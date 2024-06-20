ESG Fact Sheet 2024

FEBRUARY 6 2023 - FEBRUARY 4, 2024

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage is a global leader in data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data, all while positively impacting customers, partners, employees, communities, and the environment.

FY24 ANNUAL REVENUE

OUR PEOPLE

CUSTOMERS

SATISFACTION

$2.83B

5,600+

12,500+

82NPS1

3% YoY Growth

Employees

Global Customers

Highest in the Industry

Our ESG Strategy, Priority Issues, and Goals

Delivering Sustainable Technology and Operations

Emissions and Energy

Waste

Product Sustainability

Water

Committed to be net zero by 2040 for

Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

Committed to set science based targets (SBTi), covering Scope 1, 2, and 3.

Committed to reduce use of sold product emissions per effective petabyte by 66% by 2030, against a FY20 baseline.

Enabling Equitable Outcomes for our People and Communties

  • Community Engagement
  • Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
  • Health, Safety and Well-being
  • Responsible Sourcing
  • Talent Attraction, Retention, and Development

Building and Maintaining Stakeholder Trust

  • Corporate Governance
  • Data Security and Privacy
  • Ethics and Compliance

Pure Storage helps organizations mitigate risk by eliminating the uncertainty and need for long-term storage planning in a dynamic business environment.

1 | Per Audited NPS customer score as of December 2023

Sustainable Data Storage Platform and Services

Pure Storage is committed to designing and delivering a platform that helps maximize customers' energy and space efficiency while reducing e-waste and operational costs.

Embedding circularity into our products' lifecycle and service offerings reduces the environmental footprint and helps our customers achieve their sustainability goals while providing industry-leading performance, reliability, and service life.

  • Read the Sustainable Data Storage Platform and Services Segment| ESG Report 2024 Coming Soon!

Pure Storage Sustainable Differentiation

with the All-flash Data Center

Technology Advantage

Sustainable Outcomes

Business Value1

Effortless Management at Any Scale

Less Energy

UP TO 5X

Global Policy Management |

Lower CO2e Emissions

Less Energy

Self-managing | Autonomous Modeling

Simple Unified Infrastructure

Less Real Estate

UP TO 5X

Single OS | Multi-protocol | High Efficiency |

Universal Workload Support | Unmatched Scalability

Lower Biodiversity & H2O Impact

Less Rack Space

Evergreen® Architecture

Less E-waste

AT LEAST 90%

Continual non-disruptive improvement | Seamless Data

Experience | Zero-planned downtime guarantee

Lower Environmental Load

Less E-waste Generated

Evergreen Architecture and Subscriptions

Our Evergreen life cycle means that storage products can be upgraded modularly

and non-disruptively, avoiding full product replacement every few years.

BENEFITS

>100 New Software Features >800X Less Space & Power2

>32X More Performance

Product Energy & Emissions Savings

85% 20%

Carbon emissions from

Reductions translate into overall

product use are reduced

data center energy and emissions

by up to 85%.3

reductions of up to 20%.4

The Pure Storage platform uses the built-for- flash software, the Purity operating environment, combined with our unique DirectFlash® technology.

This combination allows our products to bypass the limitations associated with commodity SSDs and "talk" directly to the flash storage, increasing storage density and performance significantly.

PRODUCT CIRCULARITY

Pure Storage Evergreen data storage architecture and the structure of Evergreen//One subscriptions, enable organizations to reduce the waste associated with underutilized and/or overprovisioned equipment. A recent assessment by Verdantixfound that Pure Storage generated 3-8 times less e-waste than competitors, over a 10-year period.

1 | Based on Pure Storage LCAcomparison 2 | Greater than 800X reflects current Pure Storage products compared to Pure Storage products at inception. 3 | Pure Storage products compared to competitive all-flash solutions. 4 | "Block& Files "Could NAND capacity replace H 6 DDs by 2029?" July 13, 2023

  • Read the Sustainable Data Storage Platform and Services Segment| ESG Report 2024 Coming Soon!

Environmental

Our Carbon Footprint

100%

77%

of the square footage of our global office real

of data center waste (by weight) from landfill

GHG

estate portfolio is certified LEED or equivalent.

100%

guaranteed by new waste service vendor.

emissions third party limited

renewable electricity coverage

assurance is in progress.

at our Santa Clara headquarters.

FY23 Greenhouse Gas Emissions1

Governance

Data Privacy

and Security

Pure Storage is committed to ensuring the responsible use of personal data entrusted to us. Our

employees and contingent workers complete security awareness training annually. Pure Storage recognizes the critical importance of developing our products with security in mind.

  • Privacy Notice
  • EU-U.S.Data Privacy Framework certification
  • ISO/IEC:27001:2013 recertification for Portworx®

Corporate Governance and Business Ethics

The Pure Storage Board of Directors

and executive management recognize the importance of sound governance. Pure Storage prides itself on its commitment to ethics in all of its business activities.

  • Code of Conduct
  • Speak Up
  • Corporate Governance Guidelines

Supply Chain

Sustainability

Pure Storage is committed to

cultivating sustainability in all areas of its global supply chain. In FY24, we updated our Supplier Code of Conduct to align to the RBA Code of Conduct 8.0, launched our Sustainable Procurement policy, and added ESG as 10% of our supplier scorecard for key strategic suppliers.

  • Supplier Code of Conduct

1 | FY24 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Coming Soon!

  • Read the Sustainable Data Storage Platform and Services Segment| ESG Report 2024 Coming Soon!

Social

Pure Storage is transforming the data storage industry which requires a talent strategy

that empowers employees to achieve business success and personal growth.

Pulse of Pure Survey Results1

Employees by Region

Scores Are on a 1 to 10 Point Scale

9.0 Treated with Respect and Dignity

8.9 Proud to Work for Pure Storage

8.1 Employee Engagement

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Foundational to Pure Storage culture and business success, driving innovation through diverse perspectives.

40%

30.2%

19.2%

12.8%

6%

Board

Women Directors3

Women VP+

Under-represented

Diverse

Diversity2

(Global)

(Global)

Groups (US)

Supplier Spend

Community Engagement

The Pure Good Foundation empowers our employees and non-profit partners to build a better world. In FY24, we launched our employee donation match program.

USD donated to nonprofit organizations across the

Nonprofit organizations

$1.4M

globe through grants and employee matching gifts

700+ supported across the globe

1 | Percentages represent the number of employees surveyed who agreed or strongly agreed. 2 | Diversity includes women, or diverse backgrounds including Asian and LGBTQIA+. 3 | Directors includes Directors and Senior Directors

  • Read the Sustainable Data Storage Platform and Services Segment| ESG Report 2024 Coming Soon!

