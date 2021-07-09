DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of investors that purchased PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) securities between November 16, 2020 to May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 6, 2021, before the markets opened, analyst Hindenburg Research issued a scathing report concerning PureCycle. In its report, Hindenburg wrote that “PureCycle represents the worst qualities of the SPAC boom; another quintessential example of how executives and SPAC sponsors enrich themselves while hoisting unproven technology and ridiculous financial projections onto the public markets, leaving retail investors to face the ultimate consequences.” Hindenburg explained that it spoke with “multiple former employees” of earlier companies that PureCycle’s CEO and other associated executives took public before PureCycle, “who said that PureCycle’s executives based their financial projections on ‘wild guessing,’ brought companies public far too early, and had deceived investors.”

On this news, PureCycle’s stock price fell approximately 40% per share, from their May 5, 2021 close of $24.59 to a May 6, 2021 close of $14.83, on unusually heavy volume.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (ii) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (iii) PureCycle's financial projections are baseless; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

