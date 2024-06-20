ESG Fact Sheet 2024
FEBRUARY 6 2023 - FEBRUARY 4, 2024
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage is a global leader in data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data, all while positively impacting customers, partners, employees, communities, and the environment.
FY24 ANNUAL REVENUE
OUR PEOPLE
CUSTOMERS
SATISFACTION
$2.83B
5,600+
12,500+
82NPS1
3% YoY Growth
Employees
Global Customers
Highest in the Industry
Our ESG Strategy, Priority Issues, and Goals
Delivering Sustainable Technology and Operations
•
Emissions and Energy
•
Waste
•
Product Sustainability
•
Water
Committed to be net zero by 2040 for
Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.
Committed to set science based targets (SBTi), covering Scope 1, 2, and 3.
Committed to reduce use of sold product emissions per effective petabyte by 66% by 2030, against a FY20 baseline.
Enabling Equitable Outcomes for our People and Communties
- Community Engagement
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
- Health, Safety and Well-being
- Responsible Sourcing
- Talent Attraction, Retention, and Development
Building and Maintaining Stakeholder Trust
- Corporate Governance
- Data Security and Privacy
- Ethics and Compliance
Pure Storage helps organizations mitigate risk by eliminating the uncertainty and need for long-term storage planning in a dynamic business environment.
1 | Per Audited NPS customer score as of December 2023
Sustainable Data Storage Platform and Services
Pure Storage is committed to designing and delivering a platform that helps maximize customers' energy and space efficiency while reducing e-waste and operational costs.
Embedding circularity into our products' lifecycle and service offerings reduces the environmental footprint and helps our customers achieve their sustainability goals while providing industry-leading performance, reliability, and service life.
- Read the Sustainable Data Storage Platform and Services Segment| ESG Report 2024 Coming Soon!
ESG Fact Sheet 2024
FEBRUARY 6 2023 - FEBRUARY 4, 2024
Pure Storage Sustainable Differentiation
with the All-flash Data Center
Technology Advantage
Sustainable Outcomes
Business Value1
Effortless Management at Any Scale
Less Energy
UP TO 5X
Global Policy Management |
Lower CO2e Emissions
Less Energy
Self-managing | Autonomous Modeling
Simple Unified Infrastructure
Less Real Estate
UP TO 5X
Single OS | Multi-protocol | High Efficiency |
Universal Workload Support | Unmatched Scalability
Lower Biodiversity & H2O Impact
Less Rack Space
Evergreen® Architecture
Less E-waste
AT LEAST 90%
Continual non-disruptive improvement | Seamless Data
Experience | Zero-planned downtime guarantee
Lower Environmental Load
Less E-waste Generated
Evergreen Architecture and Subscriptions
Our Evergreen life cycle means that storage products can be upgraded modularly
and non-disruptively, avoiding full product replacement every few years.
BENEFITS
>100 New Software Features >800X Less Space & Power2
>32X More Performance
Product Energy & Emissions Savings
85% 20%
Carbon emissions from
Reductions translate into overall
product use are reduced
data center energy and emissions
by up to 85%.3
reductions of up to 20%.4
The Pure Storage platform uses the built-for- flash software, the Purity operating environment, combined with our unique DirectFlash® technology.
This combination allows our products to bypass the limitations associated with commodity SSDs and "talk" directly to the flash storage, increasing storage density and performance significantly.
PRODUCT CIRCULARITY
Pure Storage Evergreen data storage architecture and the structure of Evergreen//One™ subscriptions, enable organizations to reduce the waste associated with underutilized and/or overprovisioned equipment. A recent assessment by Verdantixfound that Pure Storage generated 3-8 times less e-waste than competitors, over a 10-year period.
1 | Based on Pure Storage LCAcomparison 2 | Greater than 800X reflects current Pure Storage products compared to Pure Storage products at inception. 3 | Pure Storage products compared to competitive all-flash solutions. 4 | "Block& Files "Could NAND capacity replace H 6 DDs by 2029?" July 13, 2023
- Read the Sustainable Data Storage Platform and Services Segment| ESG Report 2024 Coming Soon!
ESG Fact Sheet 2024
FEBRUARY 6 2023 - FEBRUARY 4, 2024
Environmental
Our Carbon Footprint
100%
77%
of the square footage of our global office real
of data center waste (by weight) from landfill
GHG
estate portfolio is certified LEED or equivalent.
100%
guaranteed by new waste service vendor.
emissions third party limited
renewable electricity coverage
assurance is in progress.
at our Santa Clara headquarters.
FY23 Greenhouse Gas Emissions1
Governance
Data Privacy
and Security
Pure Storage is committed to ensuring the responsible use of personal data entrusted to us. Our
employees and contingent workers complete security awareness training annually. Pure Storage recognizes the critical importance of developing our products with security in mind.
- Privacy Notice
- EU-U.S.Data Privacy Framework certification
- ISO/IEC:27001:2013 recertification for Portworx®
Corporate Governance and Business Ethics
The Pure Storage Board of Directors
and executive management recognize the importance of sound governance. Pure Storage prides itself on its commitment to ethics in all of its business activities.
- Code of Conduct
- Speak Up
- Corporate Governance Guidelines
Supply Chain
Sustainability
Pure Storage is committed to
cultivating sustainability in all areas of its global supply chain. In FY24, we updated our Supplier Code of Conduct to align to the RBA Code of Conduct 8.0, launched our Sustainable Procurement policy, and added ESG as 10% of our supplier scorecard for key strategic suppliers.
- Supplier Code of Conduct
1 | FY24 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Coming Soon!
- Read the Sustainable Data Storage Platform and Services Segment| ESG Report 2024 Coming Soon!
ESG Fact Sheet 2024
FEBRUARY 6 2023 - FEBRUARY 4, 2024
Social
Pure Storage is transforming the data storage industry which requires a talent strategy
that empowers employees to achieve business success and personal growth.
Pulse of Pure Survey Results1
Employees by Region
Scores Are on a 1 to 10 Point Scale
9.0 Treated with Respect and Dignity
8.9 Proud to Work for Pure Storage
8.1 Employee Engagement
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Foundational to Pure Storage culture and business success, driving innovation through diverse perspectives.
40%
30.2%
19.2%
12.8%
6%
Board
Women Directors3
Women VP+
Under-represented
Diverse
Diversity2
(Global)
(Global)
Groups (US)
Supplier Spend
Community Engagement
The Pure Good Foundation empowers our employees and non-profit partners to build a better world. In FY24, we launched our employee donation match program.
USD donated to nonprofit organizations across the
Nonprofit organizations
$1.4M
globe through grants and employee matching gifts
700+ supported across the globe
1 | Percentages represent the number of employees surveyed who agreed or strongly agreed. 2 | Diversity includes women, or diverse backgrounds including Asian and LGBTQIA+. 3 | Directors includes Directors and Senior Directors
- Read the Sustainable Data Storage Platform and Services Segment| ESG Report 2024 Coming Soon!
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pure Storage Inc. published this content on 18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 04:19:03 UTC.