    PSTG   US74624M1027

PURE STORAGE, INC.

(PSTG)
  Report
Pure Storage : Technologies Contribute to ZOZO's Robust Customer Experience

01/12/2022 | 11:06am EST
Tokyo, Japan - January 11, 2022 - Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced today that ZOZO, which operates ZOZOTOWN, a popular Japanese fashion e-commerce site, has deployed Pure's modern data solutions. The deployment has helped ensure that the ZOZOTOWN website remains stable and able to handle the high traffic volumes generated by the rapid growth in e-commerce particularly in the past two years of the global pandemic.

ZOZOTOWN offers an online catalogue of more than 830,000 items at any one time and about 2,900 new items added every day, and sees a constant flow of traffic 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with an active registered customer base of close to 10 million. This required a robust IT infrastructure with high uptime and which is flexible enough to handle spikes during seasonal promotions.

To achieve this, ZOZO opted for a flexible, modern storage solution from Pure Storage. The results were just what ZOZO's IT team had expected, with zero downtime and high customer satisfaction.

Disclaimer

Pure Storage Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 16:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PURE STORAGE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 103 M - -
Net income 2022 -155 M - -
Net cash 2022 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -51,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 681 M 8 681 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 95,6%
Technical analysis trends PURE STORAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 29,94 $
Average target price 36,33 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Giancarlo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevan Krysler Chief Financial Officer
John Colgrove Director & Chief Technology Officer
Cathleen Southwick Chief Information Officer
Michael Fitzgerald Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURE STORAGE, INC.-8.02%8 681
NETAPP, INC.1.32%21 121
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION0.51%20 573
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.42%3 707
NETLIST, INC.2.33%1 522
MAXELL, LTD.5.77%620