Pure Storage : Pure1® Digital Experience Transforms the Purchasing, Management and Optimization of Infrastructure

Infrastructure observation & real time alerting



Pure1's AI-engine Meta® delivers predictive service management that proactively identifies issues and prescribes resolutions so that issues are resolved before they become outages. Now, Meta can identify gaps in your strategy for safeguarding data. Key updates include:



Intelligent monitoring and management of all data service platforms, whether on-premises FlashArray™ or FlashBlade®, cloud-native on Portworx®, or through Pure Cloud Block Store™ for AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Predictive fault analysis and resolution using analytics gathered from across Pure's ecosystem - including VMs and containers - to quickly pinpoint potential challenges.

Assessments for ransomware protection, with proactive recommendations for solutions like SafeMode™ snapshots.

Real time troubleshooting using new search capability across storage and VMs.

AI-driven performance, capacity, and expansion recommendations



The new Pure1 Digital Experience not only tracks how resources are being used, but forecasts what will happen if you add or move workloads. Using AI, the planning capabilities of Pure1 delivers smart workload planning with recommendations on workload capacity and performance scaling. It also uses predictive analytics and alerting to ensure IT organizations meet SLAs and keep workloads operating in a healthy state, and is monitored by the Pure team to support pre-emptive service calls.



Self-Service Management and Digital Procurement



With the expanded offers in Pure1 service catalog, users have full access to the broadest range of on-premise and hybrid cloud storage offerings and professional services from a single interface. Through this self-service catalog, customers can:



Buy new systems and services - including Pure as-a-Service, Portworx, and Pure Cloud Block Store - or expand their as-a-service footprint on demand, whether on premises or in the cloud via AWS or Azure.

Order from a rich set of professional services like advisory workshops, migration services, implementation strategy, and 3rd party software integration services.

Quote, order, and track new system additions from anywhere.

Manage Pure as-a-Service™ subscriptions with easy add, upgrade, suspend, resume, limit, and renew functions.

Schedule upgrades at your convenience, with pre-checks done automatically.

Pure1 Digital Experience is available now to all customers at no additional cost. For more information, visit purestorage.com/products/aiops/pure1.

