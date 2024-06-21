Financial Analyst Meeting
Forward Looking Statement
This presentation contains projections and other "forward-looking" statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial and business results, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our technology and product strategy, specifically customer priorities around sustainability, the benefits to our customers of using our products, our ability to perform during current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, our ability to capture storage workloads for AI environments and hyperscalers, the timing and magnitude of large orders, the impact of inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, including FlashBlade//E and FlashArray//E, new customer acquisition, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to future period financial results, our technology and product strategy, such as our expectations around customer priorities, our ability to adjust to current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and advantages, the timing and magnitude of large orders, the impact of inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One and storage for AI environments, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, including our competitive advantages and //E product family, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Additional risks, uncertainties and other factors are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in our reports previously filed with the SEC, which are available on our website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Welcome
Paul Ziots
VP, Investor Relations
Agenda
Pure Storage Strategy
Chairman and CEO, Charles Giancarlo
Storage as-a-Service (Evergreen//One)
Digital Experience General Manager, Prakash Darji
AI Opportunity
Chief Technology Officer, Rob Lee
Hyperscale Bulk Storage Opportunity
Hyperscale General Manager, Bill Cerreta
The Next Era of Storage
Founder & Chief Visionary Officer, John "Coz" Colgrove
Q&A
Charles Giancarlo
Chairman &
Chief Executive Officer
Pure Storage At A Glance
- FY24 Revenue: $2.83B
- Q1FY25 Revenue: $693.5M
- 18% Y/Y Growth
1
• Q1FY25 Subscription ARR:1 $1.45B
• 25% Y/Y Growth
• Global Customers: 212,500+
2
• Net Promoter Score: 82 NPS
3
• Highest in the Industry
10X Gartner® Magic Quadrant™
Positioned as a Leader for Ten Consecutive Years
~61%
of Fortune Five-hundred Companies
1 Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four. 2 Per Audited NPS customer score as of December 2023.
2-5x* Less Power and Space
10x vs Existing Hard Disk Systems
>10x More Reliable
We Deliver
>10-30x Fewer Service Visits
5-10x Less Labor to Operate
Outcomes
Automation-Driven Cloud Operating Model
NPS: 82
Products Are Never-Obsolete
Always-Improving,Non-Disruptively
50%+* Lower TCO
*Competitive configurations
*Competitive configurations
CY 2023
All-Flash
Market Share
Pure Storage
19.9%
IBM
NetApp
9.8%
18.7%
HPE
7.4%
Hitachi
6.0%
Huawei
5.7%
Dell / EMC
Total
Others
27.5%
5.0%
©2024 Pure Storage
IDC Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker
Q1 2024
All-Flash
Market Share
Pure Storage
21.1%
NetApp
20.5%
Dell / EMC
23.6%
IBM
10.9%
HPE
7.3%
Hitachi
6.9%
All Others
5.3%
Huawei
4.3%
©2024 Pure Storage
IDC Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems
10 Year Enterprise Storage Market Share*
IDC: Market Share Changes From 2013 Through 2023 vs. Selected Vendors
12%
10%
8%
6%
4%
2%
0%
-2%
-4%
-6%
-8%
Net Gain / Loss
Pure
+11.1%
HPE**
-0.0%
Hitachi
-1.1%
NetApp
-3.4%
IBM
-6.4%
Dell EMC
-0.1%
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: Derived from IDC Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker - ESS Final Historical 2023 Q4
* Share change comparison with vendors listed on this slide
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pure Storage Inc. published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 22:02:05 UTC.