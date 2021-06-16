Log in
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pure Storage, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSTG   US74624M1027

PURE STORAGE, INC.

(PSTG)
  Report
Pure Storage : Empowering India's MSME Market through Managed Service Providers

06/16/2021 | 01:40am EDT
ZeaCloud, a home-grown MSP that services customers across the National Capital Region, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and many tier 2 and 3 cities, acts as a one-stop IT services shop for their customers, providing them with an entire set of managed services including performance and uptime monitoring over the cloud. Its customers include companies like Merino Consulting Services, an IT consulting and enterprise software solutions company and J. S. Furnishings, a luxury retail chain.

'Pure helps us to compete with the large cloud service providers in terms of delivering extreme storage performance. Our customers who have been migrated to Pure are surprised by the sudden improvement in the unprecedented performance of their applications,' said Abhishek Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, ZeaCloud.

ECS Biztech, which has over a 100 customers across the country in the IT/ITes, Manufacturing, Logistics, and BFSI segments using their Managed Hosting, Private Cloud and IaaS services, selected Pure for its end-to-end NVMe technology.

'For many of our customers who require high disk IOPS (Input/Output Operations Per Second) and lower latency for high transaction database services, Pure has enabled us to deliver exceptional performance meeting our end users' requirements,' said Seema Mandora, Director of ECS Biztech.

Disclaimer

Pure Storage Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 05:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 958 M - -
Net income 2022 -208 M - -
Net cash 2022 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 453 M 5 453 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart PURE STORAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pure Storage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURE STORAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 28,16 $
Last Close Price 19,25 $
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Giancarlo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevan Krysler Chief Financial Officer
John Colgrove Director & Chief Technology Officer
Cathleen Southwick Chief Information Officer
Michael Fitzgerald Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURE STORAGE, INC.-14.86%5 453
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION35.26%22 959
NETAPP, INC.25.29%18 592
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.-1.87%567
INNODISK CORPORATION8.73%538
NETLIST, INC.256.58%464