800) 585-8367 (or 416-621-4642 for international callers) with passcode 5535534.
Upcoming Events
Pure is scheduled to participate virtually at the following investor conference:
Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 2021
Date: Friday, September 10, 2021
Pure Presenters: Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Kevan Krysler, CFO and Rob Lee, CTO
Pure Participants: Sanjot Khurana, VP of Investor Relations
The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.
----
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.
Analyst Recognition
Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays.
Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our continued momentum and growth potential, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, supply chain, financial results and the economy, our expectations regarding product and technology differentiation, including our new offerings, strategy and adoption of subscription services, growing customer adoption, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption 'Risk Factors' and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2021. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 25, 2021, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, restructuring activities, and expenses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned 'Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures' and 'Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow,' included at the end of this release.
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)
At the End of
Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
340,252
$
337,147
Marketable securities
944,285
916,388
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $960 and $1,033
358,460
460,879
Inventory
47,169
46,733
Deferred commissions, current
58,003
57,183
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
111,390
89,836
Total current assets
1,859,559
1,908,166
Property and equipment, net
184,048
163,041
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
122,638
134,668
Deferred commissions, non-current
137,962
130,741
Intangible assets, net
68,279
76,648
Goodwill
358,736
358,736
Restricted cash
10,544
10,544
Other assets, non-current
41,918
36,896
Total assets
$
2,783,684
$
2,819,440
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
54,686
$
67,530
Accrued compensation and benefits
126,589
160,817
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
53,043
61,754
Operating lease liabilities, current
34,482
32,231
Deferred revenue, current
485,927
438,321
Total current liabilities
754,727
760,653
Long-term debt
770,662
755,814
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
106,693
120,361
Deferred revenue, non-current
423,887
405,376
Other liabilities, non-current
30,271
27,230
Total liabilities
2,086,240
2,069,434
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
2,388,446
2,307,608
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,481
7,410
Accumulated deficit
(1,694,483)
(1,565,012)
Total stockholders' equity
697,444
750,006
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,783,684
$
2,819,440
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Second Quarter of Fiscal
First Two Quarters of Fiscal
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Product
$
324,935
$
272,309
$
574,823
$
519,248
Subscription services
171,896
131,414
334,715
251,594
Total revenue
496,831
403,723
909,538
770,842
Cost of revenue:
Product (1)
101,150
84,731
180,214
154,016
Subscription services(1)
55,654
44,266
107,431
85,275
Total cost of revenue
156,804
128,997
287,645
239,291
Gross profit
340,027
274,726
621,893
531,551
Operating expenses:
Research and development (1)
140,107
114,652
271,488
227,098
Sales and marketing (1)
190,386
171,434
373,882
344,867
General and administrative (1)
43,464
44,471
86,610
85,596
Restructuring and other (2)
-
8,288
-
22,990
Total operating expenses
373,957
338,845
731,980
680,551
Loss from operations
(33,930)
(64,119)
(110,087)
(149,000)
Other income (expense), net
(7,410)
1,603
(12,137)
(1,813)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(41,340)
(62,516)
(122,224)
(150,813)
Income tax provision
3,925
2,451
7,247
4,748
Net loss
$
(45,265)
$
(64,967)
$
(129,471)
$
(155,561)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.16)
$
(0.25)
$
(0.46)
$
(0.59)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
283,931
264,799
282,147
263,867
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of revenue -- product
$
1,566
$
990
$
2,913
$
1,986
Cost of revenue -- subscription services
5,137
3,686
9,543
7,078
Research and development
35,125
29,839
65,546
58,550
Sales and marketing
18,358
16,848
35,166
33,120
General and administrative
10,243
10,089
18,595
19,412
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
70,429
$
61,452
$
131,763
$
120,146
(2) Includes expenses related to restructuring and incremental expenses directly related to COVID-19
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
Second Quarter of Fiscal
First Two Quarters of Fiscal
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(45,265)
$
(64,967)
$
(129,471)
$
(155,561)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
19,273
16,464
38,099
31,597
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
7,751
7,189
15,154
14,125
Stock-based compensation expense
70,429
61,452
131,763
120,146
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
7,505
-
7,505
Other
3,895
267
6,516
1,972
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(30,874)
(17,545)
102,506
91,896
Inventory
266
3,105
(3,242)
1,735
Deferred commissions
(10,090)
(2,324)
(8,041)
(5,483)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
5,452
(20,091)
(24,955)
(26,389)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,237
7,475
14,818
14,181
Accounts payable
15,087
(6,796)
(9,267)
(21,090)
Accrued compensation and other liabilities
43,885
46,426
(40,952)
(3,217)
Operating lease liabilities
(7,308)
(6,145)
(14,205)
(13,071)
Deferred revenue
43,654
18,691
66,117
27,463
Net cash provided by operating activities
123,392
50,706
144,840
85,809
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(27,670)
(24,994)
(55,499)
(48,776)
Purchases of marketable securities
(145,808)
(193,076)
(317,371)
(291,237)
Sales of marketable securities
28,501
73,694
114,038
91,351
Maturities of marketable securities
104,030
110,799
169,770
206,174
Net cash used in investing activities
(40,947)
(33,577)
(89,062)
(42,488)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,147
12,383
11,163
21,658
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
-
-
17,726
16,021
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
-
4,950
Repayments of borrowings
(261)
-
(605)
-
Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards
(1,514)
(1,467)
(6,564)
(2,841)
Repurchases of common stock
(44,373)
(20,024)
(74,393)
(90,143)
Net cash used in financing activities
(43,001)
(9,108)
(52,673)
(50,355)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
39,444
8,021
3,105
(7,034)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
311,352
362,867
347,691
377,922
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
350,796
$
370,888
$
350,796
$
370,888
Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures
The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021
GAAP
results
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
GAAP
results
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
$
1,566
(c)
$
990
(c)
63
(d)
15
(d)
-
297
(e)
3,067
(f)
2,003
(f)
Gross profit --product
$
223,785
68.9
%
$
4,696
$
228,481
70.3
%
$
187,578
68.9
%
$
3,305
$
190,883
70.1
%
$
5,137
(c)
$
3,686
(c)
196
(d)
47
(d)
24
(g)
-
Gross profit -- subscription services
$
116,242
67.6
%
$
5,357
$
121,599
70.7
%
$
87,148
66.3
%
$
3,733
$
90,881
69.2
%
$
6,703
(c)
$
4,676
(c)
259
(d)
62
(d)
-
297
(e)
3,067
(f)
2,003
(f)
24
(g)
-
Total gross profit
$
340,027
68.4
%
$
10,053
$
350,080
70.5
%
$
274,726
68.0
%
$
7,038
$
281,764
69.8
%
(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
(e) To eliminate hazard pay premiums directly related to COVID-19 pandemic.
(f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
(g) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.
The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):
Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021
GAAP
results
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
GAAP
results
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
$
70,429
(c)
$
61,452
(c)
4,229
(d)
2,009
(d)
2,081
(e)
1,259
(e)
-
306
(f)
-
8,279
(g)
3,600
(h)
2,003
(h)
171
(i)
-
Operating Income (loss)
$
(33,930)
-6.8
%
$
80,510
$
46,580
9.4
%
$
(64,119)
-15.9
%
$
75,308
$
11,189
2.8
%
$
70,429
(c)
$
61,452
(c)
4,229
(d)
2,009
(d)
2,081
(e)
1,259
(e)
-
306
(f)
-
8,279
(g)
3,600
(h)
2,003
(h)
171
(i)
-
7,751
(j)
7,189
(j)
Net income (loss)
$
(45,265)
$
88,261
$
42,996
$
(64,967)
$
82,497
$
17,530
Net income (loss) per share -- diluted
$
(0.16)
$
0.14
$
(0.25)
$
0.06
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- diluted
283,931
16,286
(k)
300,217
264,799
17,698
(k)
282,497
(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.
(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.
(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
(d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies.
(e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
(f) To eliminate marketing commitments no longer deemed to have value and hazard pay premiums directly related to COVID-19 pandemic.
(g) To eliminate restructuring expenses related to (1) impairment of long-lived assets associated with the cease-use of certain facilities and (2) workforce reduction.
(h) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
(i) To eliminate acquisition-related integration expenses.
(j) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt.
(k) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).
Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
