PureCycle Technologies : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 -- A class action has been filed against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT).

Class Period: Nov. 16, 2020 – May 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2021

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Securities Fraud Action:

The case centers on Defendants' repeated false claims that PureCycle is an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") company that is commercializing a proven patented purification recycling technology developed by Proctor & Gamble for restoring waste polypropylene into resin with near-virgin characteristics.

The complaint alleges Defendants concealed that (1) the licensed P&G technology is not proven and has serious issues even at lab level, (2) challenges posed by competition for- and availability of- raw materials necessary for successful commercialization of the technology are significant, and (3) PureCycle's financial projections are baseless.

The truth emerged on May 6, 2021, when analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report entitled "PureCycle: The Latest Zero-Revenue ESG SPAC Charade, Sponsored By The Worst Of Wall Street." Among other things, Hindenburg challenges the validity of PureCycle's technology and purported access to feedstock to run PCT process economically. Hindenburg also takes issue with PureCycle's aggressive financial projections, its purported recycling partnerships with well-known companies like L'Oreal and Total, and the track record of the SPAC sponsors.

In response to this news, the price of PureCycle shares crashed lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving PureCycle engaged in greenwashing," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

