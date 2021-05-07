Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PureCycle Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCT   US74623V1035

PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(PCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/07/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (“PureCycle” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PCT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. PureCycle is the subject of a report released by Hindenburg Research on May 6, 2021, titled: “PureCycle: The Latest Zero-Revenue ESG SPAC Charade, Sponsored By The Worst Of Wall Street.” According to the report, “PureCycle represents the worst qualities of the [special purpose acquisition company] SPAC boom; another quintessential example of how executives and SPAC sponsors enrich themselves while hoisting unproven technology and ridiculous financial projections onto the public markets, leaving retail investors to face the ultimate consequences.” Hindenburg’s report adds: “we consulted with a 30-year expert on polymers, with a background in advanced plastics recycling. He told us the company’s patent is ‘indirect’, ‘vague’ and a ‘regurgitation’ of prior art,” and that “our expert also referred to the company’s flammable pressurized process as a ‘bomb.’” The report also states that Hindenburg spoke to former employees “who said that PureCycle’s executives based their financial projections on ‘wild ass guessing’, brought companies public far too early, and had deceived investors.” Based on this news, shared of PureCycle dropped by almost 40% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:16aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
08:28a(PCT) ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your PureCycle Investment? Contact Johnson F..
PR
06:01aADEMI LLP  : Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against PureCycle Technolog..
PR
05/06PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES  : responds to report from short-selling firm
PR
05/06PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES  : Lost Money in PureCycle Technologies, Inc.?
BU
05/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
05/06INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05/06THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of PureCycle Technol..
BU
05/06PCT BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages PureCycle Technolog..
BU
05/06INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of PureC..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -48,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -38,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 755 M 1 755 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 198x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 46,50 $
Last Close Price 14,83 $
Spread / Highest target 224%
Spread / Average Target 214%
Spread / Lowest Target 203%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Otworth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Dee Chief Financial Officer
John Scott Director & Chief Science Officer
Mike Weber Vice President-Technology
Tanya Burnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%1 755
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.20.19%32 369
SUEZ22.38%15 295
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.6.60%10 588
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.59%8 619
STERICYCLE, INC.10.56%7 033