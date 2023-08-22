By Chris Wack

PureCycle Technologies' shares were down 15% to $8.35 after the company priced its offering of $215 million of 7.25% green convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.

The issuance and sale of the notes is scheduled to settle on Thursday.

PureCycle said it granted the initial purchaser of the notes an option to buy, for settlement during a period of 13 days from and including the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $35 million of the notes.

Each $1,000 principal amount at maturity of notes will be issued at a price of $900.

PureCycle estimated that proceeds from the sale of the notes, excluding any offering expenses, will be $188.8 million, after deducting the initial purchaser's discounts and commissions and fees paid to PureCycle's financial advisor.

