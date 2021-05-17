Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pure Storage, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PSTG   US74624M1027

PURE STORAGE, INC.

(PSTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Pure Storage : FlashArray Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Primary Storage Arrays

05/17/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
Mountain View, Calif. - May 17, 2021 - Today Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced that it was named a May 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Primary Storage Arrays. According to Gartner, Primary Storage Arrays covers vendors that offer dedicated products or product lines for solid-state arrays (SSAs) or hybrid storage arrays, or both.

Pure's FlashArray solutions, FlashArray//X, FlashArray//C and Cloud Block Store for AWS and Microsoft Azure, provide customers with high performance, reliable, simple, and cloud-accessible enterprise storage to meet the needs of their most mission-critical workloads alongside their more capacity oriented ones. With all-flash architectures featuring cloud-like capabilities and modern APIs, Pure's FlashArray portfolio enables reliable, efficient integration and data mobility with leading software and cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, VMware, SQL Server, Oracle, SAP, and much more.

As of March 31, 2021, Pure scored an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 in Gartner's Peer Reviews for its FlashArray offering, based on 86 end user reviews. At 100%, Pure achieved the highest recognition among the vendors receiving the Customers' Choice designation for 'willingness to recommend.'

Disclaimer

Pure Storage Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 21:02:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 938 M - -
Net income 2022 -210 M - -
Net cash 2022 519 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 108 M 5 108 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart PURE STORAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pure Storage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURE STORAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 28,53 $
Last Close Price 18,03 $
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Giancarlo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevan Krysler Chief Financial Officer
John Colgrove Director & Chief Technology Officer
Cathleen Southwick Chief Information Officer
Michael Fitzgerald Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURE STORAGE, INC.-20.26%5 108
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION29.75%22 025
NETAPP, INC.18.51%17 474
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.-3.50%566
INNODISK CORPORATION-0.90%478
NETLIST, INC.228.39%427