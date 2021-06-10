Log in
    PCT   US74623V1035

PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(PCT)
Important Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

06/10/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
RADNOR, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:  PCT) ("PureCycle") f/k/a Roth CH Acquisition I Co. ("Roth Acquisition") (NASDAQ: ROCH) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired PureCycle securities between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  July 12, 2021

Website:          https://www.ktmc.com/purecycle-technologies-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=purecycle  

Contact:          James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453
Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435
Toll free (844) 887-9500

PureCycle commercializes a purification recycling technology, originally developed by The Procter & Gamble Company ("Procter & Gamble"), for restoring waste polypropylene into resin with near-virgin characteristics. 

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble was not proven and presented serious issues even at lab scale; (2) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology were significant; (3) PureCycle's financial projections were baseless; and (4) as a result, PureCycle's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

PureCycle investors may, no later than July 12, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/important-deadline-reminder--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-purecycle-technologies-inc-investors-of-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-301310339.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
