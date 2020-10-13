Purebase Enhances Its Board of Advisors with An Expert on Machine Learning and Cheminformatics

IONE, CA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announces that Dr. Newell Washburn, PhD, whom is an expert on machine learning and cheminformatics applied to complex materials applications has agreed to join the Purebase Advisory Board.



Dr. Washburn joins Dr. Karen Scrivener, PhD, Dr. Kimberly Kurtis, PhD, and Mr. Joe Thomas as part of the Purebase Advisory Board team that will provide expert guidance in the development and execution of Purebase’s rollout of next-generation, carbon emission reducing, supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs).

Purebase’s Chairman and CEO, Scott Dockter stated, “We look forward to Dr. Washburn joining our team. He will be an asset and great resource as his primary focus is the use of data-driven approaches to formulate cementitious binders with high SCM content and to design chemical admixture systems for the broad deployment. In addition, his partnering with a broad range of chemical admixture and cement companies and the ARPA-E program in the Department of Energy. We are looking forward to working with him.”

Newell R. Washburn, PhD is Associate Professor of Chemistry and Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and CEO of Ansatz AI. Professor Washburn co-founded Ansatz AI to commercialize the hierarchical machine learning algorithm he and his collaborators developed at CMU for modeling and optimizing complex material systems based on sparse datasets. The company is currently working with clients in the US, Europe, and Japan on using chemical and materials informatics in product development and manufacturing. Professor Washburn received a BS in Chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, performed doctoral research at the University of California (Berkeley) on the solid state chemistry of magnetic metal oxides, and then did post-doctoral research in chemical engineering at the University of Minnesota (Twin Cities).

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction, and other specialty industries.

