Financial Analyst Meeting

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains projections and other "forward-looking" statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial and business results, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our technology and product strategy, specifically customer priorities around sustainability, the benefits to our customers of using our products, our ability to perform during current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, our ability to capture storage workloads for AI environments and hyperscalers, the timing and magnitude of large orders, the impact of inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, including FlashBlade//E and FlashArray//E, new customer acquisition, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to future period financial results, our technology and product strategy, such as our expectations around customer priorities, our ability to adjust to current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and advantages, the timing and magnitude of large orders, the impact of inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One and storage for AI environments, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, including our competitive advantages and //E product family, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Additional risks, uncertainties and other factors are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in our reports previously filed with the SEC, which are available on our website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Welcome

Paul Ziots

VP, Investor Relations

Agenda

Pure Storage Strategy

Chairman and CEO, Charles Giancarlo

Storage as-a-Service (Evergreen//One)

Digital Experience General Manager, Prakash Darji

AI Opportunity

Chief Technology Officer, Rob Lee

Hyperscale Bulk Storage Opportunity

Hyperscale General Manager, Bill Cerreta

The Next Era of Storage

Founder & Chief Visionary Officer, John "Coz" Colgrove

Q&A

Charles Giancarlo

Chairman &

Chief Executive Officer

Pure Storage At A Glance

  • FY24 Revenue: $2.83B
  • Q1FY25 Revenue: $693.5M
    • 18% Y/Y Growth

1

• Q1FY25 Subscription ARR:1 $1.45B

25% Y/Y Growth

• Global Customers: 212,500+

2

• Net Promoter Score: 82 NPS

3

Highest in the Industry

10X Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

Positioned as a Leader for Ten Consecutive Years

~61%

of Fortune Five-hundred Companies

1 Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four. 2 Per Audited NPS customer score as of December 2023.

2-5x* Less Power and Space

10x vs Existing Hard Disk Systems

>10x More Reliable

We Deliver

>10-30x Fewer Service Visits

5-10x Less Labor to Operate

Outcomes

Automation-Driven Cloud Operating Model

NPS: 82

Products Are Never-Obsolete

Always-Improving,Non-Disruptively

50%+* Lower TCO

*Competitive configurations

*Competitive configurations

CY 2023

All-Flash

Market Share

Pure Storage

19.9%

IBM

NetApp

9.8%

18.7%

HPE

7.4%

Hitachi

6.0%

Huawei

5.7%

Dell / EMC

Total

Others

27.5%

5.0%

©2024 Pure Storage

IDC Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker

Q1 2024

All-Flash

Market Share

Pure Storage

21.1%

NetApp

20.5%

Dell / EMC

23.6%

IBM

10.9%

HPE

7.3%

Hitachi

6.9%

All Others

5.3%

Huawei

4.3%

©2024 Pure Storage

IDC Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems

10 Year Enterprise Storage Market Share*

IDC: Market Share Changes From 2013 Through 2023 vs. Selected Vendors

12%

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

-2%

-4%

-6%

-8%

Net Gain / Loss

Pure

+11.1%

HPE**

-0.0%

Hitachi

-1.1%

NetApp

-3.4%

IBM

-6.4%

Dell EMC

-0.1%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: Derived from IDC Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker - ESS Final Historical 2023 Q4

* Share change comparison with vendors listed on this slide

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Pure Storage Inc. published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 22:02:05 UTC.