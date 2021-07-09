Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PureCycle Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCT   US74623V1035

PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(PCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/09/2021 | 08:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of investors that purchased PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) securities between November 16, 2020 to May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 6, 2021, before the markets opened, analyst Hindenburg Research issued a scathing report concerning PureCycle. In its report, Hindenburg wrote that “PureCycle represents the worst qualities of the SPAC boom; another quintessential example of how executives and SPAC sponsors enrich themselves while hoisting unproven technology and ridiculous financial projections onto the public markets, leaving retail investors to face the ultimate consequences.” Hindenburg explained that it spoke with “multiple former employees” of earlier companies that PureCycle’s CEO and other associated executives took public before PureCycle, “who said that PureCycle’s executives based their financial projections on ‘wild guessing,’ brought companies public far too early, and had deceived investors.”

On this news, PureCycle’s stock price fell approximately 40% per share, from their May 5, 2021 close of $24.59 to a May 6, 2021 close of $14.83, on unusually heavy volume.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (ii) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (iii) PureCycle's financial projections are baseless; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased PureCycle securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
07/09PURECYCLE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Sw..
BU
07/09DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
07/09THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
07/08PCT DEADLINE : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of PureCycle..
BU
07/08PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing ..
PR
07/07DEADLINE IN 6 DAYS : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Cla..
PR
07/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
PR
07/02PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES  : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages PureCycl..
PR
07/02LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE APPROACHING : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announc..
PR
07/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -77,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 373 M 2 373 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 277x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,22 $
Average target price 37,75 $
Spread / Average Target 86,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Otworth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Dee Chief Financial Officer
John Scott Director & Chief Science Officer
Mike Weber Vice President-Technology
Tanya Burnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%2 838
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.17.84%31 319
SUEZ20.75%15 267
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.7.38%10 470
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.37%7 732
STERICYCLE, INC.3.78%6 630