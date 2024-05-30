Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company"), formerly Coho Collective Kitchens Inc., is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest Purebread Bakery in the vibrant neighborhood of Kitsilano, Vancouver. This location marks the eighth addition to the Purebread family, bringing their award-winning bakery experience to even more bread and pastry lovers.

Located at 1846 West 4th Avenue, the Kitsilano Purebread is set to become a community hub where locals and visitors can indulge in a delightful assortment of freshly baked goods. Known for their exceptional quality and wide variety of products, Purebread offers an extensive menu that includes artisanal breads, decadent pastries, and savory treats, all crafted with the finest ingredients and meticulous attention to detail.

"We are incredibly excited to open our doors in Kitsilano," said Andrew Barnes, CEO of Purebread, "This neighborhood has a rich culinary culture, and we are honored to be a part of it. We look forward to becoming a staple in the community, providing our customers with the delicious, high-quality baked goods they have come to expect from Purebread."

The new Kitsilano location features a welcoming and familiar design to Purebread regulars, with ample seating for customers to enjoy their treats on-site.

Most recently, Purebread's location at YVR International Airport garnered the top award for Quick Service Retail in North America, at the AXN Airport Experience News Event.

The store opens on June 1, 2024, at 9:00 AM.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread is a growing force in commercial real estate and food technology, operating fast-casual cafes, bakeries, and shared-kitchen facilities. Purebread is committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information and for an updated investor presentation, please visit www.purebreadbrands.com.

Contact:

Andrew Barnes, Chief Executive Officer

andrew@purebread.ca

(778) 877-6513

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, management's expectations that Kitsilano Purebread will become a community hub, will be well integrated into the community, and will have the ability for ongoing and future expansion.

Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although the Company's management believes that the assumptions made (and the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements) are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements referenced herein will prove to be accurate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211055