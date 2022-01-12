Pure Storage : Technologies Contribute to ZOZO's Robust Customer Experience

Tokyo, Japan - January 11, 2022 - Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced today that ZOZO, which operates ZOZOTOWN, a popular Japanese fashion e-commerce site, has deployed Pure's modern data solutions. The deployment has helped ensure that the ZOZOTOWN website remains stable and able to handle the high traffic volumes generated by the rapid growth in e-commerce particularly in the past two years of the global pandemic.

ZOZOTOWN offers an online catalogue of more than 830,000 items at any one time and about 2,900 new items added every day, and sees a constant flow of traffic 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with an active registered customer base of close to 10 million. This required a robust IT infrastructure with high uptime and which is flexible enough to handle spikes during seasonal promotions.

To achieve this, ZOZO opted for a flexible, modern storage solution from Pure Storage. The results were just what ZOZO's IT team had expected, with zero downtime and high customer satisfaction.