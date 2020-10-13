Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  PureBase Corporation    PUBC

PUREBASE CORPORATION

(PUBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Purebase Enhances Its Board of Advisors with An Expert on Machine Learning and Cheminformatics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

IONE, CA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announces that Dr. Newell Washburn, PhD, whom is an expert on machine learning and cheminformatics applied to complex materials applications has agreed to join the Purebase Advisory Board.

Dr. Washburn joins Dr. Karen Scrivener, PhD, Dr. Kimberly Kurtis, PhD, and Mr. Joe Thomas as part of the Purebase Advisory Board team that will provide expert guidance in the development and execution of Purebase’s rollout of next-generation, carbon emission reducing, supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs).

Purebase’s Chairman and CEO, Scott Dockter stated, “We look forward to Dr. Washburn joining our team. He will be an asset and great resource as his primary focus is the use of data-driven approaches to formulate cementitious binders with high SCM content and to design chemical admixture systems for the broad deployment. In addition, his partnering with a broad range of chemical admixture and cement companies and the ARPA-E program in the Department of Energy. We are looking forward to working with him.”

Newell R. Washburn, PhD is Associate Professor of Chemistry and Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and CEO of Ansatz AI. Professor Washburn co-founded Ansatz AI to commercialize the hierarchical machine learning algorithm he and his collaborators developed at CMU for modeling and optimizing complex material systems based on sparse datasets. The company is currently working with clients in the US, Europe, and Japan on using chemical and materials informatics in product development and manufacturing. Professor Washburn received a BS in Chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, performed doctoral research at the University of California (Berkeley) on the solid state chemistry of magnetic metal oxides, and then did post-doctoral research in chemical engineering at the University of Minnesota (Twin Cities).

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction, and other specialty industries.

Contacts

Emily Tirapelle | Purebase Corporation

emily.tirapelle@purebase.com, and please visit our corporate website – www.purebase.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PUREBASE CORPORATION
12:31pPUREBASE : Enhances Its Board of Advisors with An Expert on Machine Learning and..
AQ
12:31pPurebase Enhances Its Board of Advisors with An Expert on Machine Learning an..
GL
09/29PUREBASE : Strengthens Its Board of Advisors With Addition Of Globally Recognize..
AQ
09/29Purebase Strengthens Its Board of Advisors With Addition Of Globally Recogniz..
GL
09/09PUREBASE : Receives ASTM Certifications For New Eco-Friendly, Next-Gen SCMs
AQ
09/09Purebase Receives ASTM Certifications For New Eco-Friendly, Next-Gen SCMs
GL
07/15PUREBASE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
07/10Purebase Gets (C618) And (C1567) Certification On New SCM Product
GL
06/12PUREBASE CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered..
AQ
06/12Purebase Completes Transaction for Supplemental Cementitious Material “..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,36 M - -
Net income 2019 -3,13 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 20,0 M 20,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 27,2x
EV / Sales 2019 223x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart PUREBASE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PureBase Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUREBASE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur Scott Dockter Chairman, President, CEO & Chief Financial Officer
John A. Bremer Independent Director
Jeffrey Joseph Guzy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUREBASE CORPORATION-57.68%20
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-17.25%40 004
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION12.90%37 077
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.28.13%24 412
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-11.68%11 867
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.35%8 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group