Pure Storage : Named Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology for Best of Show Award at Flash Memory Summit 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage was honored with a Flash Memory Summit 2020 Best of Show Award for Most Innovative Flash Memory Technology at today's Flash Memory Summit 2020 Best of Show Awards ceremony.

The Flash Memory Summit, the world's largest and most prestigious storage industry conference and exposition, recognizes FlashArray//C as the industry's first all-QLC flash storage array delivering consistent NVME performance and simplified management on par with today's TLC-based flash media. The performance and financial efficiencies delivered by FlashArray//C enable organizations to reduce the cost of running capacity-oriented workloads so significantly it eliminates the need for legacy hybrid disk arrays. Previously, economics and performance challenges of legacy storage arrays have forced IT organizations to distinguish between performance-oriented workloads, and everything else. Designed for modern applications and workloads, FlashArray//C is uniquely capable of using raw QLC flash to provide enterprise-grade performance and endurance, without the expense of over-provisioning or adding a persistent memory tier.

"Modern applications and workloads are demanding the high performance of all-flash storage but need the financial efficiencies that can address the growing capacity requirements on budget," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to recognize Pure Storage QLC-based FlashArray//C as the industry's first all-QLC flash storage array delivering consistent NVMe performance while making all-flash accessible for a growing number of use cases previously relegated to spinning disk or less efficient hybrid solutions."

"Pure Storage trail-blazed the all-flash storage market, and continues to lead the market in storage innovation," said Shawn Hansen, Vice President and General Manager of FlashArray. "The market has waited in anticipation for flash to displace traditional disk-based arrays. FlashArray//C is the first product to ship enterprise-grade QLC, which makes flash available at the right price point and scale needed for all workloads, including backup, test/dev, and consolidation."

According to show organizers, a record number of award submissions were received this year making the judging challenging and each of the categories extremely competitive.

