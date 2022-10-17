Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PureCycle Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCT   US74623V1035

PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(PCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
7.590 USD   +2.99%
04:06pPurecycle Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Corporate Update Conference Call For Thursday, November 10, 2022, At 11 : 00 a.m. ET
PR
09/16Stifel Starts PureCycle Technologies at Buy With $15 Price Target
MT
09/08Cincinnati Bengals Take Sustainability to Next Level with PureCycle's Innovative PureZero™ Program
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PureCycle Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET

10/17/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORLANDO, Fla. , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments including activity from the third quarter will be provided prior to the conference call.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details


Date:

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. ET 

Participant Registration:

[Link Here]    

Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-ins numbers and a unique access pin. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact PureCycle Investor Relations at (689) 233-3595.

The conference call will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company's website at www.purecycle.com. Please note there will no longer be a telephonic replay

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 10, 2023.

About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process is designed to remove color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled and reused over and over again, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Charles Place
cplace@purecycle.com
689.233.3595

Media Contact:
Adrianna Sekula
asekula@purecycle.com
407.697.1201

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purecycle-technologies-schedules-third-quarter-2022-corporate-update-conference-call-for-thursday-november-10-2022-at-1100-am-et-301651207.html

SOURCE PureCycle Technologies


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:06pPurecycle Technologies Schedules Thi : 00 a.m. ET
PR
09/16Stifel Starts PureCycle Technologies at Buy With $15 Price Target
MT
09/08Cincinnati Bengals Take Sustainability to Next Level with PureCycle's Innovative PureZe..
PR
09/08Cincinnati Bengals Take Sustainability to Next Level with Purecycle's Innovative Pureze..
CI
08/15Cowen Adjusts Price Target on PureCycle Technologies to $15 From $17, Keeps Outperform ..
MT
08/12Transcript : PureCycle Technologies, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 202..
CI
08/12Wall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Gains
MT
08/12North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
08/12PureCycle Technologies Reports Total Liquidity of $516 Million for Q2
MT
08/11PureCycle Technologies Provides Second Quarter 2022 Update
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations