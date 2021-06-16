Pure Storage : Empowering India's MSME Market through Managed Service Providers

ZeaCloud, a home-grown MSP that services customers across the National Capital Region, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and many tier 2 and 3 cities, acts as a one-stop IT services shop for their customers, providing them with an entire set of managed services including performance and uptime monitoring over the cloud. Its customers include companies like Merino Consulting Services, an IT consulting and enterprise software solutions company and J. S. Furnishings, a luxury retail chain.

'Pure helps us to compete with the large cloud service providers in terms of delivering extreme storage performance. Our customers who have been migrated to Pure are surprised by the sudden improvement in the unprecedented performance of their applications,' said Abhishek Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, ZeaCloud.

ECS Biztech, which has over a 100 customers across the country in the IT/ITes, Manufacturing, Logistics, and BFSI segments using their Managed Hosting, Private Cloud and IaaS services, selected Pure for its end-to-end NVMe technology.

'For many of our customers who require high disk IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second) and lower latency for high transaction database services, Pure has enabled us to deliver exceptional performance meeting our end users' requirements,' said Seema Mandora, Director of ECS Biztech.