Pure Storage : FlashArray Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Primary Storage Arrays

Mountain View, Calif. - May 17, 2021 - Today Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced that it was named a May 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Primary Storage Arrays. According to Gartner, Primary Storage Arrays covers vendors that offer dedicated products or product lines for solid-state arrays (SSAs) or hybrid storage arrays, or both.

Pure's FlashArray solutions, FlashArray//X, FlashArray//C and Cloud Block Store for AWS and Microsoft Azure, provide customers with high performance, reliable, simple, and cloud-accessible enterprise storage to meet the needs of their most mission-critical workloads alongside their more capacity oriented ones. With all-flash architectures featuring cloud-like capabilities and modern APIs, Pure's FlashArray portfolio enables reliable, efficient integration and data mobility with leading software and cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, VMware, SQL Server, Oracle, SAP, and much more.



As of March 31, 2021, Pure scored an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 in Gartner's Peer Reviews for its FlashArray offering, based on 86 end user reviews. At 100%, Pure achieved the highest recognition among the vendors receiving the Customers' Choice designation for 'willingness to recommend.'

