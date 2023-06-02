Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pure Storage, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSTG   US74624M1027

PURE STORAGE, INC.

(PSTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:03:20 2023-06-02 am EDT
34.42 USD   +0.39%
10:52aThinking about trading options or stock in Mongodb, Pure Storage, Salesforce, Upstart, or Trade Desk?
PR
08:30aCredit Suisse Raises Pure Storage's Price Target to $42 From $40 After Above-Consensus Fiscal Q1 Revenue, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
06/01Chewy, Pure Storage rise; Dollar General, Victoria's Secret fall
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thinking about trading options or stock in Mongodb, Pure Storage, Salesforce, Upstart, or Trade Desk?

06/02/2023 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for MDB, PSTG, CRM, UPST, and TTD.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-mongodb-pure-storage-salesforce-upstart-or-trade-desk-301841330.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PURE STORAGE, INC.
10:52aThinking about trading options or stock in Mongodb, Pure Storage, Salesforce, Upstart, ..
PR
08:30aCredit Suisse Raises Pure Storage's Price Target to $42 From $40 After Above-Consensus ..
MT
06/01Chewy, Pure Storage rise; Dollar General, Victoria's Secret fall
AQ
06/01Pure Storage Shares Rise After Fiscal Q1 Results Beat Analysts' Expectations
MT
06/01Lake Street Adjusts Price Target on Pure Storage to $34 From $32, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/01Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Pure Storage to $41 From $40, Maintains Strong Bu..
MT
06/01Deutsche Bank Adjusts Pure Storage Price Target to $36 From $32, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/01KeyBanc Raises Price Target on Pure Storage to $40 From $35, Maintains Overweight Ratin..
MT
06/01Barclays Adjusts Pure Storage Price Target to $38 From $37, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
06/01Wedbush Lifts Pure Storage's Price Target to $39 From $34 After Higher-Than-Expected Fi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PURE STORAGE, INC.
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer